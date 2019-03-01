Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Bit to Do

    Louisville's 2019 Summer Fun Guide to Camps, Activities & Classes

    Posted On:

    Bit to Do
    Print this page

    This Special Advertising Section originally appeared in the March 2019 issue.

    It's never too early to start thinking about summer! Check out Louisville Magazine's Summer Fun Guide to camps, activities and classes to help you plan your summer months. All addresses are in Louisville and all area codes are 502 unless otherwise stated.


    COMMONWEALTH THEATRE CENTER
    1123 Payne Street
    Isaac Spradlin, 589-0084
    enroll@commonwealththeatre.org
    commonwealththeatre.org

    Summer Academy, Art & Imagination Camps and Skills Workshops
    What: Theatre-intensive camps & workshops offer activity, fun performance opportunities and skill-building in exciting one to three week sessions that build confidence while engaging imaginations.
    Dates: Summer Academy (3 weeks): begin June 3, 10, 24, July 1, 8, 15 and 22 — each culminating in public performances. Other one- two- and three-week camps & workshops available June 3-August 9.
    Ages: 3-18
    Cost: $125-$495

     

    DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY
    525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Ind.
    Tina Jo Wallace, (812) 288-2632 x.132
    derbydinner.com/classes

    Summer Musical Theatre Camp
    What: A week-long performing arts camp exploring music, theatre and dance. Taught by DDP professionals, this camp culminates in a final sharing on the Playhouse stage.
    Dates: One week sessions: June 10-14; July 8-13; July 15-20; July 22-27; July 29-Aug. 3 – Regsitration opens Feb. 15.
    Ages: 7-17
    Cost: $175

     

    FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM
    829 West Main Street
    Mick Sullivan, 753-5663
    fraziermuseum.org/camps

    Frazier Summer Camps
    What: Where the world meets Kentucky and laughs and learns. Summer camps at the Frazier are filled with making, playing, exploring and interacting with guest presenters. Camps are organized around different historically significant themes each week and are taught by professional educators.
    Dates: June 3-August 2
    Ages: Rising 1st through 6th graders
    Cost: Week-long starting at $185, day-camps starting at $37, extended-care option from 4-5:30 p.m., $10 daily.

     

    THE GARDNER SCHOOL
    9401 Mill Brook Road
    412-3088
    thegardnerschool.com/schools/louisville

    Camp Gardner
    What: Camp Gardner offers a fun and flexible summer camp including classes, imaginative and active play, outdoor games, fun weekly themes and more. Full-time and part-time schedules are available.
    Dates: June-August
    Ages: 6 weeks-6 years old
    Cost: Varies by age

     

    HWANG'S MARTIAL ARTS
    2813 N. Hurstbourne Parkway, 412-7755
    2931 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, 499-7787
    7321 Preston Highway, 966-5222
    Heather Rainwater, 640-1504
    Ian Schultz, 724-9359
    info@hmalouisville.com
    hmalouisville.com

    Hwang’s Martial Arts All-Day Summer Camp Program
    What: All-day camp with varying weekly themes and field trips that teach the basics of Taekwondo, including confidence, respect and focus.
    Dates: June 3-August 13.
    Ages: 5-14
    Cost: Please call the location closest to you for pricing.

     

    THE J
    3600 Dutchmans Lane
    Camp Office, 238-2718
    jewishlouisvillecamp.org

    Camp J
    What: A variety of camps for children up to 10th grade. Traditional camps include daily swimming, sports, the arts, field trips and more. Specialty camps include sports, LEGOs, dance, theatre, arts and more.
    Dates: Camps run weekly, June 10-Aug. 9.
    Ages: 24 months-10th grade
    Cost: $230-335. Scholarships are available.

     

    JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF KENTUCKIANA
    1401 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.
    Anna Sawyer, 569-9205
    jaky.org/programs/summer-camp

    JA BizTown Camp
    What: Unleash your child’s inner entrepreneur! JA BizTown camp gives kids the opportunity to experience what it’s like to run a business.
    Dates: Week-long sessions: June 17-21 and July 8-12; 3-Day Session: June 24-26
    Ages: 9-12
    Cost: Week-long sessions $225/week or 3-Day Session $150.

     

    KENTUCKY COUNTRY DAY
    4100 Springdale Road
    Arron Davis, 814-4329,
    arron.davis@kcd.org
    kcd.org/summer

    KCD Summer Stretch
    What: KCD’s Summer Stretch offers dozens of camps for all ages and interests. Campers can choose between academic and enrichment opportunities, sports, and the arts in a caring and nurturing environment that promotes healthy minds and bodies. KCD camps begin the week of June 4.
    Dates: June 3-August 5
    Ages: Camps for all ages, from preschool to high school
    Cost: Varies by camp. See our online catalog for details.

     

    KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY
    East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane
    Shelby Schulz, 272-1062
    kyhumane.org/camp

    Lifelong Friends Camp
    What:     Campers are immersed in animal care via hands-on activities with shelter pets, demonstrations, games, crafts, skits and more — learning compassion while having fun.
    Dates: Eight one-week sessions starting in June
    Ages: 6-11
    Cost: $200

     

    KENTUCKY SCIENCE CENTER
    727 West Main Street
    561-6100
    kysciencecenter.org

    School’s Out Science Camps
    What: Launch a lifetime of S.T.E.A.M. learning while having a blast. Themes like LEGO robotics, animation, wizardry and roller coasters make science accessible with hands-on activities.
    Dates: May 31-August 13
    Ages: 4-14
    Cost: $220-$245

     

    KUMON MATH AND READING OF JEFFERSONTOWN AND SPRINGHURST
    1933 South Hurstbourne Parkway
    10494 Westport Rd #109
    Neelam Neotia, 418-0567
    Kumon.com/jeffersontown

    Math and Reading
    What: Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own.
    Ages: 3 and above

     

    LOST MONITOS LANGUAGE COMPANY
    503 Washburn Ave., Suite 201
    Camp Director, 893-0933
    camps@losmonitos.com
    losmonitos.com/summercamps

    French Cooking, Spanish Cooking, Italian Cooking (NEW!), Asian Cooking, European Cooking, Los Pirates*, La Tournage, Los Artistas, Global News Network (NEW!) and THREE International Spy Camps.
    What:     Five International cooking camps and seven adventure camps. Engaging and fun full-day camps that expose campers to global languages, cultures and places. Camp T-Shirt included.
    Dates: (9) One-week camps from June 17-August 2; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
    Ages: 6-12
    Cost: $189 per week (*$119 for 3-day Los Pirates)

     

    LOUISVILLE COLLEGIATE SCHOOL
    2427 Glenmary Avenue
    Jill Beasley, 479-0352
    jillbeasley@loucol.com
    louisvillecollegiate.org/programs

    Summer Camp
    What: Collegiate summer programs offer children ages 4-18 the opportunity to explore their academic, artistic and athletic interests. From learning the basics of phonics to exploring Cherokee Park, Collegiate has something for everyone.
    Dates: June 3-28, Academic Gear-Up: August 5-9
    Ages: 4-18
    Cost: $165 per session.

     

    LOUISVILLE ZOO
    1100 Trevilian Way
    238-5358
    louisvillezoo.org/camps

    Louisville Zoo Spring Break Camps
    What: All zoo camps include zoo walks, animal presentations, attractions and up close encounters with live animal ambassadors.
    Dates: April 1-5; drop-off: 8-9 a.m., camp: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., pick-up: 4-5 p.m.
    Ages: Pre-K-6th grade
    Cost: Members: $53 per day, Non-Members: $59 per day.

