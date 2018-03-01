Louisville's 2018 Summer Fun Guide to Camps, Activities & Classes

It's never too early to start thinking about summer! Check out Louisville Magazine's Summer Fun Guide to camps, activities and classes to help you plan your summer months.
ABIGAIL ACADEMY FOR GIRLS
11904 Shelbyville Road, Middletown
Abbey Mueller, 500-7071
abigailacademy.com
Cooking & Fashion Camp
What: Girls ages 5-13 create in the kitchen and fashion studio during fun and enriching scripture-based COOKING & FASHION CAMPS! Register today at abigailacademy.com. Limited space available.
Dates: June, July & August
Ages: 5-13
Cost: $249, includes certificate, complimentary t-shirt, snacks & supplies
CAMP INVENTION
Multiple locations in the Louisville area
800-968-4332
campinvention.org
Camp Invention
What: Led by local educators, the week-long Camp Invention experience immerses elementary school children in STEM hands-on activities that reinvent summer fun. Discounts are available!
Dates: Week-long sessions beginning June 11. Check our website for dates and locations near you!
Ages: Entering K-6th grade
Cost: Price varies based on location
COMMONWEALTH THEATRE CENTER
(formerly Walden Theatre/Blue Apple Players)
1123 Payne Street
Isaac Spradlin, 589-0084
enroll@commonwealththeatre.org
commonwealththeatre.org
Summer Academy, Junior Academy + Preschool Camps, Teen Skills Workshops
What: Theatre-intensive camps & workshops offer activity, creative fun, performance opportunities & skill-building in 1-3 week sessions that build confidence while engaging imaginations.
Dates: Sessions of the 3-week Summer Academy begin May 29; June 4, 11, & 25; and July 2, 9, 16, & 23 — each culminating in public performances. Other one- two- and three-week camps & workshops available May 29-August 10.
Ages: 3-18
Cost: $160-$495 (varies by camp/workshop selected)
CROSSINGS MINISTRIES
Sojourn Community Church East
Adam Tait, 371-9966
gocrossings.org/camps
Crossings Day Camp
What: Send your kids to Crossings Day Camps. We are bringing Gospel-focused camp experiences to Louisville so that your kids can grow in the city.
Dates: May 28-July 27
Ages: Rising 1st graders to rising 6th graders
Cost: $200 per week
DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY
Derby Dinner Playhouse
525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, IN, 47129
Tina Jo Wallace, (812) 288-2632 x132
derbydinner.com/classes
Summer Musical Theatre Camp
What: A week-long performing arts camp exploring music, theatre, dance. Taught by DDP professionals, this camp culminates in a final sharing on the Playhouse stage.
Dates: June 11-15; June 18-22; July 16-21; July 23-28; July 30-Aug. 4
Ages: 7-17
Cost: $175
THE GARDNER SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
9401 Mill Brook Road
Jeni McNickle, 412-3088
thegardnerschool.com/schools/louisville
Camp Gardner
What: Camp Gardner offers a fun and flexible summer camp including classes, imaginative and active play, outdoor games, fun weekly themes and more! Offered for kids 6 weeks-6 years. Full-time and part-time scheduling.
Dates: June-August
Ages: 6 weeks-6 years
Cost: Varies by age
FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM
829 West Main Street
Mick Sullivan, 753-5663
fraziermuseum.org/summercamps
2018 Summer Camps
What: Fun-filled camps so full of making, playing, exploring, laughing and meeting amazing guest presenters that kids won’t even realize they’re learning!
Dates: Day camps: June 4-8, July 30-August 3. Week camps: June 11-15, June 18-22, June 25-29, July 9-13, July 16-20, July 23-27
Ages: For rising 1st through 6th graders
Cost: Day camp: $41 non-members, $36 Frazier Members; Week-long camps: $205 non-members, $180 Frazier members; $10 per day for extended care from 4-5 p.m.
THE J
3600 Dutchmans Lane
Camp office, 238-2718
jcclouisvillecamp.org
Camp J
What: A variety of camps for all ages. Traditional camps include daily swimming, sports, art, field trips and more. Specialty camps include sports, LEGO, dance, theatre, art and more.
