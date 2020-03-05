Louisville's 2020 Guide to Camps, Activities and Classes — Advertising Section

Add Event My Events Log In

    This Advertising Section originally appeared in the March 2020 issue. All addresses are in Louisville and all area codes are 502 unless otherwise stated.

     

    CAMP INVENTION
    invent.org/save
    Our Savior Lutheran School, 8307 Nottingham Pkwy.
    Chancey Elementary School, 4301 Murphy Lane
    (800) 968-4332
    campinvention@invent.org

    Camp Invention
    What: Imaginations will soar in the all-new Camp Invention® program, Elevate! Campers will collaborate in hands-on STEM activities exploring concepts of flight, Earth’s ecosystems and sports innovations!
    Dates: Chancey: June 8-12; Our Savior Lutheran: June 15-19
    Ages: Chancey: grades 1-6; Our Savior Lutheran: grades K-6
    Cost: $235

     

    CAMP LOUCON
    loucon.org
    8044 Anneta Road, Leitchfield, KY
    Warren, (270) 242-7160

    Loucon Summer Camps
    What:     At Loucon, your child will make new friends, be supported by caring adults, encounter God’s love, grow and have fun!
    Dates: Multiple camps occur each week. Our summer camping season begins June 7 and ends July 31.
    Ages: Rising 2nd-12th graders
    Cost: Varies per camp, $80 to $385 per session

     

    DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY
    derbydinner.com/classes
    Derby Dinner Playhouse
    525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Ind.

    Summer Musical Theatre Camp
    What:     A week-long performing arts camp exploring music, theatre and dance. Taught by DDP professionals, this camp culminates in a final sharing on the Playhouse stage.
    Dates: ONE WEEK SESSIONS: June 8-12; July 6-11; July 13-18; July 20-25; July 27-August 1, 2020
    Ages: 7-17
    Cost: $175

     

    FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM
    fraziermuseum.org/camps
    829 W. Main St.
    Mick Sullivan, 753-5660

    Summer Camps at the Frazier Museum
    What:     Join us for a fun-filled summer so packed with making, playing, exploring, laughing and meeting amazing guest presenters that you won’t even realize you’re learning!
    Dates: eight weeks between June 1 and July 27
    Ages: Rising grades 1-7
    Cost: Weekly rate: $185/members, $210/non-members

     

    THE GARDNER SCHOOL
    thegardnerschool.com/schools/louisville
    9401 Mill Brook Road
    412-3088

    Camp Gardner
    What: Camp Gardner offers a fun and flexible summer camp including classes, imaginative and active play, outdoor games, fun weekly themes and more. Full-time and part-time schedules are available.
    Dates: June-August
    Ages: 6 weeks-6 years old
    Cost: Varies by age

     

    JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FOREST
    memorialforest.com
    Horine Reservation, Jefferson Memorial Forest
    Jessica Kane, 368-6856
    jessica.kane@louisvilleky.gov

    Summer Camps
    What: A unique day camp experience combining summer fun with nature-based science education activities. Campers will have a variety of adventures when they explore
    the Forest and the creatures that inhabit it.
    Date: Weekly June 15-19, 22-26, July 6-10, 13-17, 20-24, 27-31, and August 3-7
    Ages: 7-15
    Cost: $150-$200/week

     

    THE JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER
    jcclouisvillecamp.org
    3600 Dutchmans Lane
    238-2718
    campj@jewishlouisville.org

    CAMP J
    What: Camp J offers traditional camp with a variety of activities to suit all campers! Plus, there are 31 specialty camps for children with specific interests!
    Dates: June 8-August 7
    Ages: Kindergarten through 10th grade
    Cost: Weekly Rate:
    K-3rd: $275 Public, $230 J Members
    4th-9th: $285 Public, $255 J Members
    Specialty Camp Tier A: $290 Public, $250 J Members
    Specialty Camp Tier B: $335 Public, $285 J Members
    Specialty Camp Tier C: $390 Public, $350 J Members
    Specialty Camp Tier D: $530 Public, $475 J Members
    Get Up Gang | 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. | Weekly Rate: $50 Public, $40 J Members
    Stay and Play | 4 p.m.-6 p.m. | Weekly Rate: $80 Public, $65 J Members

     

    JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF KENTUCKIANA​
    jaky.org/programs/summer-camp
    1401 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.
    Anna Sawyer, 569-9205

    JA BizTown Camp
    What: Unleash your child’s inner entrepreneur! JA BizTown camp gives kids the opportunity to experience what it’s like to run a business.
    Dates: Week-long sessions: June 22-26 and July 6-10
    Ages: 9-12
    Cost: Week-long sessions $225/week

     

    KENTUCKY COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL
    kcd.org/summer
    4100 Springdale Road
    Arron Davis, 814-4329,
    arron.davis@kcd.org

    KCD Summer Stretch
    What:     KCD’s Summer Stretch offers dozens of camps for all ages and interests. Campers can choose between academic and enrichment opportunities, sports, and the arts in a caring and nurturing environment that promotes healthy minds and bodies.
    Dates: June-August. See online catalog for dates for specific camps.
    Ages: Camps for all ages, from preschool to high school
    Cost: Varies by camp. See our online catalog for details.

     

    KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY
    kyhumane.org/camp
    1000 Lyndon Lane
    Carrie Burns, 515-3134

    Lifelong Friends Camp
    What: Children love the Kentucky Humane Society’s animal-focused summer camps! They learn to be responsible pet guardians while making new friends, two-legged and four-legged.
    Dates: One-week sessions beginning June 15 through August 7
    Ages: 6-11
    Cost: $215 (extended care available)

     

    KENTUCKY OPERA
    kyopera.org/camp
    501 W. Main St.
    Aubrey Baker, 561-7938

    Stories from the Enchanted Forest: A Musical and Theatrical Experience
    What:     Hands-on experiential music camp. Be creative, build confidence, and foster friendships. Family and friends invited to an end-of-camp showcase. No musical or theatrical experience necessary.
    Dates: July 13-17
    Ages: Entering 2nd-5th graders
    Cost: $225 per participant. Includes a $25 non-refundable registration fee that is applied to program fees. Limited financial assistance available.

     

    KENTUCKY SCIENCE CENTER
    kysciencecenter.org
    727 W. Main St.
    561-6100

    School's Out Science Camps
    What: Launch a lifetime of S.T.E.A.M. learning while having a blast. Themes like LEGO robotics, animation, wizardry and roller coasters make science accessible with hands-on activities.
    Dates: June 1-August 7
    Ages: 4-14
    Cost: $250-$280/week

     

    LOUISVILLE CLASSICAL ACADEMY
    louisvilleclassicalacademy.org/dramacamp
    2005 Douglass Boulevard
    Carolan Brown, 228-7787

    Missoula Children’s Theater Performing Arts Camp
    What:     Join Louisville Classical Academy Missoula Children’s Theatre camp for a week of theater fun! Camp is open to students entering grades 1-12.
    Dates: Monday, June 8-Friday, June 12; 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day, with performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12.
    Ages: Open to students entering grades 1-12
    Cost: $250

     

    LOUISVILLE COLLEGIATE SCHOOL
    louisvillecollegiate.org/summer-programs
    2427 Glenmary Ave.
    Lauren Richter, 479-0358
    lrichter@louisvillecollegiate.org

    Summer Programs
    What:     Collegiate Summer Programs offer children the opportunity to explore their academic, artistic and athletic interests. Six weeks of Summer Programs are available and include half-day and full-day camps. From learning the basics of phonics to exploring Cherokee Park, Collegiate has something for everyone!
    Dates: Six Weeks: June 1-July 2, Academic Gear-Up: August 3-7
    Ages: 4-18
    Cost: $165 per session

     

    LOUISVILLE ZOO
    louisvillezoo.org/camps
    1100 Trevilian Way
    238-5358

    Spring Break Camps
    What:     Exciting spring and summer vacation camps for all grade levels with hands-on adventures including Zoo walks, carousel ride and up-close encounters in our “living classroom.”
    Dates: Spring Break Camps (March 23-26 OR March 30-April 3)
    Ages: Pre-K through 6th grade
    Cost: Spring Break: $63 per day / Summer Break: $315 per week. Discounts for Zoo members.

     

    OLDHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS ARTS CENTER
    ocsartscenter.org
    7105 Floydsburg Road
    Crestwood, KY
    Heidi or Leslie, 241-6018

    Summer Camps 2020
    What:     Whether your child loves musical theatre, pottery, crafting, ballet, playing classical music or jamming in a rock band – we offer the best camp experience.
    Dates: June 8-July 31; Half day camps can be combined with a morning or afternoon camp to make a full day of camp with supervised lunchtime. Early drop off and late pick up are also available. Most camps run for one week each.
    Ages: 4-18
    Cost: Over 40 half or full day camp combinations. Prices range from $125-$525 for camps. Weekly dance classes and private music/voice lessons are also available.

     

    THE PARKLANDS OF FLOYDS FORK
    theparklands.org/camps
    Beckley Creek Park,
    1411 Beckley Creek Pkwy.
    Curtis Carman, 815-0274

    Outdoor Adventure Camps
    What:     Campers in grades K-6 spend their days learning and exploring in The Parklands of Floyds Fork. Each week is jam-packed with activities and outdoor adventure.
    Dates: Choose from nine different weeks: June 1-5, June 8-12, June 15-19, June 22-26, July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24, July 27-31, August 3-7
    Ages: Each week there is a session for K-3 graders and 4-6 graders
    Cost: $220/week for Parklands Members and $245/week for non-members. Save $15 if you register by May 1, 2020.

