Louisville's 2018 Summer Fun Guide to Camps, Activities & Classes

    It's never too early to start thinking about summer! Check out Louisville Magazine's Summer Fun Guide to camps, activities and classes to help you plan your summer months.

     

    ABIGAIL ACADEMY FOR GIRLS
    11904 Shelbyville Road, Middletown
    Abbey Mueller, 500-7071
    abigailacademy.com

    Cooking & Fashion Camp
    What: Girls ages 5-13 create in the kitchen and fashion studio during fun and enriching scripture-based COOKING & FASHION CAMPS! Register today at abigailacademy.com. Limited space available.
    Dates: June, July & August
    Ages: 5-13
    Cost: $249, includes certificate, complimentary t-shirt, snacks & supplies

     

    CAMP INVENTION
    Multiple locations in the Louisville area
    800-968-4332
    campinvention.org

    Camp Invention    
    What: Led by local educators, the week-long Camp Invention experience immerses elementary school children in STEM hands-on activities that reinvent summer fun. Discounts are available!
    Dates: Week-long sessions beginning June 11. Check our website for dates and locations near you!
    Ages: Entering K-6th grade
    Cost: Price varies based on location

     

    COMMONWEALTH THEATRE CENTER
    (formerly Walden Theatre/Blue Apple Players)
    1123 Payne Street
    Isaac Spradlin, 589-0084
    enroll@commonwealththeatre.org
    commonwealththeatre.org

    Summer Academy, Junior Academy + Preschool Camps, Teen Skills Workshops
    What: Theatre-intensive camps & workshops offer activity, creative fun, performance opportunities & skill-building in 1-3 week sessions that build confidence while engaging imaginations.
    Dates: Sessions of the 3-week Summer Academy begin May 29; June 4, 11, & 25; and July 2, 9, 16, & 23 —  each culminating in public performances. Other one- two- and three-week camps & workshops available May 29-August 10.
    Ages: 3-18
    Cost: $160-$495 (varies by camp/workshop selected)

     

    CROSSINGS MINISTRIES
    Sojourn Community Church East
    Adam Tait, 371-9966
    gocrossings.org/camps

    Crossings Day Camp
    What: Send your kids to Crossings Day Camps. We are bringing Gospel-focused camp experiences to Louisville so that your kids can grow in the city.
    Dates: May 28-July 27
    Ages: Rising 1st graders to rising 6th graders
    Cost: $200 per week

     

    DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY
    Derby Dinner Playhouse
    525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, IN, 47129
    Tina Jo Wallace, (812) 288-2632 x132
    derbydinner.com/classes

    Summer Musical Theatre Camp
    What: A week-long performing arts camp exploring music, theatre, dance. Taught by DDP professionals, this camp culminates in a final sharing on the Playhouse stage.
    Dates: June 11-15; June 18-22; July 16-21; July 23-28; July 30-Aug. 4
    Ages: 7-17
    Cost: $175

     

    THE GARDNER SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
    9401 Mill Brook Road
    Jeni McNickle, 412-3088
    thegardnerschool.com/schools/louisville

    Camp Gardner
    What: Camp Gardner offers a fun and flexible summer camp including classes, imaginative and active play, outdoor games, fun weekly themes and more! Offered for kids 6 weeks-6 years. Full-time and part-time scheduling.
    Dates: June-August
    Ages: 6 weeks-6 years
    Cost: Varies by age

     

    FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM
    829 West Main Street
    Mick Sullivan, 753-5663
    fraziermuseum.org/summercamps

    2018 Summer Camps
    What: Fun-filled camps so full of making, playing, exploring, laughing and meeting amazing guest presenters that kids won’t even realize they’re learning!
    Dates: Day camps: June 4-8, July 30-August 3. Week camps: June 11-15, June 18-22, June 25-29, July 9-13, July 16-20, July 23-27
    Ages: For rising 1st through 6th graders
    Cost: Day camp: $41 non-members, $36 Frazier Members; Week-long camps: $205 non-members, $180 Frazier members; $10 per day for extended care from 4-5 p.m.

     

    THE J
    3600 Dutchmans Lane
    Camp office, 238-2718
    jcclouisvillecamp.org

    Camp J
    What: A variety of camps for all ages. Traditional camps include daily swimming, sports, art, field trips and more. Specialty camps include sports, LEGO, dance, theatre, art and more.
    Dates: Camps run weekly, June 4-August 10
    Ages: 24 months-10th grade
    Cost: $225-335. Scholarships are available.