Dates: Camps run weekly, June 4-August 10
Ages: 24 months-10th grade
Cost: $225-335. Scholarships are available.
JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF KENTUCKIANA
1401 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Anna Sawyer, 569-9205
jaky.org/programs/summer-camp
JA BizTown Camp
What: Unleash your child’s inner entrepreneur! JA BizTown camp gives kids the opportunity to experience what it’s like to run a business.
Dates: June 11-15, June 18-22, July 9-13
Ages: 9-12
Cost: $195 per week
KENTUCKY ASSOCIATION FOR ACADEMIC COMPETITION
Bellarmine University
2001 Newburg Road
John Bennett, 223-0088
kaac.com
Governor’s Cup Academic Camps
What: To enhance student success both in the classroom and in academic competitions like Governor’s Cup, KAAC offers academic camps for both middle grades and high school students.
Dates: High school: June 12-15; middle school: June 19-22
Ages: 12-19
Cost: $385
KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY
East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane
Shelby Schulz, 272-1062
kyhumane.org/camp
Lifelong Friends Camp
What: Campers are immersed in animal care via hands-on activities with shelter pets, demonstrations, games, crafts, skits and more — learning compassion while having fun.
Dates: Eight one-week sessions starting in June
Ages: 6-11
Cost: $200
KENTUCKY SCIENCE CENTER
727 W. Main St.
561-6100
kysciencecenter.org
School’s Out Science Camps
What: Launch a lifetime of STEM learning while having a blast. Themes like LEGO robotics, animation, wizardry and roller coasters make science accessible with hands-on activities.
Dates: May 28-Aug. 7
Ages: 4-15
Cost: $210-285
LOS MONITOS LANGUAGE COMPANY
503 Washburn Ave., Suite 201
Camp director, 893-0933
camps@losmonitos.com
losmonitos.com/summercamps
French Cooking, Spanish Cooking, Asian Cooking, European Cooking, Spanish Treasure Hunters, French Film Makers, Los Artistas and TWO International Spy Camps.
What: FOUR International Cooking camps and FIVE Adventure camps! Engaging and fun FULL DAY camps that expose campers to global languages, cultures and sites! Camp T-shirt included!
Dates: 9 one-week camps from June 4-Aug. 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ages: 6-12
Cost: $189 per week (*$139 for 4-day Spanish Treasure Hunters)
LOUISVILLE COLLEGIATE SCHOOL
2427 Glenmary Avenue
Jill Beasley, 479-0352
jillbeasley@loucol.com
loucol.com/summerprograms
Summer Camps
What: Our seven-week summer programs offer children ages 4-18 the opportunity to explore their academic, artistic and athletic interests. Summer programs include half-day and full-day camps. From learning the basics of phonics to exploring Cherokee Park, Collegiate has something for everyone! Each camp is designed to enhance children’s skills and knowledge.
Dates: June 4-July 13, August 6-10
Ages: Camps designed for children ages 4-18
Cost: $165 per session. $325 for full day camps.
LOUISVILLE ZOO
1100 Trevilian Way
238-5358
louisvillezoo.org/camps
Louisville Zoo Academy
What: All Louisville Zoo camps include zoo walks, animal presentations, attractions, and up-close encounters with live animal ambassadors. A wide range of topics for every grade level, every week of summer.
Dates: May 28-Aug. 3
Ages: PreK-6th grade
Cost: Prices for two-week camps are $500 for Zoo members and $560 for non-members. The limited-availability slots for one-week camps are $212 and $265 for members and $236 and $295 for non-members.
MEREDITH-DUNN SCHOOL
3023 Melbourne Ave.
Ashley Ward, 456-5819, ext. 212
award@meredithdunnschool.org
Summer Academic Program
What: Meredith-Dunn School offers an innovative approach to summer school for students completing kindergarten through grade 5. Our program is designed to fit your child’s individual needs.
