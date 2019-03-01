Louisville's 2019 Summer Fun Guide to Camps, Activities & Classes

This Special Advertising Section originally appeared in the March 2019 issue.

It's never too early to start thinking about summer! Check out Louisville Magazine's Summer Fun Guide to camps, activities and classes to help you plan your summer months. All addresses are in Louisville and all area codes are 502 unless otherwise stated.



COMMONWEALTH THEATRE CENTER

1123 Payne Street

Isaac Spradlin, 589-0084

enroll@commonwealththeatre.org

commonwealththeatre.org

Summer Academy, Art & Imagination Camps and Skills Workshops

What: Theatre-intensive camps & workshops offer activity, fun performance opportunities and skill-building in exciting one to three week sessions that build confidence while engaging imaginations.

Dates: Summer Academy (3 weeks): begin June 3, 10, 24, July 1, 8, 15 and 22 — each culminating in public performances. Other one- two- and three-week camps & workshops available June 3-August 9.

Ages: 3-18

Cost: $125-$495

DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY

525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Ind.

Tina Jo Wallace, (812) 288-2632 x.132

derbydinner.com/classes

Summer Musical Theatre Camp

What: A week-long performing arts camp exploring music, theatre and dance. Taught by DDP professionals, this camp culminates in a final sharing on the Playhouse stage.

Dates: One week sessions: June 10-14; July 8-13; July 15-20; July 22-27; July 29-Aug. 3 – Regsitration opens Feb. 15.

Ages: 7-17

Cost: $175

FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM

829 West Main Street

Mick Sullivan, 753-5663

fraziermuseum.org/camps

Frazier Summer Camps

What: Where the world meets Kentucky and laughs and learns. Summer camps at the Frazier are filled with making, playing, exploring and interacting with guest presenters. Camps are organized around different historically significant themes each week and are taught by professional educators.

Dates: June 3-August 2

Ages: Rising 1st through 6th graders

Cost: Week-long starting at $185, day-camps starting at $37, extended-care option from 4-5:30 p.m., $10 daily.

THE GARDNER SCHOOL

9401 Mill Brook Road

412-3088

thegardnerschool.com/schools/louisville

Camp Gardner

What: Camp Gardner offers a fun and flexible summer camp including classes, imaginative and active play, outdoor games, fun weekly themes and more. Full-time and part-time schedules are available.

Dates: June-August

Ages: 6 weeks-6 years old

Cost: Varies by age

HWANG'S MARTIAL ARTS

2813 N. Hurstbourne Parkway, 412-7755

2931 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, 499-7787

7321 Preston Highway, 966-5222

Heather Rainwater, 640-1504

Ian Schultz, 724-9359

info@hmalouisville.com

hmalouisville.com

Hwang’s Martial Arts All-Day Summer Camp Program

What: All-day camp with varying weekly themes and field trips that teach the basics of Taekwondo, including confidence, respect and focus.

Dates: June 3-August 13.

Ages: 5-14

Cost: Please call the location closest to you for pricing.

THE J

3600 Dutchmans Lane

Camp Office, 238-2718

jewishlouisvillecamp.org

Camp J

What: A variety of camps for children up to 10th grade. Traditional camps include daily swimming, sports, the arts, field trips and more. Specialty camps include sports, LEGOs, dance, theatre, arts and more.

Dates: Camps run weekly, June 10-Aug. 9.

Ages: 24 months-10th grade

Cost: $230-335. Scholarships are available.

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF KENTUCKIANA

1401 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Anna Sawyer, 569-9205

jaky.org/programs/summer-camp

JA BizTown Camp

What: Unleash your child’s inner entrepreneur! JA BizTown camp gives kids the opportunity to experience what it’s like to run a business.

Dates: Week-long sessions: June 17-21 and July 8-12; 3-Day Session: June 24-26

Ages: 9-12

Cost: Week-long sessions $225/week or 3-Day Session $150.

KENTUCKY COUNTRY DAY

4100 Springdale Road

Arron Davis, 814-4329,

arron.davis@kcd.org

kcd.org/summer

KCD Summer Stretch

What: KCD’s Summer Stretch offers dozens of camps for all ages and interests. Campers can choose between academic and enrichment opportunities, sports, and the arts in a caring and nurturing environment that promotes healthy minds and bodies. KCD camps begin the week of June 4.

Dates: June 3-August 5

Ages: Camps for all ages, from preschool to high school

Cost: Varies by camp. See our online catalog for details.

KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY

East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane

Shelby Schulz, 272-1062

kyhumane.org/camp

Lifelong Friends Camp

What: Campers are immersed in animal care via hands-on activities with shelter pets, demonstrations, games, crafts, skits and more — learning compassion while having fun.

Dates: Eight one-week sessions starting in June

Ages: 6-11

Cost: $200

KENTUCKY SCIENCE CENTER

727 West Main Street

561-6100

kysciencecenter.org

School’s Out Science Camps

What: Launch a lifetime of S.T.E.A.M. learning while having a blast. Themes like LEGO robotics, animation, wizardry and roller coasters make science accessible with hands-on activities.

Dates: May 31-August 13

Ages: 4-14

Cost: $220-$245

KUMON MATH AND READING OF JEFFERSONTOWN AND SPRINGHURST

1933 South Hurstbourne Parkway

10494 Westport Rd #109

Neelam Neotia, 418-0567

Kumon.com/jeffersontown

Math and Reading

What: Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own.

Ages: 3 and above

LOST MONITOS LANGUAGE COMPANY

503 Washburn Ave., Suite 201

Camp Director, 893-0933

camps@losmonitos.com

losmonitos.com/summercamps

French Cooking, Spanish Cooking, Italian Cooking (NEW!), Asian Cooking, European Cooking, Los Pirates*, La Tournage, Los Artistas, Global News Network (NEW!) and THREE International Spy Camps.

What: Five International cooking camps and seven adventure camps. Engaging and fun full-day camps that expose campers to global languages, cultures and places. Camp T-Shirt included.

Dates: (9) One-week camps from June 17-August 2; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Ages: 6-12

Cost: $189 per week (*$119 for 3-day Los Pirates)

LOUISVILLE COLLEGIATE SCHOOL

2427 Glenmary Avenue

Jill Beasley, 479-0352

jillbeasley@loucol.com

louisvillecollegiate.org/programs

Summer Camp

What: Collegiate summer programs offer children ages 4-18 the opportunity to explore their academic, artistic and athletic interests. From learning the basics of phonics to exploring Cherokee Park, Collegiate has something for everyone.

Dates: June 3-28, Academic Gear-Up: August 5-9

Ages: 4-18

Cost: $165 per session.

LOUISVILLE ZOO

1100 Trevilian Way

238-5358

louisvillezoo.org/camps

Louisville Zoo Spring Break Camps

What: All zoo camps include zoo walks, animal presentations, attractions and up close encounters with live animal ambassadors.

Dates: April 1-5; drop-off: 8-9 a.m., camp: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., pick-up: 4-5 p.m.

Ages: Pre-K-6th grade

Cost: Members: $53 per day, Non-Members: $59 per day.

MEREDITH-DUNN SCHOOL

3023 Melbourne Avenue

Ashley Ward, 456-5819, ext. 212

award@meredithdunnschool.org

Summer Academic Program

What: Meredith-Dunn School offers an innovative approach to summer school for students completing Kindergarten through grade 5. Our program is designed to fit your child’s individual needs.

Dates: Module #1: Reading & Writing — June 17-July 5; Module #2; Math — June 17-July 5

Ages: Kindergarten-grade 5

Cost: $450 per module

OLDHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS ARTS CENTER

7105 Floydsburg Road, Crestwood 40014

Heidi or Leslie, 241-6018

arts.center@oldham.kyschools.us

ocsartscenter.org

Summer Camps

What: Whether your child loves theatre, painting, pottery, crafting, ballet, dancing to Disney tunes or playing an instrument — our energetic staff helps your child achieve the best camp experience.

Dates: June 10-August 2. Half-day camps can be combined with a morning and afternoon camp to make a full day of camp with supervised lunchtime. Most camps run for one week each.

Ages: 4-18

Cost: More than 40 half- or full-day camp combinations. Prices range approximately from $125-$300 for half/full-day camps.

THE PARKLANDS OF FLOYDS FORK

Beckley Creek Park

815-0274

outdoorclassroom@21cparks.org

TheParklands.org/camps

Get Outside! Summer Camps at The Parklands

What: Campers spend their days participating in engaging, discovery-based field experiences and science investigations in The Parklands Outdoor Classroom, offering day camps for children in grades K-6.

Dates: Week-long camps offered June 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29, July 16-20, 23-27, July 30-Aug. 3 and Aug. 6-10. See website for full list of topics and descriptions.

Ages: Each week includes one camp for kids entering grades K-3 and one for kids entering grades 4-6

Cost: $220 for Parklands members, $245 for non-members (Become a member at TheParklands.org/member). Register by May 4 and save $15.

RUSSIAN SCHOOL OF MATHEMATICS

113 South Hubbards Lane

Leonid Madorsky, 472-2231

Louisville@russianschool.com

russianschool.com/location/louisville

RSM Summer School

What: An award-winning math enrichment program for K-12 students

Dates: June 6-July 28 (7 weeks/14 lessons)

Ages: K-12 students

Cost: Varies. Financial assistance is available.

SACRED HEART SCHOOLS

3177 Lexington Road

Laura Grinstead, 896-6033

shslou.org/summercamps/

Sacred Heart Schools

What: STEM, athletics, coding, entrepreneurship, photography, art, dance, drama, musical theatre and more.

Dates: June and July

Ages: All ages. Many camps are co-ed.

Cost: Varies by camp.

SAINT XAVIER HIGH SCHOOL

Louisville, Ky

saintx.com/campx

CAMP X 2019

What: Don’t miss out on CAMP X this summer. With 19 camp options, there’s sure to be a camp you’ll love, whatever your schedule.

Dates: One day-One week camps available June-July, specific camps vary.

Ages: Camps available for grades K-12, specific camps vary.

Cost: $50-$350

ST FRANCIS SCHOOL

11000 U.S. Highway 42 Goshen, KY 40026

StFrancisSchool.org

“Camp Curious” Preschool Camps

Renee Hennessy, Preschool Director

694-9369, rhennessy@stfrancisschool.org

What: Half-day camps run Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with bi-weekly themes guiding new experiences. Themes include Treasure Hunters, Artful Explorations + Science Experiments, and Puddle Jumpers. Option of two, three, or five day sessions and add-on of Early Morning Play starting at 8:00 a.m.

Dates: June 3rd – July 12th

Ages: 2-years-old to 5-years-old (children must be 2-years-old by June 1st)

Cost: $94 - $235 per week

“Camp Curious” K-8th Grade Camps

Kelli Carter, Director of summer programs

795-3860, kcarter@stfrancisschool.org

What: Full and half-day camps weekly starting at 9 a.m. Specialty camps include Camp Invention®, Bricks 4 Kidz®, musical theater, art, STEM, academic offerings provided through our partnership with the Langsford Learning Acceleration Centers and more.

Dates: May 28-July 25

Ages: Entering K-grade 8

Cost: $180-$245/week

STAGEONE FAMILY THEATRE

Lincoln Performing Arts School

930 E. Main Street

Jamie Lynn Sutton, 498-2436

stageone.org/kids/camps

DramaWorks Summer Camps

What: StageOne offers themed drama camps for beginners to trained actors in the summer. Younger students become favorite characters; older students explore audition prep and performance training.

Dates: June 3-August 2

Ages: 4-18

Cost: Varies by camp. Earlybird, multi-booking, and Family Pass discounts available.

UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE MUSIC THERAPY CLINIC

University of Louisville, Belknap campus

852-2122, uoflmtc@louisville.edu

louisville.edu/music/mtc

Summer Day Camps

What: A week-long summer day camp offered for special needs children, including ASD. The camp is led by University of Louisville Music Therapy Clinic therapists. The camp is focused on the goals of increasing social skills, increasing creativity, and exploration of academic and play skills through music.

Dates: July 15-19, July 22-26, July 29- August 2

Ages: 3-13

Cost: $160 per week. Discounts for more than one child attending from same family and/or if attending more than one week of camp. Some scholarships are available.

ULSTER PROJECT LOUISVILLE (UPL)

Louisville area

Kelly Shrode, 439-1603

kellyshrode@me.com

ulsterprojectlouisville.com

“Creating Unity Amidst Diversity” — Leadership and Peacemaking

What: American and Northern Ireland teens participate in activities filled with community service, self-discovery, worship and fun; building leadership and peacemaking skills in a cross-cultural program.

Dates: June 25-July 24, along with 5 orientation meetings

Ages: 14-17 as of June 1, 2019

Cost: Host Northern Ireland teen of same gender in your home; cost of most weekday activities for teens covered by UPL

WESTPORT ROAD BAPTIST CHURCH

9705 Westport Road

Jeanne McClure, 425-2350

jeanne@mywrbc.org

mywrbc.org/winshape

WinShape Camp

What: Full-day camp combines sports, recreation, arts and worship into one incredible week. Each action-packed day includes games, skills, team time, worship and of course, fun.

Dates: July 22-26, 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; 7:45 a.m.-noon Friday

Ages: Completed Kindergarten-completed 8th grade

Cost: $219

WALDEN SCHOOL

Johnpaul McLean, 893-0433

campwaldenschool.com

Camp Walden

What: Fun, academic and creative summer camp for K-8th grade kids interested in problem-solving, hands-on learning, STEM fields and art.

Dates: June-July in one-week sessions: June 3-7, June 10-14, June 17-21, June 24-28, July 8-12, July 15-19 and July 22-26

Ages: Entering Kindergarten-8th grade

Cost: June camp sessions $140/week, theme weeks in July $300/week.

WALDORF SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE

8005 New LaGrange Road

Julia Kimbro, 327-0122

Julia.Kimbro@waldorflouisville.com

waldorflouisville.com

Waldorf School of Louisville Summer Camps

What: Waldorf offers a variety of artistic and traditional summer camp activities in a media-free environment with ample time for play-based learning both indoors and out.

Dates: Early childhood and grades camps are offered weekly (Mon.-Fri.), June 3-28 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ages: Pre-K through rising 9th grade

Cost: $245 per child / per camp / per week

YMCA OF GREATER LOUISVILLE

1950 Otter Creek Park Road, Brandenburg 40108

942-2616

ymcacamppiomingo.org

YMCA Camp Piomingo

What: Through shared experiences that will last a lifetime, our amazing staff encourages every camper to learn independence, build confidence, seek adventure and make friends in the great outdoors.

Dates: One-week and two-week overnight camps and equestrian camps available June 9-August 3.

Ages: 6-16

Cost: Varies. Financial assistance is available.

YMCA OF GREATER LOUISVILLE

30 locations throughout the Greater Louisville area

587-9622

ymcalouisville.org

YMCA Summer Camps

What: Whether it’s making crafts, playing sports and games, swimming or enjoying field trips, your child will learn, make new friends and build confidence at a YMCA Summer Camp.

Dates: May 28-August 13.

Ages: 3-15

Cost: Varies. Financial assistance is available.