     

    MEREDITH-DUNN SCHOOL
    3023 Melbourne Avenue
    Ashley Ward, 456-5819, ext. 212
    award@meredithdunnschool.org

    Summer Academic Program
    What:     Meredith-Dunn School offers an innovative approach to summer school for students completing Kindergarten through grade 5. Our program is designed to fit your child’s individual needs.
    Dates: Module #1: Reading & Writing — June 17-July 5; Module #2; Math — June 17-July 5
    Ages: Kindergarten-grade 5
    Cost: $450 per module

    OLDHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS ARTS CENTER
    7105 Floydsburg Road, Crestwood 40014
    Heidi or Leslie, 241-6018
    arts.center@oldham.kyschools.us
    ocsartscenter.org

    Summer Camps
    What: Whether your child loves theatre, painting, pottery, crafting, ballet, dancing to Disney tunes or playing an instrument — our energetic staff helps your child achieve the best camp experience.
    Dates: June 10-August 2. Half-day camps can be combined with a morning and afternoon camp to make a full day of camp with supervised lunchtime. Most camps run for one week each.
    Ages: 4-18
    Cost: More than 40 half- or full-day camp combinations. Prices range approximately from $125-$300 for half/full-day camps.

     

    THE PARKLANDS OF FLOYDS FORK
    Beckley Creek Park
    815-0274
    outdoorclassroom@21cparks.org
    TheParklands.org/camps

    Get Outside! Summer Camps at The Parklands
    What: Campers spend their days participating in engaging, discovery-based field experiences and science investigations in The Parklands Outdoor Classroom, offering day camps for children in grades K-6.
    Dates: Week-long camps offered June 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29, July 16-20, 23-27, July 30-Aug. 3 and Aug. 6-10. See website for full list of topics and descriptions.
    Ages: Each week includes one camp for kids entering grades K-3 and one for kids entering grades 4-6
    Cost: $220 for Parklands members, $245 for non-members (Become a member at TheParklands.org/member). Register by May 4 and save $15.

     

    RUSSIAN SCHOOL OF MATHEMATICS
    113 South Hubbards Lane
    Leonid Madorsky, 472-2231
    Louisville@russianschool.com
    russianschool.com/location/louisville

    RSM Summer School
    What: An award-winning math enrichment program for K-12 students
    Dates: June 6-July 28 (7 weeks/14 lessons)
    Ages: K-12 students
    Cost: Varies. Financial assistance is available.

     

    SACRED HEART SCHOOLS
    3177 Lexington Road
    Laura Grinstead, 896-6033
    shslou.org/summercamps/

    Sacred Heart Schools
    What: STEM, athletics, coding, entrepreneurship, photography, art, dance, drama, musical theatre and more.
    Dates: June and July
    Ages: All ages. Many camps are co-ed.
    Cost: Varies by camp.

     

    SAINT XAVIER HIGH SCHOOL
    Louisville, Ky
    saintx.com/campx

    CAMP X 2019
    What: Don’t miss out on CAMP X this summer. With 19 camp options, there’s sure to be a camp you’ll love, whatever your schedule.
    Dates: One day-One week camps available June-July, specific camps vary.
    Ages: Camps available for grades K-12, specific camps vary.
    Cost: $50-$350

     

    ST FRANCIS SCHOOL
    11000 U.S. Highway 42 Goshen, KY 40026
    StFrancisSchool.org

    “Camp Curious” Preschool Camps
    Renee Hennessy, Preschool Director
    694-9369, rhennessy@stfrancisschool.org
    What: Half-day camps run Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with bi-weekly themes guiding new experiences. Themes include Treasure Hunters, Artful Explorations + Science Experiments, and Puddle Jumpers. Option of two, three, or five day sessions and add-on of Early Morning Play starting at 8:00 a.m.
    Dates: June 3rd – July 12th
    Ages: 2-years-old to 5-years-old (children must be 2-years-old by June 1st)
    Cost: $94 - $235 per week

    “Camp Curious” K-8th Grade Camps
    Kelli Carter, Director of summer programs
    795-3860, kcarter@stfrancisschool.org
    What: Full and half-day camps weekly starting at 9 a.m. Specialty camps include Camp Invention®, Bricks 4 Kidz®, musical theater, art, STEM, academic offerings provided through our partnership with the Langsford Learning Acceleration Centers and more.
    Dates: May 28-July 25
    Ages: Entering K-grade 8
    Cost: $180-$245/week

     

    STAGEONE FAMILY THEATRE
    Lincoln Performing Arts School
    930 E. Main Street
    Jamie Lynn Sutton, 498-2436
    stageone.org/kids/camps

    DramaWorks Summer Camps
    What: StageOne offers themed drama camps for beginners to trained actors in the summer. Younger students become favorite characters; older students explore audition prep and performance training.
    Dates: June 3-August 2
    Ages: 4-18
    Cost: Varies by camp. Earlybird, multi-booking, and Family Pass discounts available.

