Louisville's 2018 Summer Fun Guide to Camps, Activities & Classes

It's never too early to start thinking about summer! Check out Louisville Magazine's Summer Fun Guide to camps, activities and classes to help you plan your summer months.

ABIGAIL ACADEMY FOR GIRLS

11904 Shelbyville Road, Middletown

Abbey Mueller, 500-7071

abigailacademy.com

Cooking & Fashion Camp

What: Girls ages 5-13 create in the kitchen and fashion studio during fun and enriching scripture-based COOKING & FASHION CAMPS! Register today at abigailacademy.com. Limited space available.

Dates: June, July & August

Ages: 5-13

Cost: $249, includes certificate, complimentary t-shirt, snacks & supplies

CAMP INVENTION

Multiple locations in the Louisville area

800-968-4332

campinvention.org

Camp Invention

What: Led by local educators, the week-long Camp Invention experience immerses elementary school children in STEM hands-on activities that reinvent summer fun. Discounts are available!

Dates: Week-long sessions beginning June 11. Check our website for dates and locations near you!

Ages: Entering K-6th grade

Cost: Price varies based on location

COMMONWEALTH THEATRE CENTER

(formerly Walden Theatre/Blue Apple Players)

1123 Payne Street

Isaac Spradlin, 589-0084

enroll@commonwealththeatre.org

commonwealththeatre.org

Summer Academy, Junior Academy + Preschool Camps, Teen Skills Workshops

What: Theatre-intensive camps & workshops offer activity, creative fun, performance opportunities & skill-building in 1-3 week sessions that build confidence while engaging imaginations.

Dates: Sessions of the 3-week Summer Academy begin May 29; June 4, 11, & 25; and July 2, 9, 16, & 23 — each culminating in public performances. Other one- two- and three-week camps & workshops available May 29-August 10.

Ages: 3-18

Cost: $160-$495 (varies by camp/workshop selected)

CROSSINGS MINISTRIES

Sojourn Community Church East

Adam Tait, 371-9966

gocrossings.org/camps

Crossings Day Camp

What: Send your kids to Crossings Day Camps. We are bringing Gospel-focused camp experiences to Louisville so that your kids can grow in the city.

Dates: May 28-July 27

Ages: Rising 1st graders to rising 6th graders

Cost: $200 per week

DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY

Derby Dinner Playhouse

525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, IN, 47129

Tina Jo Wallace, (812) 288-2632 x132

derbydinner.com/classes

Summer Musical Theatre Camp

What: A week-long performing arts camp exploring music, theatre, dance. Taught by DDP professionals, this camp culminates in a final sharing on the Playhouse stage.

Dates: June 11-15; June 18-22; July 16-21; July 23-28; July 30-Aug. 4

Ages: 7-17

Cost: $175

THE GARDNER SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE

9401 Mill Brook Road

Jeni McNickle, 412-3088

thegardnerschool.com/schools/louisville

Camp Gardner

What: Camp Gardner offers a fun and flexible summer camp including classes, imaginative and active play, outdoor games, fun weekly themes and more! Offered for kids 6 weeks-6 years. Full-time and part-time scheduling.

Dates: June-August

Ages: 6 weeks-6 years

Cost: Varies by age

FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM

829 West Main Street

Mick Sullivan, 753-5663

fraziermuseum.org/summercamps

2018 Summer Camps

What: Fun-filled camps so full of making, playing, exploring, laughing and meeting amazing guest presenters that kids won’t even realize they’re learning!

Dates: Day camps: June 4-8, July 30-August 3. Week camps: June 11-15, June 18-22, June 25-29, July 9-13, July 16-20, July 23-27

Ages: For rising 1st through 6th graders

Cost: Day camp: $41 non-members, $36 Frazier Members; Week-long camps: $205 non-members, $180 Frazier members; $10 per day for extended care from 4-5 p.m.

THE J

3600 Dutchmans Lane

Camp office, 238-2718

jcclouisvillecamp.org

Camp J

What: A variety of camps for all ages. Traditional camps include daily swimming, sports, art, field trips and more. Specialty camps include sports, LEGO, dance, theatre, art and more.

Dates: Camps run weekly, June 4-August 10

Ages: 24 months-10th grade

Cost: $225-335. Scholarships are available.

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF KENTUCKIANA

1401 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Anna Sawyer, 569-9205

jaky.org/programs/summer-camp

JA BizTown Camp

What: Unleash your child’s inner entrepreneur! JA BizTown camp gives kids the opportunity to experience what it’s like to run a business.

Dates: June 11-15, June 18-22, July 9-13

Ages: 9-12

Cost: $195 per week

KENTUCKY ASSOCIATION FOR ACADEMIC COMPETITION

Bellarmine University

2001 Newburg Road

John Bennett, 223-0088

kaac.com

Governor’s Cup Academic Camps

What: To enhance student success both in the classroom and in academic competitions like Governor’s Cup, KAAC offers academic camps for both middle grades and high school students.

Dates: High school: June 12-15; middle school: June 19-22

Ages: 12-19

Cost: $385

KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY

East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane

Shelby Schulz, 272-1062

kyhumane.org/camp

Lifelong Friends Camp

What: Campers are immersed in animal care via hands-on activities with shelter pets, demonstrations, games, crafts, skits and more — learning compassion while having fun.

Dates: Eight one-week sessions starting in June

Ages: 6-11

Cost: $200

KENTUCKY SCIENCE CENTER

727 W. Main St.

561-6100

kysciencecenter.org

School’s Out Science Camps

What: Launch a lifetime of STEM learning while having a blast. Themes like LEGO robotics, animation, wizardry and roller coasters make science accessible with hands-on activities.

Dates: May 28-Aug. 7

Ages: 4-15

Cost: $210-285

LOS MONITOS LANGUAGE COMPANY

503 Washburn Ave., Suite 201

Camp director, 893-0933

camps@losmonitos.com

losmonitos.com/summercamps

French Cooking, Spanish Cooking, Asian Cooking, European Cooking, Spanish Treasure Hunters, French Film Makers, Los Artistas and TWO International Spy Camps.

What: FOUR International Cooking camps and FIVE Adventure camps! Engaging and fun FULL DAY camps that expose campers to global languages, cultures and sites! Camp T-shirt included!

Dates: 9 one-week camps from June 4-Aug. 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ages: 6-12

Cost: $189 per week (*$139 for 4-day Spanish Treasure Hunters)

LOUISVILLE COLLEGIATE SCHOOL

2427 Glenmary Avenue

Jill Beasley, 479-0352

jillbeasley@loucol.com

loucol.com/summerprograms

Summer Camps

What: Our seven-week summer programs offer children ages 4-18 the opportunity to explore their academic, artistic and athletic interests. Summer programs include half-day and full-day camps. From learning the basics of phonics to exploring Cherokee Park, Collegiate has something for everyone! Each camp is designed to enhance children’s skills and knowledge.

Dates: June 4-July 13, August 6-10

Ages: Camps designed for children ages 4-18

Cost: $165 per session. $325 for full day camps.

LOUISVILLE ZOO

1100 Trevilian Way

238-5358

louisvillezoo.org/camps

Louisville Zoo Academy

What: All Louisville Zoo camps include zoo walks, animal presentations, attractions, and up-close encounters with live animal ambassadors. A wide range of topics for every grade level, every week of summer.

Dates: May 28-Aug. 3

Ages: PreK-6th grade

Cost: Prices for two-week camps are $500 for Zoo members and $560 for non-members. The limited-availability slots for one-week camps are $212 and $265 for members and $236 and $295 for non-members.

MEREDITH-DUNN SCHOOL

3023 Melbourne Ave.

Ashley Ward, 456-5819, ext. 212

award@meredithdunnschool.org

Summer Academic Program

What: Meredith-Dunn School offers an innovative approach to summer school for students completing kindergarten through grade 5. Our program is designed to fit your child’s individual needs.

