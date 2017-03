Fresh off of their Grammy win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Twenty One Pilots brought the EMØTIØNAL RØADSHØW WØRLD TØUR to Louisville. Performing for a sold-out crowd at the KFC Yum! Center, the duo rocked the stage during an explosive performance Louisville won't soon forget. They were joined by incredible openers Jon Bellion and Judah & The Lion. Check out our photo gallery below!

Photos by John Miller

www.johnjmillerphotography.com