     

    JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF KENTUCKIANA
    1401 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.
    Anna Sawyer, 569-9205
    jaky.org/programs/summer-camp

    JA BizTown Camp
    What: Unleash your child’s inner entrepreneur! JA BizTown camp gives kids the opportunity to experience what it’s like to run a business.
    Dates: June 11-15, June 18-22, July 9-13
    Ages: 9-12
    Cost: $195 per week

     

    KENTUCKY ASSOCIATION FOR ACADEMIC COMPETITION
    Bellarmine University
    2001 Newburg Road
    John Bennett, 223-0088
    kaac.com

    Governor’s Cup Academic Camps
    What: To enhance student success both in the classroom and in academic competitions like Governor’s Cup, KAAC offers academic camps for both middle grades and high school students.
    Dates: High school: June 12-15; middle school: June 19-22
    Ages: 12-19
    Cost: $385

     

    KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY
    East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane
    Shelby Schulz, 272-1062
    kyhumane.org/camp

    Lifelong Friends Camp
    What: Campers are immersed in animal care via hands-on activities with shelter pets, demonstrations, games, crafts, skits and more — learning compassion while having fun.
    Dates: Eight one-week sessions starting in June
    Ages: 6-11
    Cost: $200

     

    KENTUCKY SCIENCE CENTER
    727 W. Main St.
    561-6100
    kysciencecenter.org

    School’s Out Science Camps
    What: Launch a lifetime of STEM learning while having a blast. Themes like LEGO robotics, animation, wizardry and roller coasters make science accessible with hands-on activities.
    Dates: May 28-Aug. 7
    Ages: 4-15
    Cost: $210-285

     

    LOS MONITOS LANGUAGE COMPANY
    503 Washburn Ave., Suite 201
    Camp director, 893-0933
    camps@losmonitos.com
    losmonitos.com/summercamps

    French Cooking, Spanish Cooking, Asian Cooking, European Cooking, Spanish Treasure Hunters, French Film Makers, Los Artistas and TWO International Spy Camps.
    What: FOUR International Cooking camps and FIVE Adventure camps! Engaging and fun FULL DAY camps that expose campers to global languages, cultures and sites! Camp T-shirt included!
    Dates: 9 one-week camps from June 4-Aug. 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Ages: 6-12
    Cost: $189 per week (*$139 for 4-day Spanish Treasure Hunters)

     

    LOUISVILLE COLLEGIATE SCHOOL
    2427 Glenmary Avenue
    Jill Beasley, 479-0352
    jillbeasley@loucol.com
    loucol.com/summerprograms

    Summer Camps
    What: Our seven-week summer programs offer children ages 4-18 the opportunity to explore their academic, artistic and athletic interests. Summer programs include half-day and full-day camps. From learning the basics of phonics to exploring Cherokee Park, Collegiate has something for everyone! Each camp is designed to enhance children’s skills and knowledge.
    Dates: June 4-July 13, August 6-10
    Ages: Camps designed for children ages 4-18
    Cost: $165 per session. $325 for full day camps.

     

    LOUISVILLE ZOO
    1100 Trevilian Way
    238-5358
    louisvillezoo.org/camps

    Louisville Zoo Academy
    What: All Louisville Zoo camps include zoo walks, animal presentations, attractions, and up-close encounters with live animal ambassadors. A wide range of topics for every grade level, every week of summer.
    Dates: May 28-Aug. 3
    Ages: PreK-6th grade
    Cost: Prices for two-week camps are $500 for Zoo members and $560 for non-members. The limited-availability slots for one-week camps are $212 and $265 for members and $236 and $295 for non-members.

     

    MEREDITH-DUNN SCHOOL
    3023 Melbourne Ave.
    Ashley Ward, 456-5819, ext. 212
    award@meredithdunnschool.org

    Summer Academic Program
    What: Meredith-Dunn School offers an innovative approach to summer school for students completing kindergarten through grade 5.  Our program is designed to fit your child’s individual needs.
    Dates: Module #1 – Reading & Writing: June 18-July 6; Module #2 – Math: June 18-July 6
    Ages: Kindergarten – grade 5
    Cost: $450 per module

     

    MONTESSORI SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
    10263 Champion Farms Drive
    Jennifer Cattell, 640-8585
    jcattell@msl-edu.org
    msl-edu.org

    Summer Camp 2018
    What: Montessori School of Louisville is partnering with IDEAS to provide a rich, STEM-based summer camp program to children 3-12 years.
    Dates: June 4-July 27
    Ages: 3 to 12 years
    Cost: Varies

     

    NEWMAN-DAILEY RESORT PROPERTIES
    Destin, Florida
    1-800-225-7652
    newday@ndrp.com
    DestinVacation.com

    Family Beach Vacations
    What: Ranked “Best Vacation Rental Company” on the Emerald Coast, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties packages family-friendly activities with premier Destin vacation rentals.
    Dates: Spring & Summer
    Ages: All
    Cost: Varies

     

    OLDHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS ARTS CENTER
    7105 Floydsburg Road, Crestwood, KY 40014
    Heidi or Leslie, 241-6018
    arts.center@oldham.kyschools.us
    ocsartscenter.org

    Summer Camps 2018
    What: Whether your child loves musical theater, pottery, crafting, ballet, playing classical music or jamming in a rock band, we offer the best camp experience.
    Dates: June 11 – Aug. 3, half-day camps can be combined with a morning and afternoon camp to make a full day of camp with supervised lunchtime. Most camps run for one week each.
    Ages: 4-18
    Cost: Over 30 half- or full-day camp combinations. Prices range from $75 - $195 for half-day camps.

     

    THE PARKLANDS OF FLOYDS FORK
    Beckley Creek Park
    815-0274
    outdoorclassroom@21cparks.org
    TheParklands.org/camps

    Get Outside! Summer Camps at The Parklands
    What: Campers spend their days participating in engaging, discovery-based field experiences and science investigations in The Parklands Outdoor Classroom. Topics for K-3 Graders are Water Warriors, Winged Wonders, Grossology, and Feeding Frenzy. Topics for 4-6 Graders are Paddle The Parklands, Rangers in Training, and Wilderness Explorers.
    Dates: Week-long camps offered June 4-8, June 11-15, June 18-22, June 25-29, July 16-20, July 23-27, July 30-August 3, and August 6-10. See website for full list of topics and descriptions.
    Ages: Each week includes one camp for kids entering grades K-3 and one for kids entering grades 4-6
    Cost: $220 for Parklands members/ $245 for non-members (Become a member at TheParklands.org/member). Register by May 4 and save $15!

     

    SACRED HEART SCHOOLS
    3175 Lexington Road
    Josh Shoulta, 736-6418
    shslou.org/camps

    Summer Camps
    What: Art, athletics, coding, dance, drama, jewelry design, music, photography, robotics, STEM and more! There is something for everyone!
    Dates: June and July
    Ages: All ages. Many camps are co-ed.
    Cost: Varies by camp

     

    SPENCERIAN COLLEGE
    spencerian.edu/medcamp

    Med Camp
    What: Week-long overnight camp giving students an overview of careers in the healthcare industry, including hands-on activities in labs and mock hospital settings and field trips.
    Dates: June 10-15
    Ages: 2018, 2019, 2020 high school graduates
    Cost: Register before February 28th and pay $395, after February 28th $495 (housing, food, and evening activities included in the cost)

     

    ST. FRANCIS SCHOOL
    11000 U.S. Highway 42, Goshen, KY 40026
    StFrancisSchool.org

    “Camp Curious” Preschool Camps
    Renee Hennessy, Preschool Director
    694-9369
    RHennessy@StFrancisSchool.org
    What: Half-day camps run Mon.-Fri. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m with weekly themes guiding new experiences. Themes include Treasure Hunters, Once Upon A Time, Summer Suncatchers, and Happy Birthday, Eric Carle!. Each week includes splash days.
    Dates: June 4-June 29
    Ages: 2-years-old to 5-years-old (children must be 2-years-old by the first day of the session)
    Cost: $195

    “Camp Curious” K – 8th Camps
    Debbie Adkins, Director of Summer Programs
    795-3860
    DAdkins@StFrancisSchool.org
    What: Full- and half-day camps run Mon.-Fri. starting at 9 a.m. Specialty camps include Camp Invention, Bricks 4 Kidz®, Minecraft, musical theater, art, and more!
    Dates: May 29-July 20
    Ages: Entering K through 9th grade
    Cost: $180-$460

     

    STAGEONE FAMILY THEATRE
    Lincoln Performing Arts School, 930 E. Main St.
    Jamie Lynn Sutton, 498-2436
    stageone.org/kids/camps

    DramaWorks Summer Camps
    What: StageOne offers themed drama camps for beginners to trained actors in the summer. Younger students become favorite characters; older students explore audition prep and performance training.
    Dates: June 4-August 3
    Ages: 4-18
    Cost: Varies by camp. Early Bird, multi-booking, and Family Pass discounts available!

