Louisville's 2020 Guide to Camps, Activities and Classes — Advertising Section

CAMP INVENTION

invent.org/save

Our Savior Lutheran School, 8307 Nottingham Pkwy.

Chancey Elementary School, 4301 Murphy Lane

(800) 968-4332

campinvention@invent.org

Camp Invention

What: Imaginations will soar in the all-new Camp Invention® program, Elevate! Campers will collaborate in hands-on STEM activities exploring concepts of flight, Earth’s ecosystems and sports innovations!

Dates: Chancey: June 8-12; Our Savior Lutheran: June 15-19

Ages: Chancey: grades 1-6; Our Savior Lutheran: grades K-6

Cost: $235

CAMP LOUCON

loucon.org

8044 Anneta Road, Leitchfield, KY

Warren, (270) 242-7160

Loucon Summer Camps

What: At Loucon, your child will make new friends, be supported by caring adults, encounter God’s love, grow and have fun!

Dates: Multiple camps occur each week. Our summer camping season begins June 7 and ends July 31.

Ages: Rising 2nd-12th graders

Cost: Varies per camp, $80 to $385 per session

DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY

derbydinner.com/classes

Derby Dinner Playhouse

525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Ind.

Summer Musical Theatre Camp

What: A week-long performing arts camp exploring music, theatre and dance. Taught by DDP professionals, this camp culminates in a final sharing on the Playhouse stage.

Dates: ONE WEEK SESSIONS: June 8-12; July 6-11; July 13-18; July 20-25; July 27-August 1, 2020

Ages: 7-17

Cost: $175

FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM

fraziermuseum.org/camps

829 W. Main St.

Mick Sullivan, 753-5660

Summer Camps at the Frazier Museum

What: Join us for a fun-filled summer so packed with making, playing, exploring, laughing and meeting amazing guest presenters that you won’t even realize you’re learning!

Dates: eight weeks between June 1 and July 27

Ages: Rising grades 1-7

Cost: Weekly rate: $185/members, $210/non-members

THE GARDNER SCHOOL

thegardnerschool.com/schools/louisville

9401 Mill Brook Road

412-3088

Camp Gardner

What: Camp Gardner offers a fun and flexible summer camp including classes, imaginative and active play, outdoor games, fun weekly themes and more. Full-time and part-time schedules are available.

Dates: June-August

Ages: 6 weeks-6 years old

Cost: Varies by age

JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FOREST

memorialforest.com

Horine Reservation, Jefferson Memorial Forest

Jessica Kane, 368-6856

jessica.kane@louisvilleky.gov

Summer Camps

What: A unique day camp experience combining summer fun with nature-based science education activities. Campers will have a variety of adventures when they explore

the Forest and the creatures that inhabit it.

Date: Weekly June 15-19, 22-26, July 6-10, 13-17, 20-24, 27-31, and August 3-7

Ages: 7-15

Cost: $150-$200/week

THE JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER

jcclouisvillecamp.org

3600 Dutchmans Lane

238-2718

campj@jewishlouisville.org

CAMP J

What: Camp J offers traditional camp with a variety of activities to suit all campers! Plus, there are 31 specialty camps for children with specific interests!

Dates: June 8-August 7

Ages: Kindergarten through 10th grade

Cost: Weekly Rate:

K-3rd: $275 Public, $230 J Members

4th-9th: $285 Public, $255 J Members

Specialty Camp Tier A: $290 Public, $250 J Members

Specialty Camp Tier B: $335 Public, $285 J Members

Specialty Camp Tier C: $390 Public, $350 J Members

Specialty Camp Tier D: $530 Public, $475 J Members

Get Up Gang | 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. | Weekly Rate: $50 Public, $40 J Members

Stay and Play | 4 p.m.-6 p.m. | Weekly Rate: $80 Public, $65 J Members

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF KENTUCKIANA​

jaky.org/programs/summer-camp

1401 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Anna Sawyer, 569-9205

JA BizTown Camp

What: Unleash your child’s inner entrepreneur! JA BizTown camp gives kids the opportunity to experience what it’s like to run a business.

Dates: Week-long sessions: June 22-26 and July 6-10

Ages: 9-12

Cost: Week-long sessions $225/week

KENTUCKY COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL

kcd.org/summer

4100 Springdale Road

Arron Davis, 814-4329,

arron.davis@kcd.org

KCD Summer Stretch

What: KCD’s Summer Stretch offers dozens of camps for all ages and interests. Campers can choose between academic and enrichment opportunities, sports, and the arts in a caring and nurturing environment that promotes healthy minds and bodies.

