An Assembly of Southern Souls: Louisville.com Concert Gallery

It's rare to catch four musicians who can sell out a venue on their own, just by performing together on one stage. However, that’s exactly what happened Wednesday night as JJ Grey, Marc Broussard, Anders Osborne and Luther Dickinson graced the stage of the Brown Theatre as the Southern Soul Assembly.

In 2014, the four men created the super group, Southern Soul Assembly, as an “artist-in-the-round” series where seasoned artists and bandleaders shared the stage, trading licks, telling stories and complimenting each other's talents. The musicians enjoyed the format so much that they have continued the side project with a tour every year since then. The 2017 tour is their largest yet, and with its stop in Louisville last night, fans got to see and hear what makes Southern Soul Assembly so special.

Each performer took turns as the leader for the group, with Marc Broussard kicking it off and setting the tone with his soulful folk rock. As the night went on, solos turned into group performances as they all contributed their unique harmonies, each building on the others. In between songs, the group included heartfelt storytelling and dialogue amongst themselves, adding to the intimate feel. Some of the best moments from last night include JJ Grey’s “Brighter Days,” Luther’s “Up Over Yonder” and Broussard’s “Don’t be Afraid to Call Me.”

If Southern Soul Assembly returns to Louisville on their tour next year, be sure not to miss out.

Photography by John Miller

www.johnjmillerphotography.com