Dates: Module #1 – Reading & Writing: June 18-July 6; Module #2 – Math: June 18-July 6

Ages: Kindergarten – grade 5

Cost: $450 per module

MONTESSORI SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE

10263 Champion Farms Drive

Jennifer Cattell, 640-8585

jcattell@msl-edu.org

msl-edu.org

Summer Camp 2018

What: Montessori School of Louisville is partnering with IDEAS to provide a rich, STEM-based summer camp program to children 3-12 years.

Dates: June 4-July 27

Ages: 3 to 12 years

Cost: Varies

NEWMAN-DAILEY RESORT PROPERTIES

Destin, Florida

1-800-225-7652

newday@ndrp.com

DestinVacation.com

Family Beach Vacations

What: Ranked “Best Vacation Rental Company” on the Emerald Coast, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties packages family-friendly activities with premier Destin vacation rentals.

Dates: Spring & Summer

Ages: All

Cost: Varies

OLDHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS ARTS CENTER

7105 Floydsburg Road, Crestwood, KY 40014

Heidi or Leslie, 241-6018

arts.center@oldham.kyschools.us

ocsartscenter.org

Summer Camps 2018

What: Whether your child loves musical theater, pottery, crafting, ballet, playing classical music or jamming in a rock band, we offer the best camp experience.

Dates: June 11 – Aug. 3, half-day camps can be combined with a morning and afternoon camp to make a full day of camp with supervised lunchtime. Most camps run for one week each.

Ages: 4-18

Cost: Over 30 half- or full-day camp combinations. Prices range from $75 - $195 for half-day camps.

THE PARKLANDS OF FLOYDS FORK

Beckley Creek Park

815-0274

outdoorclassroom@21cparks.org

TheParklands.org/camps

Get Outside! Summer Camps at The Parklands

What: Campers spend their days participating in engaging, discovery-based field experiences and science investigations in The Parklands Outdoor Classroom. Topics for K-3 Graders are Water Warriors, Winged Wonders, Grossology, and Feeding Frenzy. Topics for 4-6 Graders are Paddle The Parklands, Rangers in Training, and Wilderness Explorers.

Dates: Week-long camps offered June 4-8, June 11-15, June 18-22, June 25-29, July 16-20, July 23-27, July 30-August 3, and August 6-10. See website for full list of topics and descriptions.

Ages: Each week includes one camp for kids entering grades K-3 and one for kids entering grades 4-6

Cost: $220 for Parklands members/ $245 for non-members (Become a member at TheParklands.org/member). Register by May 4 and save $15!

SACRED HEART SCHOOLS

3175 Lexington Road

Josh Shoulta, 736-6418

shslou.org/camps

Summer Camps

What: Art, athletics, coding, dance, drama, jewelry design, music, photography, robotics, STEM and more! There is something for everyone!

Dates: June and July

Ages: All ages. Many camps are co-ed.

Cost: Varies by camp

SPENCERIAN COLLEGE

spencerian.edu/medcamp

Med Camp

What: Week-long overnight camp giving students an overview of careers in the healthcare industry, including hands-on activities in labs and mock hospital settings and field trips.

Dates: June 10-15

Ages: 2018, 2019, 2020 high school graduates

Cost: Register before February 28th and pay $395, after February 28th $495 (housing, food, and evening activities included in the cost)

ST. FRANCIS SCHOOL

11000 U.S. Highway 42, Goshen, KY 40026

StFrancisSchool.org

“Camp Curious” Preschool Camps

Renee Hennessy, Preschool Director

694-9369

RHennessy@StFrancisSchool.org

What: Half-day camps run Mon.-Fri. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m with weekly themes guiding new experiences. Themes include Treasure Hunters, Once Upon A Time, Summer Suncatchers, and Happy Birthday, Eric Carle!. Each week includes splash days.

Dates: June 4-June 29

Ages: 2-years-old to 5-years-old (children must be 2-years-old by the first day of the session)

Cost: $195

“Camp Curious” K – 8th Camps

Debbie Adkins, Director of Summer Programs

795-3860

DAdkins@StFrancisSchool.org

What: Full- and half-day camps run Mon.-Fri. starting at 9 a.m. Specialty camps include Camp Invention, Bricks 4 Kidz®, Minecraft, musical theater, art, and more!