Dates: June-August. See online catalog for dates for specific camps.

Ages: Camps for all ages, from preschool to high school

Cost: Varies by camp. See our online catalog for details.

KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY

kyhumane.org/camp

1000 Lyndon Lane

Carrie Burns, 515-3134

Lifelong Friends Camp

What: Children love the Kentucky Humane Society’s animal-focused summer camps! They learn to be responsible pet guardians while making new friends, two-legged and four-legged.

Dates: One-week sessions beginning June 15 through August 7

Ages: 6-11

Cost: $215 (extended care available)

KENTUCKY OPERA

kyopera.org/camp

501 W. Main St.

Aubrey Baker, 561-7938

Stories from the Enchanted Forest: A Musical and Theatrical Experience

What: Hands-on experiential music camp. Be creative, build confidence, and foster friendships. Family and friends invited to an end-of-camp showcase. No musical or theatrical experience necessary.

Dates: July 13-17

Ages: Entering 2nd-5th graders

Cost: $225 per participant. Includes a $25 non-refundable registration fee that is applied to program fees. Limited financial assistance available.

KENTUCKY SCIENCE CENTER

kysciencecenter.org

727 W. Main St.

561-6100

School's Out Science Camps

What: Launch a lifetime of S.T.E.A.M. learning while having a blast. Themes like LEGO robotics, animation, wizardry and roller coasters make science accessible with hands-on activities.

Dates: June 1-August 7

Ages: 4-14

Cost: $250-$280/week

LOUISVILLE CLASSICAL ACADEMY

louisvilleclassicalacademy.org/dramacamp

2005 Douglass Boulevard

Carolan Brown, 228-7787

Missoula Children’s Theater Performing Arts Camp

What: Join Louisville Classical Academy Missoula Children’s Theatre camp for a week of theater fun! Camp is open to students entering grades 1-12.

Dates: Monday, June 8-Friday, June 12; 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day, with performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12.

Ages: Open to students entering grades 1-12

Cost: $250

LOUISVILLE COLLEGIATE SCHOOL

louisvillecollegiate.org/summer-programs

2427 Glenmary Ave.

Lauren Richter, 479-0358

lrichter@louisvillecollegiate.org

Summer Programs

What: Collegiate Summer Programs offer children the opportunity to explore their academic, artistic and athletic interests. Six weeks of Summer Programs are available and include half-day and full-day camps. From learning the basics of phonics to exploring Cherokee Park, Collegiate has something for everyone!

Dates: Six Weeks: June 1-July 2, Academic Gear-Up: August 3-7

Ages: 4-18

Cost: $165 per session

LOUISVILLE ZOO

louisvillezoo.org/camps

1100 Trevilian Way

238-5358

Spring Break Camps

What: Exciting spring and summer vacation camps for all grade levels with hands-on adventures including Zoo walks, carousel ride and up-close encounters in our “living classroom.”

Dates: Spring Break Camps (March 23-26 OR March 30-April 3)

Ages: Pre-K through 6th grade

Cost: Spring Break: $63 per day / Summer Break: $315 per week. Discounts for Zoo members.

OLDHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS ARTS CENTER

ocsartscenter.org

7105 Floydsburg Road

Crestwood, KY

Heidi or Leslie, 241-6018

Summer Camps 2020

What: Whether your child loves musical theatre, pottery, crafting, ballet, playing classical music or jamming in a rock band – we offer the best camp experience.

Dates: June 8-July 31; Half day camps can be combined with a morning or afternoon camp to make a full day of camp with supervised lunchtime. Early drop off and late pick up are also available. Most camps run for one week each.

Ages: 4-18

Cost: Over 40 half or full day camp combinations. Prices range from $125-$525 for camps. Weekly dance classes and private music/voice lessons are also available.

THE PARKLANDS OF FLOYDS FORK

theparklands.org/camps

Beckley Creek Park,

1411 Beckley Creek Pkwy.

Curtis Carman, 815-0274

Outdoor Adventure Camps

What: Campers in grades K-6 spend their days learning and exploring in The Parklands of Floyds Fork. Each week is jam-packed with activities and outdoor adventure.

