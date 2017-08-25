Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Music

    Former Black Crowes Flock Together As Magpie Salute: Louisville.com Photo Gallery

    Posted On:

    Music
    Print this page

    Named after a superstition in the UK where one salutes any passing magpies to ward off negativity and bad luck, this new band brings together an exciting mix of musicians. Three key members of The Black Crowes - guitarist/vocalist Rich Robinson, guitarist Marc Ford and bassist Sven Pipien - join with members of Robinson's own band and other friends for a North American tour. Check out our photo gallery from their show last night at Mercury Ballroom!

    Photography by John J. Miller
    www.johnjmillerphotography.com

    Slideshow: 

    Tags:

    Share On:

    John Miller's picture

    About John Miller

    I am a Louisville based photographer who specializes in concert and event photography. You can check out more of my work at www.johnjmillerphotography.com

    More from author:        

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories