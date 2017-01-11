Louisville.com Exclusive: Kaleidico Debuts New Song

Kaleidico (composed of Matt Moore, Evan Grulke and Justin Chodynieck) has been on the scene in Louisville for the last few years, growing to achieve critical praise. For the last two years, they were nominated for Pop/Rock Artist of the Year at the Louisville Music Awards, and their 2015 album Zoetic was #17 on WFPK's list of the top 100 albums of that year. Now, they're preparing for the upcoming release of their newest album, Afro·brain, with the premiere of their new single, only on Louisville.com.

"Cor·tex Crum·bler" begins with a soft melody that teasingly builds until the pulsing rhythm captures you for the rest of the song. The lyrics are enigmatic in the best way, revolving around identity, memory and consciousness. Accompanying the haunting tune is a video montage from the 1973 film Fantastic Planet, compiled by Matt Moore. The video is bizarre and eerie; paired with "Cor·tex Crum·bler," the result is a combination you can't tear your eyes - or ears - from. My advice? Watch the video below, and then listen again while reading along with the lyrics here. You'll be hooked.

Kaleidico will officially release Afro·brain on January 26th, but they'll be hosting a listening party on the 21st as part of the increasingly popular Living Room Series. It's $10 to attend, and you get a free meal as well as a copy of Afro·brain. For more info on the event, click here.

To hear more of Kaleidico's music - including the other single from Afro·brain, "Am·I·King" - check out their Soundcloud or Bandcamp pages.