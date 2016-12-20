Louisville.com Exclusive: Phourist & The Photons Debut New Song

For the past few months, Phourist & the Photons have been teasing their new album by releasing tracks one by one. This month, we present "The Figure Walking Past Your Window," hauntingly beautiful and unlike anything you've heard before.

The song is ethereal and moving, best-suited for closing your eyes and letting it sweep you away. The melody stays with you long after the final chords, echoing in your ears until you can't resist and turn it back on. Take a listen below and prepare to need a moment.

Phourist & the Photons will release their new album, While We Still Have The Morning, in its entirety in March. In the meantime, check out www.phourist.com for more music, including the previous three songs that have been released for WWSHTM.