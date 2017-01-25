Add Event My Events Log In

    Making A Difference Through Trivia At The Boys And Girls Haven

    Posted On:

    Everybody loves trivia! And on Saturday, you can test your smarts while supporting a truly great cause.

    It's time for the 3rd Annual Trivia Night, hosted by and benefiting the Boys and Girls Haven! This Saturday, Jan. 27, from 7-10 p.m., compete in eight different categories to see whose team can win the most. You can bring friends or come alone, but teams can consist of no more than eight people. There will be popcorn and other snacks available to buy, as well as beer, but you're welcome to bring your own food as well.

    The Boys and Girls Haven's mission is to shelter, heal and teach young people to become productive and healthy members of the community. Since its founding, Boys and Girls Haven has touched the lives of more than 5,000 abandoned, abused and neglected children. Support this wonderful nonprofit with a night of fun at their Trivia Night.

    Single tickets are $26, or you can purchase a group of eight tickets for $180. Tickets are available through LouisvilleTickets.com.

    Boys and Girls Haven
    2301 Goldsmith Lane, 458-1171
    WebsiteFacebook | Twitter

     


