Last Friday, over 800 of you celebrated the anniversary of Prohibition Repeal Day at Louisville Swig. The night was a huge success, with performances by Billy Goat Strut Revue and CirqueLouis. The Old Forester Speakeasy returned again this year, more popular than ever. Check out our photo gallery below for some of the highlights of the night. Thanks to our sponsors, vendors and everyone who turned up!

Photos by Glenn Hirsch

glennhirschphotography.com