Dates: May 29-July 20

Ages: Entering K through 9th grade

Cost: $180-$460

STAGEONE FAMILY THEATRE

Lincoln Performing Arts School, 930 E. Main St.

Jamie Lynn Sutton, 498-2436

stageone.org/kids/camps

DramaWorks Summer Camps

What: StageOne offers themed drama camps for beginners to trained actors in the summer. Younger students become favorite characters; older students explore audition prep and performance training.

Dates: June 4-August 3

Ages: 4-18

Cost: Varies by camp. Early Bird, multi-booking, and Family Pass discounts available!

SULLIVAN COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY AND DESIGN

The Studio

sctd.edu/studio

What: Week-long overnight camp offering tracks in graphic design, web development, interior design and robotics. Includes field trips and exciting evening activities.

Dates: June 10-15

Ages: 2018, 2019, 2020 high school graduates

Cost: Graphic Design, Web Development, Interior Design: before Feb. 28, $395; after Feb. 28, $495. Robotics: before Feb. 28, $495; after Feb. 28, $595 (housing, food and evening activities included in costs).

SULLIVAN UNIVERSITY

Culinary and Baking and Pastry Camps

sullivan.edu/camp

What: Week-long overnight camp giving students kitchen lab experience in their choice of culinary arts or baking & pastry arts.

Dates: June 10-15

Ages: 2018, 2019, 2020 high school graduates

Cost: Register before Feb. 28 and pay $750, after February 28, $850 (housing, food, and evening activities included in the cost).

Pharmacy Camp

sullivan.edu/pharmcamp

What: Day camp giving students an overview of pharmacy school and the careers available to pharmacy school graduates.

Dates: July 9-13

Ages: 2018, 2019, 2020 high school graduates

Cost: $100

WALDEN SCHOOL

4238 Westport Road

893-0433

jpmclean@walden-school.org

campwaldenschool.com

Camp Walden

What: We believe each day of summer camp should be a challenging yet fun adventure, engaging your child both creatively and academically. Camp Walden provides the total package in a 7-week experience packed with a dazzling variety of programs. It kicks off in June with a colorful medley of sessions, including Culinary Studies, Video Game Design, Spanish, Art, Coding, Futsal, Science, Drama and more! In July, things heat up with our Theme Weeks, each providing an exhilarating, theme-centric focus: make DIY instruments with musician Ben Sollee, take the stage in a Broadway musical or learn to “use the Force” at the Star Wars Padawan Academy. With over 40 sessions to choose from, we guarantee Camp Walden will provide a memorable summer for any camper with a taste for fun and hands-on learning!

Dates: Camp Sessions: June 4-8, June 11-15, June 18-22 & June 25-29; Theme Weeks: July 9-13, July 16-20 & July 23-27

Ages: 6–14 years

Cost: Camp sessions (9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.), $140/week; Theme Weeks (9 a.m.-4 p.m.), $300/week

WALDORF SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE

8005 New La Grange Road

Julia Kimbro, 327-0122

Julia.Kimbro@waldorflouisville.com

waldorflouisville.com

Waldorf School of Louisville Summer Camps

What: Waldorf offers a variety of artistic and traditional summer camp activities in a media-free environment with ample time for play-based learning both indoors and out.

Dates: Early childhood and grades camps are offered weekly (Mon.-Fri.), June 4-29 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Ages: Pre-K through rising 9th grade

Cost: $245 per child / per camp / per week

YMCA OF GREATER LOUISVILLE

1950 Otter Creek Park Road,

Brandenburg, Ky. 40108

942-2616

ymcacamppiomingo.org

YMCA Camp Piomingo

What: At YMCA Camp Piomingo, we enjoy the unplugged atmosphere that being in the outdoors provides. Your child will learn new skills, enjoy the outdoors and gain confidence. Activities include swimming, archery and arts & crafts.

Dates: One-week and two-week overnight camps and equestrian camps available June 10 to August 4

Ages: 6-16

Cost: Varies. Financial assistance is available.

This originally appeared in the March 2018 issue of Louisville Magazine. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find us on newsstands, click here.