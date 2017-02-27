The Little Ol' Band From Texas Comes To Louisville: Louisville.com Concert Photo Gallery

ZZ Top's Tonnage Tour made a stop in Louisville Friday night, playing to a sold out Louisville Palace. Despite the fact that ZZ Top has been touring for nearly 50 years the "little ol' band from Texas" can still rock, playing their hits for almost an hour and a half. The duo got the fans' attention when they kicked of their set with fan favorite "Got Me Under Pressure," from their best-selling album Eliminator. They didn't stop there, continuing with two other popular songs - "Waiting for the Bus" and "Jesus Just Left Chicago." As if that wasn't enough, they also covered Jimi Hendrix and closed with an Elvis song to finish their second encore. After the concert, fans exited to the surprise of seeing a classic ZZ Top hot rod parked outside the Louisville Palace, where they could take pictures with it under the Palace's marquee and the ZZ Top headline.

All photos by John Miller

www.johnjmillerphotography.com