Dates: Choose from nine different weeks: June 1-5, June 8-12, June 15-19, June 22-26, July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24, July 27-31, August 3-7

Ages: Each week there is a session for K-3 graders and 4-6 graders

Cost: $220/week for Parklands Members and $245/week for non-members. Save $15 if you register by May 1, 2020.

SACRED HEART SCHOOLS

shslou.org/summer-camps

3177 Lexington Road

Laura Grinstead, 896-6033

Summer Camps at Sacred Heart Schools

What: Camp offerings include athletics, STEM, coding, musical theater, Spanish immersion and more. From volleyball to violin lessons, we have something for everyone!

Dates: June and July 2020

Ages: All ages. Co-ed camps available.

Cost: Varies by camp.

ST. FRANCIS SCHOOL

stfrancisschool.org

11000 U.S. Hwy. 42

Goshen, KY

”Camp Curious” Preschool Camps

Renee Hennessy, Preschool Director, 694-9369

rhennessy@stfrancisschool.org

What: Half-day camps run Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with weekly themes guiding new experiences. Themes include Creekside Adventures, Space Explorers, Step Inside a Story and Splashing Around Campus. Option of two, three or five day sessions each week.

Dates: June 1-26

Ages: 2 years old to 5 years old (children must be 2 years old by June 1st)

Cost: $94-$235 per week

”Camp Curious” K-8th Camps

Kelli Carter, Director of Summer Programs, 795-3860

kcarter@stfrancisschool.org

What: Full and half-day camps run Monday-Friday starting at 9 a.m. Specialty camps include Camp Invention®, Bricks 4 Kidz®, musical theater, service learning, art, STEM, academic offerings provided through our partnership with the Langsford Learning Acceleration Centers and more!

Dates: June 1-July 30

Ages: Entering K through rising 9th grade

Cost: $180-$275 per week

SAINT XAVIER HIGH SCHOOL

saintx.com/campx

Kelly Logsdon

Camp X 2020

What: Don’t miss out on CAMP X this summer. With 17 camp options, there’s sure to be a camp you’ll love, whatever your schedule.

Dates: 1 day-1 week camps available June-July, specific camps vary

Ages: Camps available for grades K-12, specific camps vary

Cost: $50-$350, specific camps vary

WALDORF SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE

waldorflouisville.com

8005 New LaGrange Road

Julia Kimbro, 327-0122

julia.kimbro@waldorflouisville.com

Waldorf School of Louisville Summer Camps

What: Waldorf offers a variety of artistic and traditional summer camp activities in a media-free environment with ample time for play-based learning both indoors and out.

Dates: Early Childhood and Grades Camps are offered weekly (Monday-Friday) June 3-28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ages: Pre-K through Rising 9th grade

Cost: $245 per child / per camp / per week. Camps may have additional supply fees.

YMCA OF GREATER LOUISVILLE

ymcalouisville.org

30 locations throughout Greater Louisville area

587-962

YMCA Summer Camp

What: An exciting summer awaits with field trips, swimming, games, crafts and more! Your child will learn, make friends and build confidence at YMCA Summer Camp.

Dates: Sessions run from June 1 through August 7. Come for one week or the whole summer!

Ages: 3-15

Cost: Varies. Financial Assistance is available.

YMCA Camp Piomingo

ymcacamppiomingo.org

1950 Otter Creek Park Road, Brandenburg, KY

942-2616

What: Through shared experiences that will last a lifetime, our amazing staff encourages every camper to learn independence, build confidence, seek adventure, and make friends in the great outdoors.

Dates: One-week and two-week overnight camps and equestrian camps available June 7 to August 1.

Ages: 6-16

Cost: Varies. Financial Assistance is available.

ZANIAC LEARNING

zaniaclearning.com/hurstbourne

1257 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.; satellite camps at varying locations

Dhaval Patel, 844.KID.STEM, (844) 543-7836

Play and learn 21st century skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math at Zaniac!

What: Hands-on S.T.E.A.M. camps geared to excite passion and teach skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Activities include game design, app creation, game-based learning through Minecraft, Lego and VEX robotics, fashion design, music creation, and more. Satellite camps include indoor and outdoor STEAM activities.

Dates: June 1-August 7

Ages: Kids entering K-8th grades

Cost: Half-day weekly camp (7:30 a.m.-noon or 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.): $249; Full day weekly camp (7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.): $399; Weekly satellite camp (9 a.m.-4 p.m.): $279