Dates: Module #1 – Reading & Writing: June 18-July 6; Module #2 – Math: June 18-July 6
Ages: Kindergarten – grade 5
Cost: $450 per module
MONTESSORI SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
10263 Champion Farms Drive
Jennifer Cattell, 640-8585
jcattell@msl-edu.org
msl-edu.org
Summer Camp 2018
What: Montessori School of Louisville is partnering with IDEAS to provide a rich, STEM-based summer camp program to children 3-12 years.
Dates: June 4-July 27
Ages: 3 to 12 years
Cost: Varies
NEWMAN-DAILEY RESORT PROPERTIES
Destin, Florida
1-800-225-7652
newday@ndrp.com
DestinVacation.com
Family Beach Vacations
What: Ranked “Best Vacation Rental Company” on the Emerald Coast, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties packages family-friendly activities with premier Destin vacation rentals.
Dates: Spring & Summer
Ages: All
Cost: Varies
OLDHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS ARTS CENTER
7105 Floydsburg Road, Crestwood, KY 40014
Heidi or Leslie, 241-6018
arts.center@oldham.kyschools.us
ocsartscenter.org
Summer Camps 2018
What: Whether your child loves musical theater, pottery, crafting, ballet, playing classical music or jamming in a rock band, we offer the best camp experience.
Dates: June 11 – Aug. 3, half-day camps can be combined with a morning and afternoon camp to make a full day of camp with supervised lunchtime. Most camps run for one week each.
Ages: 4-18
Cost: Over 30 half- or full-day camp combinations. Prices range from $75 - $195 for half-day camps.
THE PARKLANDS OF FLOYDS FORK
Beckley Creek Park
815-0274
outdoorclassroom@21cparks.org
TheParklands.org/camps
Get Outside! Summer Camps at The Parklands
What: Campers spend their days participating in engaging, discovery-based field experiences and science investigations in The Parklands Outdoor Classroom. Topics for K-3 Graders are Water Warriors, Winged Wonders, Grossology, and Feeding Frenzy. Topics for 4-6 Graders are Paddle The Parklands, Rangers in Training, and Wilderness Explorers.
Dates: Week-long camps offered June 4-8, June 11-15, June 18-22, June 25-29, July 16-20, July 23-27, July 30-August 3, and August 6-10. See website for full list of topics and descriptions.
Ages: Each week includes one camp for kids entering grades K-3 and one for kids entering grades 4-6
Cost: $220 for Parklands members/ $245 for non-members (Become a member at TheParklands.org/member). Register by May 4 and save $15!
SACRED HEART SCHOOLS
3175 Lexington Road
Josh Shoulta, 736-6418
shslou.org/camps
Summer Camps
What: Art, athletics, coding, dance, drama, jewelry design, music, photography, robotics, STEM and more! There is something for everyone!
Dates: June and July
Ages: All ages. Many camps are co-ed.
Cost: Varies by camp
SPENCERIAN COLLEGE
spencerian.edu/medcamp
Med Camp
What: Week-long overnight camp giving students an overview of careers in the healthcare industry, including hands-on activities in labs and mock hospital settings and field trips.
Dates: June 10-15
Ages: 2018, 2019, 2020 high school graduates
Cost: Register before February 28th and pay $395, after February 28th $495 (housing, food, and evening activities included in the cost)
ST. FRANCIS SCHOOL
11000 U.S. Highway 42, Goshen, KY 40026
StFrancisSchool.org
“Camp Curious” Preschool Camps
Renee Hennessy, Preschool Director
694-9369
RHennessy@StFrancisSchool.org
What: Half-day camps run Mon.-Fri. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m with weekly themes guiding new experiences. Themes include Treasure Hunters, Once Upon A Time, Summer Suncatchers, and Happy Birthday, Eric Carle!. Each week includes splash days.
Dates: June 4-June 29
Ages: 2-years-old to 5-years-old (children must be 2-years-old by the first day of the session)
Cost: $195
“Camp Curious” K – 8th Camps
Debbie Adkins, Director of Summer Programs
795-3860
DAdkins@StFrancisSchool.org
What: Full- and half-day camps run Mon.-Fri. starting at 9 a.m. Specialty camps include Camp Invention, Bricks 4 Kidz®, Minecraft, musical theater, art, and more!
