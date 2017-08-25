Magic Men Live Answers the Ky Questionnaire

The Magic Men Live! all-male revue brought down the Brown Theatre with their high-octane (and high-protein) show in July. Here, founder and host Myles Hass shares his knowledge of Louisville and Kentucky.

How do you pronounce the name of the city?

Looeyville.



What comes to mind when you think of Kentucky?

Kentucky Fried Chicken, of course.



Do you know what a double down is?

I do not.



It's a bacon and cheese sandwich, but with fried chicken as the bun.

Oh, wow. That’s real?



That's real.

I'll have to check that out. We don’t eat too much fast food with what we do, but we tend to indulge every now and then, so definitely next time. That sounds amazing actually, to be honest. You’re gonna have me thinking about it all day now.



How about a hot brown? Ever hear of that?

No, I’ve never heard of that. Honestly, as soon as I heard it, it made me think of Kentucky, but I don’t know why.



It's a mess. It's an open-faced turkey sandwich with tomatoes and bacon smothered in Mornay sauce.

Jeez. That sounds like a heart attack. Is it good? Do people enjoy it?



Jury's still out. What's your diet like on tour?

We’re always looking after our figures. It’s kind of part of the job with what we do. We eat egg whites, oatmeal. We try to stay away from sugar. Lots of water. Guys are cooking up — we shop for our own meat and cook it on our bus. So chicken, shrimp, steak. Any kind of meat you could think of. Lots of peanut butter, Greek yogurt. Some guys like cottage cheese. Everybody’s different. You've got your protein powders, protein shakes. There’s, like, protein cookies. I mean, we figure out ways to get our protein in. We get creative about it...

We get fan gifts all the time. It’s really cool, man, cause you would never expect something for what we do, to get that type of fan reaction. But our fans treat us more like a boy band than anything. It’s not something that we expected when we first started out, but, our fans? Our fans are awesome. They are dedicated followers and dedicated supporters. They do bring us gifts. They follow us on every social media outlet you could think of. If we post something, they’ll catch us eating something on Snapchat, and they see that, 'Oh, he likes Sour Patch Kids.' They’ll literally go buy 5-pound bags of Sour Patch Kids and bring them to the show. Stuff like that. They make us meals and food, like full meals. It’s crazy. They’re like, ‘You guys need a home-cooked meal on the road, so I decided to cook up, you know, 20 different meals for you guys and package them.’ I was like, you’ve gotta be kidding me! I can’t believe this. It's awesome.



Do you like bourbon?

I do like bourbon. I actually recently just started getting into it more. I’m still kind of in the experimental phase of it. I don’t really have a go-to yet, cause I’m just trying whatever’s new.



How do you take it?

On the rocks.



Ever been to Derby?

No I have not. I don't really follow too many sports, because I'm always juggling a bunch of different things.



Any clue what a gelding is?

No. Uh, almost sounds like jousting.



It's a castrated horse.

Oooh!



