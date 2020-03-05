Louisville's 2020 Guide to Camps, Activities and Classes — Advertising Section

This Advertising Section originally appeared in the March 2020 issue. All addresses are in Louisville and all area codes are 502 unless otherwise stated.
CAMP INVENTION
invent.org/save
Our Savior Lutheran School, 8307 Nottingham Pkwy.
Chancey Elementary School, 4301 Murphy Lane
(800) 968-4332
campinvention@invent.org
Camp Invention
What: Imaginations will soar in the all-new Camp Invention® program, Elevate! Campers will collaborate in hands-on STEM activities exploring concepts of flight, Earth’s ecosystems and sports innovations!
Dates: Chancey: June 8-12; Our Savior Lutheran: June 15-19
Ages: Chancey: grades 1-6; Our Savior Lutheran: grades K-6
Cost: $235
CAMP LOUCON
loucon.org
8044 Anneta Road, Leitchfield, KY
Warren, (270) 242-7160
Loucon Summer Camps
What: At Loucon, your child will make new friends, be supported by caring adults, encounter God’s love, grow and have fun!
Dates: Multiple camps occur each week. Our summer camping season begins June 7 and ends July 31.
Ages: Rising 2nd-12th graders
Cost: Varies per camp, $80 to $385 per session
DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY
derbydinner.com/classes
Derby Dinner Playhouse
525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Ind.
Summer Musical Theatre Camp
What: A week-long performing arts camp exploring music, theatre and dance. Taught by DDP professionals, this camp culminates in a final sharing on the Playhouse stage.
Dates: ONE WEEK SESSIONS: June 8-12; July 6-11; July 13-18; July 20-25; July 27-August 1, 2020
Ages: 7-17
Cost: $175
FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM
fraziermuseum.org/camps
829 W. Main St.
Mick Sullivan, 753-5660
Summer Camps at the Frazier Museum
What: Join us for a fun-filled summer so packed with making, playing, exploring, laughing and meeting amazing guest presenters that you won’t even realize you’re learning!
Dates: eight weeks between June 1 and July 27
Ages: Rising grades 1-7
Cost: Weekly rate: $185/members, $210/non-members
THE GARDNER SCHOOL
thegardnerschool.com/schools/louisville
9401 Mill Brook Road
412-3088
Camp Gardner
What: Camp Gardner offers a fun and flexible summer camp including classes, imaginative and active play, outdoor games, fun weekly themes and more. Full-time and part-time schedules are available.
Dates: June-August
Ages: 6 weeks-6 years old
Cost: Varies by age
JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FOREST
memorialforest.com
Horine Reservation, Jefferson Memorial Forest
Jessica Kane, 368-6856
jessica.kane@louisvilleky.gov
Summer Camps
What: A unique day camp experience combining summer fun with nature-based science education activities. Campers will have a variety of adventures when they explore
the Forest and the creatures that inhabit it.
Date: Weekly June 15-19, 22-26, July 6-10, 13-17, 20-24, 27-31, and August 3-7
Ages: 7-15
Cost: $150-$200/week
THE JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER
jcclouisvillecamp.org
3600 Dutchmans Lane
238-2718
campj@jewishlouisville.org
CAMP J
What: Camp J offers traditional camp with a variety of activities to suit all campers! Plus, there are 31 specialty camps for children with specific interests!
Dates: June 8-August 7
Ages: Kindergarten through 10th grade
Cost: Weekly Rate:
K-3rd: $275 Public, $230 J Members
4th-9th: $285 Public, $255 J Members
Specialty Camp Tier A: $290 Public, $250 J Members
Specialty Camp Tier B: $335 Public, $285 J Members
Specialty Camp Tier C: $390 Public, $350 J Members
Specialty Camp Tier D: $530 Public, $475 J Members
Get Up Gang | 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. | Weekly Rate: $50 Public, $40 J Members
Stay and Play | 4 p.m.-6 p.m. | Weekly Rate: $80 Public, $65 J Members
JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF KENTUCKIANA
jaky.org/programs/summer-camp
1401 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Anna Sawyer, 569-9205
JA BizTown Camp
What: Unleash your child’s inner entrepreneur! JA BizTown camp gives kids the opportunity to experience what it’s like to run a business.
Dates: Week-long sessions: June 22-26 and July 6-10
Ages: 9-12
Cost: Week-long sessions $225/week
KENTUCKY COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL
kcd.org/summer
4100 Springdale Road
Arron Davis, 814-4329,
arron.davis@kcd.org
KCD Summer Stretch
What: KCD’s Summer Stretch offers dozens of camps for all ages and interests. Campers can choose between academic and enrichment opportunities, sports, and the arts in a caring and nurturing environment that promotes healthy minds and bodies.
Dates: June-August. See online catalog for dates for specific camps.
Ages: Camps for all ages, from preschool to high school
Cost: Varies by camp. See our online catalog for details.
KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY
kyhumane.org/camp
1000 Lyndon Lane
Carrie Burns, 515-3134
Lifelong Friends Camp
What: Children love the Kentucky Humane Society’s animal-focused summer camps! They learn to be responsible pet guardians while making new friends, two-legged and four-legged.
Dates: One-week sessions beginning June 15 through August 7
Ages: 6-11
Cost: $215 (extended care available)
KENTUCKY OPERA
kyopera.org/camp
501 W. Main St.
Aubrey Baker, 561-7938
Stories from the Enchanted Forest: A Musical and Theatrical Experience
What: Hands-on experiential music camp. Be creative, build confidence, and foster friendships. Family and friends invited to an end-of-camp showcase. No musical or theatrical experience necessary.
Dates: July 13-17
Ages: Entering 2nd-5th graders
Cost: $225 per participant. Includes a $25 non-refundable registration fee that is applied to program fees. Limited financial assistance available.
KENTUCKY SCIENCE CENTER
kysciencecenter.org
727 W. Main St.
561-6100
School's Out Science Camps
What: Launch a lifetime of S.T.E.A.M. learning while having a blast. Themes like LEGO robotics, animation, wizardry and roller coasters make science accessible with hands-on activities.
Dates: June 1-August 7
Ages: 4-14
Cost: $250-$280/week
LOUISVILLE CLASSICAL ACADEMY
louisvilleclassicalacademy.org/dramacamp
2005 Douglass Boulevard
Carolan Brown, 228-7787
Missoula Children’s Theater Performing Arts Camp
What: Join Louisville Classical Academy Missoula Children’s Theatre camp for a week of theater fun! Camp is open to students entering grades 1-12.
Dates: Monday, June 8-Friday, June 12; 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day, with performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12.
Ages: Open to students entering grades 1-12
Cost: $250
LOUISVILLE COLLEGIATE SCHOOL
louisvillecollegiate.org/summer-programs
2427 Glenmary Ave.
Lauren Richter, 479-0358
lrichter@louisvillecollegiate.org
Summer Programs
What: Collegiate Summer Programs offer children the opportunity to explore their academic, artistic and athletic interests. Six weeks of Summer Programs are available and include half-day and full-day camps. From learning the basics of phonics to exploring Cherokee Park, Collegiate has something for everyone!
Dates: Six Weeks: June 1-July 2, Academic Gear-Up: August 3-7
Ages: 4-18
Cost: $165 per session
LOUISVILLE ZOO
louisvillezoo.org/camps
1100 Trevilian Way
238-5358
Spring Break Camps
What: Exciting spring and summer vacation camps for all grade levels with hands-on adventures including Zoo walks, carousel ride and up-close encounters in our “living classroom.”
Dates: Spring Break Camps (March 23-26 OR March 30-April 3)
Ages: Pre-K through 6th grade
Cost: Spring Break: $63 per day / Summer Break: $315 per week. Discounts for Zoo members.
OLDHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS ARTS CENTER
ocsartscenter.org
7105 Floydsburg Road
Crestwood, KY
Heidi or Leslie, 241-6018
Summer Camps 2020
What: Whether your child loves musical theatre, pottery, crafting, ballet, playing classical music or jamming in a rock band – we offer the best camp experience.
Dates: June 8-July 31; Half day camps can be combined with a morning or afternoon camp to make a full day of camp with supervised lunchtime. Early drop off and late pick up are also available. Most camps run for one week each.
Ages: 4-18
Cost: Over 40 half or full day camp combinations. Prices range from $125-$525 for camps. Weekly dance classes and private music/voice lessons are also available.
THE PARKLANDS OF FLOYDS FORK
theparklands.org/camps
Beckley Creek Park,
1411 Beckley Creek Pkwy.
Curtis Carman, 815-0274
Outdoor Adventure Camps
What: Campers in grades K-6 spend their days learning and exploring in The Parklands of Floyds Fork. Each week is jam-packed with activities and outdoor adventure.