     

    SACRED HEART SCHOOLS
    shslou.org/summer-camps
    3177 Lexington Road
    Laura Grinstead, 896-6033

    Summer Camps at Sacred Heart Schools
    What:     Camp offerings include athletics, STEM, coding, musical theater, Spanish immersion and more. From volleyball to violin lessons, we have something for everyone!
    Dates: June and July 2020
    Ages: All ages. Co-ed camps available.
    Cost: Varies by camp.

     

    ST. FRANCIS SCHOOL
    stfrancisschool.org
    11000 U.S. Hwy. 42
    Goshen, KY

    ”Camp Curious” Preschool Camps
    Renee Hennessy, Preschool Director, 694-9369
    rhennessy@stfrancisschool.org
    What: Half-day camps run Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with weekly themes guiding new experiences. Themes include Creekside Adventures, Space Explorers, Step Inside a Story and Splashing Around Campus. Option of two, three or five day sessions each week.
    Dates: June 1-26
    Ages: 2 years old to 5 years old (children must be 2 years old by June 1st)
    Cost: $94-$235 per week

    ”Camp Curious” K-8th Camps
    Kelli Carter, Director of Summer Programs, 795-3860
    kcarter@stfrancisschool.org
    What: Full and half-day camps run Monday-Friday starting at 9 a.m. Specialty camps include Camp Invention®, Bricks 4 Kidz®, musical theater, service learning, art, STEM, academic offerings provided through our partnership with the Langsford Learning Acceleration Centers and more!
    Dates: June 1-July 30
    Ages: Entering K through rising 9th grade
    Cost: $180-$275 per week

     

    SAINT XAVIER HIGH SCHOOL
    saintx.com/campx
    Kelly Logsdon

    Camp X 2020
    What: Don’t miss out on CAMP X this summer. With 17 camp options, there’s sure to be a camp you’ll love, whatever your schedule.
    Dates: 1 day-1 week camps available June-July, specific camps vary
    Ages: Camps available for grades K-12, specific camps vary
    Cost: $50-$350, specific camps vary

     

    WALDORF SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
    waldorflouisville.com
    8005 New LaGrange Road
    Julia Kimbro, 327-0122
    julia.kimbro@waldorflouisville.com

    Waldorf School of Louisville Summer Camps
    What:     Waldorf offers a variety of artistic and traditional summer camp activities in a media-free environment with ample time for play-based learning both indoors and out.
    Dates: Early Childhood and Grades Camps are offered weekly (Monday-Friday) June 3-28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    Ages: Pre-K through Rising 9th grade
    Cost: $245 per child / per camp / per week. Camps may have additional supply fees.

     

    YMCA OF GREATER LOUISVILLE
    ymcalouisville.org
    30 locations throughout Greater Louisville area
    587-962

    YMCA Summer Camp
    What:     An exciting summer awaits with field trips, swimming, games, crafts and more! Your child will learn, make friends and build confidence at YMCA Summer Camp.
    Dates: Sessions run from June 1 through August 7. Come for one week or the whole summer!
    Ages: 3-15
    Cost: Varies. Financial Assistance is available.

    YMCA Camp Piomingo
    ymcacamppiomingo.org
    1950 Otter Creek Park Road, Brandenburg, KY
    942-2616
    What: Through shared experiences that will last a lifetime, our amazing staff encourages every camper to learn independence, build confidence, seek adventure, and make friends in the great outdoors.
    Dates: One-week and two-week overnight camps and equestrian camps available June 7 to August 1.
    Ages: 6-16
    Cost: Varies. Financial Assistance is available.

     

    ZANIAC LEARNING
    zaniaclearning.com/hurstbourne
    1257 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.; satellite camps at varying locations
    Dhaval Patel, 844.KID.STEM, (844) 543-7836

    Play and learn 21st century skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math at Zaniac!
    What: Hands-on S.T.E.A.M. camps geared to excite passion and teach skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Activities include game design, app creation, game-based learning through Minecraft, Lego and VEX robotics, fashion design, music creation, and more. Satellite camps include indoor and outdoor STEAM activities.
    Dates: June 1-August 7
    Ages: Kids entering K-8th grades
    Cost: Half-day weekly camp (7:30 a.m.-noon or 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.): $249; Full day weekly camp (7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.): $399; Weekly satellite camp (9 a.m.-4 p.m.): $279

     

    Cover photo: New Africa // stock.adobe.com

