Former Black Crowes Flock Together As Magpie Salute: Louisville.com Photo Gallery

Named after a superstition in the UK where one salutes any passing magpies to ward off negativity and bad luck, this new band brings together an exciting mix of musicians. Three key members of The Black Crowes - guitarist/vocalist Rich Robinson, guitarist Marc Ford and bassist Sven Pipien - join with members of Robinson's own band and other friends for a North American tour. Check out our photo gallery from their show last night at Mercury Ballroom!

Photography by John J. Miller

www.johnjmillerphotography.com