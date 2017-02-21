The Masks, Mystery and Madness of the Mad Masquerade: Louisville.com Photo Gallery

Last Friday night was Louisville Magazine's Mad Masquerade, presented by Four Roses, and with nearly 700 in attendance, it was a huge success!

The Louisville Palace was transformed into something out of a steampunk fairytale, awash in colorful neon lights and the spectacular shadow art of Spettra. The performers of CirqueLouis roamed the halls and spun from the ceiling, providing entertainment and excitement for all. And perched above it all, DJ Brios kept the music pounding from his balcony.

The excitement was palpable when CirqueLouis's aerial apparatus was raised, clearing the stage for the special musical performance everyone had been waiting for. And when Maestro J finally took the stage, his violin sang in perfect harmony with DJ Brios's backing beats.

This year's theme was "Steampunk Meets Mad Max," which resulted in some incredible masks and costumes. Words can't fully describe it, so check out our photo gallery below! All photos were taken by the talented Crystal Ludwick.

Thanks to everyone who turned out! We'll see you next year!