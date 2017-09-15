Meet Nine Other Cover Contest Pets

This year's Cover Pet Contest received 225 entries and ended in a tie for first place between Winston, the miniature horse, and Presley Jane, the American pit bull terrier. Here are nine other pet entries for you to get to know.
CHEESE
Sphynx, 12 years old
Secret talent: Meows at his humans' bedroom door at 3 a.m., waits for them to wake up and
open the door, receives a pat on the head and then darts into the other room.
BELLA
Pug, eight years old
Fun fact: If Bella were a human she would be one of the Real Housewives of Louisville.
Her favorite mode of transportation is being pushed around in a rolling chair.
KOTA
Boxer mix, 14 months old
Famous quote: "Squirrel!"
ROSCOE
Boxer-Tibetan mastiff-German shepherd mix, eight years old
Secret talent: Once at an entire bush.
LOUIE
Golden retriever, two years old
Secret talent: Can balance a glass of Old Forester on his head.
FLAME
Albino corn snake, nine (or so) years old
Fun fact: Originally from Jersey.
ROGUE
Sugar glider, one year old
Fun fact: Will sleep in your pocket.
RUBY
Miniature dachshund, six years old
Fun fact: "Brown Eyed Girl" is actually about Ruby.
ANNA & JIM
Ringneck doves, one year old
Fun fact: Actual love doves.
This originally appeared in the September 2017 issue of Louisville Magazine. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find your very own copy of Louisville Magazine, click here.