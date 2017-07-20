Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Music

    Behemoth Takes Over Mercury Ballroom: Louisville.com Photo Gallery

    Posted On:

    Music
    Print this page

    Mercury Ballroom is no stranger to metal bands and mosh pits, but last night was something special as Polish metal band Behemoth took the stage. Check out our photos below!

    Photography by John Miller
    www.JohnJMillerPhotography.com

    Slideshow: 

    Tags:

    Share On:

    John Miller's picture

    About John Miller

    I am a Louisville based photographer who specializes in concert and event photography. You can check out more of my work at www.johnjmillerphotography.com

    More from author:        

    Related Stories

     

     THE VOTING BOOTH IS OPEN!
    Vote for your favorite
    Louisville Magazine Cover Pet

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories