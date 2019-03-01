Louisville's 2019 Summer Fun Guide to Camps, Activities & Classes

This Special Advertising Section originally appeared in the March 2019 issue.
It's never too early to start thinking about summer! Check out Louisville Magazine's Summer Fun Guide to camps, activities and classes to help you plan your summer months. All addresses are in Louisville and all area codes are 502 unless otherwise stated.
COMMONWEALTH THEATRE CENTER
1123 Payne Street
Isaac Spradlin, 589-0084
enroll@commonwealththeatre.org
commonwealththeatre.org
Summer Academy, Art & Imagination Camps and Skills Workshops
What: Theatre-intensive camps & workshops offer activity, fun performance opportunities and skill-building in exciting one to three week sessions that build confidence while engaging imaginations.
Dates: Summer Academy (3 weeks): begin June 3, 10, 24, July 1, 8, 15 and 22 — each culminating in public performances. Other one- two- and three-week camps & workshops available June 3-August 9.
Ages: 3-18
Cost: $125-$495
DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY
525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Ind.
Tina Jo Wallace, (812) 288-2632 x.132
derbydinner.com/classes
Summer Musical Theatre Camp
What: A week-long performing arts camp exploring music, theatre and dance. Taught by DDP professionals, this camp culminates in a final sharing on the Playhouse stage.
Dates: One week sessions: June 10-14; July 8-13; July 15-20; July 22-27; July 29-Aug. 3 – Regsitration opens Feb. 15.
Ages: 7-17
Cost: $175
FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM
829 West Main Street
Mick Sullivan, 753-5663
fraziermuseum.org/camps
Frazier Summer Camps
What: Where the world meets Kentucky and laughs and learns. Summer camps at the Frazier are filled with making, playing, exploring and interacting with guest presenters. Camps are organized around different historically significant themes each week and are taught by professional educators.
Dates: June 3-August 2
Ages: Rising 1st through 6th graders
Cost: Week-long starting at $185, day-camps starting at $37, extended-care option from 4-5:30 p.m., $10 daily.
THE GARDNER SCHOOL
9401 Mill Brook Road
412-3088
thegardnerschool.com/schools/louisville
Camp Gardner
What: Camp Gardner offers a fun and flexible summer camp including classes, imaginative and active play, outdoor games, fun weekly themes and more. Full-time and part-time schedules are available.
Dates: June-August
Ages: 6 weeks-6 years old
Cost: Varies by age
HWANG'S MARTIAL ARTS
2813 N. Hurstbourne Parkway, 412-7755
2931 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, 499-7787
7321 Preston Highway, 966-5222
Heather Rainwater, 640-1504
Ian Schultz, 724-9359
info@hmalouisville.com
hmalouisville.com
Hwang’s Martial Arts All-Day Summer Camp Program
What: All-day camp with varying weekly themes and field trips that teach the basics of Taekwondo, including confidence, respect and focus.
Dates: June 3-August 13.
Ages: 5-14
Cost: Please call the location closest to you for pricing.
THE J
3600 Dutchmans Lane
Camp Office, 238-2718
jewishlouisvillecamp.org
Camp J
What: A variety of camps for children up to 10th grade. Traditional camps include daily swimming, sports, the arts, field trips and more. Specialty camps include sports, LEGOs, dance, theatre, arts and more.
Dates: Camps run weekly, June 10-Aug. 9.
Ages: 24 months-10th grade
Cost: $230-335. Scholarships are available.
JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF KENTUCKIANA
1401 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Anna Sawyer, 569-9205
jaky.org/programs/summer-camp
JA BizTown Camp
What: Unleash your child’s inner entrepreneur! JA BizTown camp gives kids the opportunity to experience what it’s like to run a business.
Dates: Week-long sessions: June 17-21 and July 8-12; 3-Day Session: June 24-26
Ages: 9-12
Cost: Week-long sessions $225/week or 3-Day Session $150.