     

    SULLIVAN COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY AND DESIGN
    The Studio
    sctd.edu/studio
    What: Week-long overnight camp offering tracks in graphic design, web development, interior design and robotics. Includes field trips and exciting evening activities.
    Dates: June 10-15
    Ages: 2018, 2019, 2020 high school graduates
    Cost: Graphic Design, Web Development, Interior Design: before Feb. 28, $395; after Feb. 28, $495. Robotics: before Feb. 28, $495; after Feb. 28, $595 (housing, food and evening activities included in costs).

     

    SULLIVAN UNIVERSITY
    Culinary and Baking and Pastry Camps
    sullivan.edu/camp
    What: Week-long overnight camp giving students kitchen lab experience in their choice of culinary arts or baking & pastry arts.
    Dates: June 10-15
    Ages: 2018, 2019, 2020 high school graduates
    Cost: Register before Feb. 28 and pay $750, after February 28, $850 (housing, food, and evening activities included in the cost).

    Pharmacy Camp
    sullivan.edu/pharmcamp
    What: Day camp giving students an overview of pharmacy school and the careers available to pharmacy school graduates.
    Dates: July 9-13
    Ages: 2018, 2019, 2020 high school graduates
    Cost: $100

     

    WALDEN SCHOOL
    4238 Westport Road
    893-0433
    jpmclean@walden-school.org
    campwaldenschool.com

    Camp Walden
    What: We believe each day of summer camp should be a challenging yet fun adventure, engaging your child both creatively and academically. Camp Walden provides the total package in a 7-week experience packed with a dazzling variety of programs. It kicks off in June with a colorful medley of sessions, including Culinary Studies, Video Game Design, Spanish, Art, Coding, Futsal, Science, Drama and more! In July, things heat up with our Theme Weeks, each providing an exhilarating, theme-centric focus: make DIY instruments with musician Ben Sollee, take the stage in a Broadway musical or learn to “use the Force” at the Star Wars Padawan Academy. With over 40 sessions to choose from, we guarantee Camp Walden will provide a memorable summer for any camper with a taste for fun and hands-on learning!
    Dates: Camp Sessions: June 4-8, June 11-15, June 18-22 & June 25-29; Theme Weeks: July 9-13, July 16-20 & July 23-27
    Ages: 6–14 years
    Cost: Camp sessions (9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.), $140/week; Theme Weeks (9 a.m.-4 p.m.), $300/week

     

    WALDORF SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
    8005 New La Grange Road
    Julia Kimbro, 327-0122
    Julia.Kimbro@waldorflouisville.com
    waldorflouisville.com

    Waldorf School of Louisville Summer Camps
    What: Waldorf offers a variety of artistic and traditional summer camp activities in a media-free environment with ample time for play-based learning both indoors and out.
    Dates: Early childhood and grades camps are offered weekly (Mon.-Fri.), June 4-29 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
    Ages: Pre-K through rising 9th grade
    Cost: $245 per child / per camp / per week

     

    YMCA OF GREATER LOUISVILLE
    1950 Otter Creek Park Road,
    Brandenburg, Ky. 40108
    942-2616
    ymcacamppiomingo.org

    YMCA Camp Piomingo
    What: At YMCA Camp Piomingo, we enjoy the unplugged atmosphere that being in the outdoors provides. Your child will learn new skills, enjoy the outdoors and gain confidence. Activities include swimming, archery and arts & crafts.
    Dates: One-week and two-week overnight camps and equestrian camps available June 10 to August 4
    Ages: 6-16
    Cost: Varies.  Financial assistance is available.

    This originally appeared in the March 2018 issue of Louisville Magazine. To subscribe to Louisville Magazineclick here. To find us on newsstands, click here.

    Cover Photo: Pexels.com