Dates: May 29-July 20
Ages: Entering K through 9th grade
Cost: $180-$460
STAGEONE FAMILY THEATRE
Lincoln Performing Arts School, 930 E. Main St.
Jamie Lynn Sutton, 498-2436
stageone.org/kids/camps
DramaWorks Summer Camps
What: StageOne offers themed drama camps for beginners to trained actors in the summer. Younger students become favorite characters; older students explore audition prep and performance training.
Dates: June 4-August 3
Ages: 4-18
Cost: Varies by camp. Early Bird, multi-booking, and Family Pass discounts available!
SULLIVAN COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY AND DESIGN
The Studio
sctd.edu/studio
What: Week-long overnight camp offering tracks in graphic design, web development, interior design and robotics. Includes field trips and exciting evening activities.
Dates: June 10-15
Ages: 2018, 2019, 2020 high school graduates
Cost: Graphic Design, Web Development, Interior Design: before Feb. 28, $395; after Feb. 28, $495. Robotics: before Feb. 28, $495; after Feb. 28, $595 (housing, food and evening activities included in costs).
SULLIVAN UNIVERSITY
Culinary and Baking and Pastry Camps
sullivan.edu/camp
What: Week-long overnight camp giving students kitchen lab experience in their choice of culinary arts or baking & pastry arts.
Dates: June 10-15
Ages: 2018, 2019, 2020 high school graduates
Cost: Register before Feb. 28 and pay $750, after February 28, $850 (housing, food, and evening activities included in the cost).
Pharmacy Camp
sullivan.edu/pharmcamp
What: Day camp giving students an overview of pharmacy school and the careers available to pharmacy school graduates.
Dates: July 9-13
Ages: 2018, 2019, 2020 high school graduates
Cost: $100
WALDEN SCHOOL
4238 Westport Road
893-0433
jpmclean@walden-school.org
campwaldenschool.com
Camp Walden
What: We believe each day of summer camp should be a challenging yet fun adventure, engaging your child both creatively and academically. Camp Walden provides the total package in a 7-week experience packed with a dazzling variety of programs. It kicks off in June with a colorful medley of sessions, including Culinary Studies, Video Game Design, Spanish, Art, Coding, Futsal, Science, Drama and more! In July, things heat up with our Theme Weeks, each providing an exhilarating, theme-centric focus: make DIY instruments with musician Ben Sollee, take the stage in a Broadway musical or learn to “use the Force” at the Star Wars Padawan Academy. With over 40 sessions to choose from, we guarantee Camp Walden will provide a memorable summer for any camper with a taste for fun and hands-on learning!
Dates: Camp Sessions: June 4-8, June 11-15, June 18-22 & June 25-29; Theme Weeks: July 9-13, July 16-20 & July 23-27
Ages: 6–14 years
Cost: Camp sessions (9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.), $140/week; Theme Weeks (9 a.m.-4 p.m.), $300/week
WALDORF SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
8005 New La Grange Road
Julia Kimbro, 327-0122
Julia.Kimbro@waldorflouisville.com
waldorflouisville.com
Waldorf School of Louisville Summer Camps
What: Waldorf offers a variety of artistic and traditional summer camp activities in a media-free environment with ample time for play-based learning both indoors and out.
Dates: Early childhood and grades camps are offered weekly (Mon.-Fri.), June 4-29 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Ages: Pre-K through rising 9th grade
Cost: $245 per child / per camp / per week
YMCA OF GREATER LOUISVILLE
1950 Otter Creek Park Road,
Brandenburg, Ky. 40108
942-2616
ymcacamppiomingo.org
YMCA Camp Piomingo
What: At YMCA Camp Piomingo, we enjoy the unplugged atmosphere that being in the outdoors provides. Your child will learn new skills, enjoy the outdoors and gain confidence. Activities include swimming, archery and arts & crafts.
Dates: One-week and two-week overnight camps and equestrian camps available June 10 to August 4
Ages: 6-16
Cost: Varies. Financial assistance is available.
This originally appeared in the March 2018 issue of Louisville Magazine. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find us on newsstands, click here.
Cover Photo: Pexels.com