KENTUCKY COUNTRY DAY
4100 Springdale Road
Arron Davis, 814-4329,
arron.davis@kcd.org
kcd.org/summer
KCD Summer Stretch
What: KCD’s Summer Stretch offers dozens of camps for all ages and interests. Campers can choose between academic and enrichment opportunities, sports, and the arts in a caring and nurturing environment that promotes healthy minds and bodies. KCD camps begin the week of June 4.
Dates: June 3-August 5
Ages: Camps for all ages, from preschool to high school
Cost: Varies by camp. See our online catalog for details.
KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY
East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane
Shelby Schulz, 272-1062
kyhumane.org/camp
Lifelong Friends Camp
What: Campers are immersed in animal care via hands-on activities with shelter pets, demonstrations, games, crafts, skits and more — learning compassion while having fun.
Dates: Eight one-week sessions starting in June
Ages: 6-11
Cost: $200
KENTUCKY SCIENCE CENTER
727 West Main Street
561-6100
kysciencecenter.org
School’s Out Science Camps
What: Launch a lifetime of S.T.E.A.M. learning while having a blast. Themes like LEGO robotics, animation, wizardry and roller coasters make science accessible with hands-on activities.
Dates: May 31-August 13
Ages: 4-14
Cost: $220-$245
KUMON MATH AND READING OF JEFFERSONTOWN AND SPRINGHURST
1933 South Hurstbourne Parkway
10494 Westport Rd #109
Neelam Neotia, 418-0567
Kumon.com/jeffersontown
Math and Reading
What: Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own.
Ages: 3 and above
LOST MONITOS LANGUAGE COMPANY
503 Washburn Ave., Suite 201
Camp Director, 893-0933
camps@losmonitos.com
losmonitos.com/summercamps
French Cooking, Spanish Cooking, Italian Cooking (NEW!), Asian Cooking, European Cooking, Los Pirates*, La Tournage, Los Artistas, Global News Network (NEW!) and THREE International Spy Camps.
What: Five International cooking camps and seven adventure camps. Engaging and fun full-day camps that expose campers to global languages, cultures and places. Camp T-Shirt included.
Dates: (9) One-week camps from June 17-August 2; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Ages: 6-12
Cost: $189 per week (*$119 for 3-day Los Pirates)
LOUISVILLE COLLEGIATE SCHOOL
2427 Glenmary Avenue
Jill Beasley, 479-0352
jillbeasley@loucol.com
louisvillecollegiate.org/programs
Summer Camp
What: Collegiate summer programs offer children ages 4-18 the opportunity to explore their academic, artistic and athletic interests. From learning the basics of phonics to exploring Cherokee Park, Collegiate has something for everyone.
Dates: June 3-28, Academic Gear-Up: August 5-9
Ages: 4-18
Cost: $165 per session.
LOUISVILLE ZOO
1100 Trevilian Way
238-5358
louisvillezoo.org/camps
Louisville Zoo Spring Break Camps
What: All zoo camps include zoo walks, animal presentations, attractions and up close encounters with live animal ambassadors.
Dates: April 1-5; drop-off: 8-9 a.m., camp: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., pick-up: 4-5 p.m.
Ages: Pre-K-6th grade
Cost: Members: $53 per day, Non-Members: $59 per day.
MEREDITH-DUNN SCHOOL
3023 Melbourne Avenue
Ashley Ward, 456-5819, ext. 212
award@meredithdunnschool.org
Summer Academic Program
What: Meredith-Dunn School offers an innovative approach to summer school for students completing Kindergarten through grade 5. Our program is designed to fit your child’s individual needs.