Dates: Choose from nine different weeks: June 1-5, June 8-12, June 15-19, June 22-26, July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24, July 27-31, August 3-7
Ages: Each week there is a session for K-3 graders and 4-6 graders
Cost: $220/week for Parklands Members and $245/week for non-members. Save $15 if you register by May 1, 2020.
SACRED HEART SCHOOLS
shslou.org/summer-camps
3177 Lexington Road
Laura Grinstead, 896-6033
Summer Camps at Sacred Heart Schools
What: Camp offerings include athletics, STEM, coding, musical theater, Spanish immersion and more. From volleyball to violin lessons, we have something for everyone!
Dates: June and July 2020
Ages: All ages. Co-ed camps available.
Cost: Varies by camp.
ST. FRANCIS SCHOOL
stfrancisschool.org
11000 U.S. Hwy. 42
Goshen, KY
”Camp Curious” Preschool Camps
Renee Hennessy, Preschool Director, 694-9369
rhennessy@stfrancisschool.org
What: Half-day camps run Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with weekly themes guiding new experiences. Themes include Creekside Adventures, Space Explorers, Step Inside a Story and Splashing Around Campus. Option of two, three or five day sessions each week.
Dates: June 1-26
Ages: 2 years old to 5 years old (children must be 2 years old by June 1st)
Cost: $94-$235 per week
”Camp Curious” K-8th Camps
Kelli Carter, Director of Summer Programs, 795-3860
kcarter@stfrancisschool.org
What: Full and half-day camps run Monday-Friday starting at 9 a.m. Specialty camps include Camp Invention®, Bricks 4 Kidz®, musical theater, service learning, art, STEM, academic offerings provided through our partnership with the Langsford Learning Acceleration Centers and more!
Dates: June 1-July 30
Ages: Entering K through rising 9th grade
Cost: $180-$275 per week
SAINT XAVIER HIGH SCHOOL
saintx.com/campx
Kelly Logsdon
Camp X 2020
What: Don’t miss out on CAMP X this summer. With 17 camp options, there’s sure to be a camp you’ll love, whatever your schedule.
Dates: 1 day-1 week camps available June-July, specific camps vary
Ages: Camps available for grades K-12, specific camps vary
Cost: $50-$350, specific camps vary
WALDORF SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
waldorflouisville.com
8005 New LaGrange Road
Julia Kimbro, 327-0122
julia.kimbro@waldorflouisville.com
Waldorf School of Louisville Summer Camps
What: Waldorf offers a variety of artistic and traditional summer camp activities in a media-free environment with ample time for play-based learning both indoors and out.
Dates: Early Childhood and Grades Camps are offered weekly (Monday-Friday) June 3-28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ages: Pre-K through Rising 9th grade
Cost: $245 per child / per camp / per week. Camps may have additional supply fees.
YMCA OF GREATER LOUISVILLE
ymcalouisville.org
30 locations throughout Greater Louisville area
587-962
YMCA Summer Camp
What: An exciting summer awaits with field trips, swimming, games, crafts and more! Your child will learn, make friends and build confidence at YMCA Summer Camp.
Dates: Sessions run from June 1 through August 7. Come for one week or the whole summer!
Ages: 3-15
Cost: Varies. Financial Assistance is available.
YMCA Camp Piomingo
ymcacamppiomingo.org
1950 Otter Creek Park Road, Brandenburg, KY
942-2616
What: Through shared experiences that will last a lifetime, our amazing staff encourages every camper to learn independence, build confidence, seek adventure, and make friends in the great outdoors.
Dates: One-week and two-week overnight camps and equestrian camps available June 7 to August 1.
Ages: 6-16
Cost: Varies. Financial Assistance is available.
ZANIAC LEARNING
zaniaclearning.com/hurstbourne
1257 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.; satellite camps at varying locations
Dhaval Patel, 844.KID.STEM, (844) 543-7836
Play and learn 21st century skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math at Zaniac!
What: Hands-on S.T.E.A.M. camps geared to excite passion and teach skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Activities include game design, app creation, game-based learning through Minecraft, Lego and VEX robotics, fashion design, music creation, and more. Satellite camps include indoor and outdoor STEAM activities.
Dates: June 1-August 7
Ages: Kids entering K-8th grades
Cost: Half-day weekly camp (7:30 a.m.-noon or 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.): $249; Full day weekly camp (7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.): $399; Weekly satellite camp (9 a.m.-4 p.m.): $279
This Advertising Section originally appeared in the March 2020 issue.
Cover photo: New Africa // stock.adobe.com