The Lumineers Live at the KFC Yum! Center: Photo Gallery

Touring in support of their third LP III, Indie folk band The Lumineers, played the KFC Yum Center last night, joined by Mt. Joy and J.S. Ondara. Lead singer, Wesley Shultz, took time between songs for a dive into the album's concept, detailing the inspiration behind the music. Though the setlist heavily consisted of songs from III, the band was sure to mix in older hits like "Ho Hey" and "Gloria", closing the night with fan favorites "Ophelia" and "Stubborn Love" during their encore.



Photos by John J. Miller