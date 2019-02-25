Add Event My Events Log In

    A Night of Spies and Secrets at Masquerade: Espionage

    Last Friday, spies from across the city were summoned to Her Majesty's Louisville Palace to stop agents from the diabolical Spektröm from taking over the world. Guests tracked down the agents and solved riddles to break the code during this immersive experience.

    Zach Longoria, Gina C. and their band provided the music for the night, joined by beats from Midnight Hour Sound System. The #whiskeywizard, Richard Darshwood, brought his bag of tricks along for the night, dazzling guests all night.

    A very special thanks to our sponsor Four Roses, as well as the Louisville Palace, CirqueLouis, our VIP food sponsor Griff's and everyone else who made this possible!

    Photos by Max Sharpe & Joe Mays