Dates: Module #1: Reading & Writing — June 17-July 5; Module #2; Math — June 17-July 5
Ages: Kindergarten-grade 5
Cost: $450 per module
OLDHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS ARTS CENTER
7105 Floydsburg Road, Crestwood 40014
Heidi or Leslie, 241-6018
arts.center@oldham.kyschools.us
ocsartscenter.org
Summer Camps
What: Whether your child loves theatre, painting, pottery, crafting, ballet, dancing to Disney tunes or playing an instrument — our energetic staff helps your child achieve the best camp experience.
Dates: June 10-August 2. Half-day camps can be combined with a morning and afternoon camp to make a full day of camp with supervised lunchtime. Most camps run for one week each.
Ages: 4-18
Cost: More than 40 half- or full-day camp combinations. Prices range approximately from $125-$300 for half/full-day camps.
THE PARKLANDS OF FLOYDS FORK
Beckley Creek Park
815-0274
outdoorclassroom@21cparks.org
TheParklands.org/camps
Get Outside! Summer Camps at The Parklands
What: Campers spend their days participating in engaging, discovery-based field experiences and science investigations in The Parklands Outdoor Classroom, offering day camps for children in grades K-6.
Dates: Week-long camps offered June 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29, July 16-20, 23-27, July 30-Aug. 3 and Aug. 6-10. See website for full list of topics and descriptions.
Ages: Each week includes one camp for kids entering grades K-3 and one for kids entering grades 4-6
Cost: $220 for Parklands members, $245 for non-members (Become a member at TheParklands.org/member). Register by May 4 and save $15.
RUSSIAN SCHOOL OF MATHEMATICS
113 South Hubbards Lane
Leonid Madorsky, 472-2231
Louisville@russianschool.com
russianschool.com/location/louisville
RSM Summer School
What: An award-winning math enrichment program for K-12 students
Dates: June 6-July 28 (7 weeks/14 lessons)
Ages: K-12 students
Cost: Varies. Financial assistance is available.
SACRED HEART SCHOOLS
3177 Lexington Road
Laura Grinstead, 896-6033
shslou.org/summercamps/
Sacred Heart Schools
What: STEM, athletics, coding, entrepreneurship, photography, art, dance, drama, musical theatre and more.
Dates: June and July
Ages: All ages. Many camps are co-ed.
Cost: Varies by camp.
SAINT XAVIER HIGH SCHOOL
Louisville, Ky
saintx.com/campx
CAMP X 2019
What: Don’t miss out on CAMP X this summer. With 19 camp options, there’s sure to be a camp you’ll love, whatever your schedule.
Dates: One day-One week camps available June-July, specific camps vary.
Ages: Camps available for grades K-12, specific camps vary.
Cost: $50-$350
ST FRANCIS SCHOOL
11000 U.S. Highway 42 Goshen, KY 40026
StFrancisSchool.org
“Camp Curious” Preschool Camps
Renee Hennessy, Preschool Director
694-9369, rhennessy@stfrancisschool.org
What: Half-day camps run Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with bi-weekly themes guiding new experiences. Themes include Treasure Hunters, Artful Explorations + Science Experiments, and Puddle Jumpers. Option of two, three, or five day sessions and add-on of Early Morning Play starting at 8:00 a.m.
Dates: June 3rd – July 12th
Ages: 2-years-old to 5-years-old (children must be 2-years-old by June 1st)
Cost: $94 - $235 per week
“Camp Curious” K-8th Grade Camps
Kelli Carter, Director of summer programs
795-3860, kcarter@stfrancisschool.org
What: Full and half-day camps weekly starting at 9 a.m. Specialty camps include Camp Invention®, Bricks 4 Kidz®, musical theater, art, STEM, academic offerings provided through our partnership with the Langsford Learning Acceleration Centers and more.
Dates: May 28-July 25
Ages: Entering K-grade 8
Cost: $180-$245/week
STAGEONE FAMILY THEATRE
Lincoln Performing Arts School
930 E. Main Street
Jamie Lynn Sutton, 498-2436
stageone.org/kids/camps
DramaWorks Summer Camps
What: StageOne offers themed drama camps for beginners to trained actors in the summer. Younger students become favorite characters; older students explore audition prep and performance training.