     

    UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE MUSIC THERAPY CLINIC
    University of Louisville, Belknap campus
    852-2122, uoflmtc@louisville.edu
    louisville.edu/music/mtc

    Summer Day Camps
    What: A week-long summer day camp offered for special needs children, including ASD. The camp is led by University of Louisville Music Therapy Clinic therapists. The camp is focused on the goals of increasing social skills, increasing creativity, and exploration of academic and play skills through music.
    Dates: July 15-19, July 22-26, July 29- August 2
    Ages: 3-13
    Cost: $160 per week. Discounts for more than one child attending from same family and/or if attending more than one week of camp. Some scholarships are available.

     

    ULSTER PROJECT LOUISVILLE (UPL)
    Louisville area
    Kelly Shrode, 439-1603
    kellyshrode@me.com
    ulsterprojectlouisville.com

    “Creating Unity Amidst Diversity” — Leadership and Peacemaking
    What: American and Northern Ireland teens participate in activities filled with community service, self-discovery, worship and fun; building leadership and peacemaking skills in a cross-cultural program.
    Dates: June 25-July 24, along with 5 orientation meetings
    Ages: 14-17 as of June 1, 2019
    Cost: Host Northern Ireland teen of same gender in your home; cost of most weekday activities for teens covered by UPL

     

    WESTPORT ROAD BAPTIST CHURCH
    9705 Westport Road
    Jeanne McClure, 425-2350
    jeanne@mywrbc.org
    mywrbc.org/winshape

    WinShape Camp
    What: Full-day camp combines sports, recreation, arts and worship into one incredible week. Each action-packed day includes games, skills, team time, worship and of course, fun.
    Dates: July 22-26, 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; 7:45 a.m.-noon Friday
    Ages: Completed Kindergarten-completed 8th grade
    Cost: $219

     

    WALDEN SCHOOL
    Johnpaul McLean, 893-0433
    campwaldenschool.com

    Camp Walden
    What: Fun, academic and creative summer camp for K-8th grade kids interested in problem-solving, hands-on learning, STEM fields and art.
    Dates: June-July in one-week sessions: June 3-7, June 10-14, June 17-21, June 24-28, July 8-12, July 15-19 and July 22-26
    Ages: Entering Kindergarten-8th grade
    Cost: June camp sessions $140/week, theme weeks in July $300/week.

     

    WALDORF SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
    8005 New LaGrange Road
    Julia Kimbro, 327-0122
    Julia.Kimbro@waldorflouisville.com
    waldorflouisville.com

    Waldorf School of Louisville Summer Camps
    What: Waldorf offers a variety of artistic and traditional summer camp activities in a media-free environment with ample time for play-based learning both indoors and out.
    Dates: Early childhood and grades camps are offered weekly (Mon.-Fri.), June 3-28 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
    Ages: Pre-K through rising 9th grade
    Cost: $245 per child / per camp / per week

     

    YMCA OF GREATER LOUISVILLE
    1950 Otter Creek Park Road, Brandenburg 40108
    942-2616
    ymcacamppiomingo.org

    YMCA Camp Piomingo
    What: Through shared experiences that will last a lifetime, our amazing staff encourages every camper to learn independence, build confidence, seek adventure and make friends in the great outdoors.
    Dates: One-week and two-week overnight camps and equestrian camps available June 9-August 3.
    Ages: 6-16
    Cost: Varies. Financial assistance is available.

     

    YMCA OF GREATER LOUISVILLE
    30 locations throughout the Greater Louisville area
    587-9622
    ymcalouisville.org

    YMCA Summer Camps
    What: Whether it’s making crafts, playing sports and games, swimming or enjoying field trips, your child will learn, make new friends and build confidence at a YMCA Summer Camp.
    Dates: May 28-August 13.
    Ages: 3-15
    Cost: Varies. Financial assistance is available.

    Cover photo: Pixabay.com

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Most Read Stories