This spring, the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library hopped on a nationwide trend: drag queen story time. Then it hopped off, canceling the event without an explanation. Then story time was rescheduled for May, featuring local drag performer Vanessa Demornay, with a theme of “acceptance, inclusion and princesses.” About 100 protesters and counter-protesters showed up, mostly the latter.