Dates: June 3-August 2
Ages: 4-18
Cost: Varies by camp. Earlybird, multi-booking, and Family Pass discounts available.
UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE MUSIC THERAPY CLINIC
University of Louisville, Belknap campus
852-2122, uoflmtc@louisville.edu
louisville.edu/music/mtc
Summer Day Camps
What: A week-long summer day camp offered for special needs children, including ASD. The camp is led by University of Louisville Music Therapy Clinic therapists. The camp is focused on the goals of increasing social skills, increasing creativity, and exploration of academic and play skills through music.
Dates: July 15-19, July 22-26, July 29- August 2
Ages: 3-13
Cost: $160 per week. Discounts for more than one child attending from same family and/or if attending more than one week of camp. Some scholarships are available.
ULSTER PROJECT LOUISVILLE (UPL)
Louisville area
Kelly Shrode, 439-1603
kellyshrode@me.com
ulsterprojectlouisville.com
“Creating Unity Amidst Diversity” — Leadership and Peacemaking
What: American and Northern Ireland teens participate in activities filled with community service, self-discovery, worship and fun; building leadership and peacemaking skills in a cross-cultural program.
Dates: June 25-July 24, along with 5 orientation meetings
Ages: 14-17 as of June 1, 2019
Cost: Host Northern Ireland teen of same gender in your home; cost of most weekday activities for teens covered by UPL
WESTPORT ROAD BAPTIST CHURCH
9705 Westport Road
Jeanne McClure, 425-2350
jeanne@mywrbc.org
mywrbc.org/winshape
WinShape Camp
What: Full-day camp combines sports, recreation, arts and worship into one incredible week. Each action-packed day includes games, skills, team time, worship and of course, fun.
Dates: July 22-26, 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; 7:45 a.m.-noon Friday
Ages: Completed Kindergarten-completed 8th grade
Cost: $219
WALDEN SCHOOL
Johnpaul McLean, 893-0433
campwaldenschool.com
Camp Walden
What: Fun, academic and creative summer camp for K-8th grade kids interested in problem-solving, hands-on learning, STEM fields and art.
Dates: June-July in one-week sessions: June 3-7, June 10-14, June 17-21, June 24-28, July 8-12, July 15-19 and July 22-26
Ages: Entering Kindergarten-8th grade
Cost: June camp sessions $140/week, theme weeks in July $300/week.
WALDORF SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
8005 New LaGrange Road
Julia Kimbro, 327-0122
Julia.Kimbro@waldorflouisville.com
waldorflouisville.com
Waldorf School of Louisville Summer Camps
What: Waldorf offers a variety of artistic and traditional summer camp activities in a media-free environment with ample time for play-based learning both indoors and out.
Dates: Early childhood and grades camps are offered weekly (Mon.-Fri.), June 3-28 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ages: Pre-K through rising 9th grade
Cost: $245 per child / per camp / per week
YMCA OF GREATER LOUISVILLE
1950 Otter Creek Park Road, Brandenburg 40108
942-2616
ymcacamppiomingo.org
YMCA Camp Piomingo
What: Through shared experiences that will last a lifetime, our amazing staff encourages every camper to learn independence, build confidence, seek adventure and make friends in the great outdoors.
Dates: One-week and two-week overnight camps and equestrian camps available June 9-August 3.
Ages: 6-16
Cost: Varies. Financial assistance is available.
YMCA OF GREATER LOUISVILLE
30 locations throughout the Greater Louisville area
587-9622
ymcalouisville.org
YMCA Summer Camps
What: Whether it’s making crafts, playing sports and games, swimming or enjoying field trips, your child will learn, make new friends and build confidence at a YMCA Summer Camp.
Dates: May 28-August 13.
Ages: 3-15
Cost: Varies. Financial assistance is available.
Cover photo: Pixabay.com