Meet Nine Other Cover Contest Pets

    This year's Cover Pet Contest received 225 entries and ended in a tie for first place between Winston, the miniature horse, and Presley Jane, the American pit bull terrier. Here are nine other pet entries for you to get to know.

     


    CHEESE
    Sphynx, 12 years old

    Secret talent: Meows at his humans' bedroom door at 3 a.m., waits for them to wake up and
    open the door, receives a pat on the head and then darts into the other room.

     


    BELLA
    Pug, eight years old

    Fun fact: If Bella were a human she would be one of the Real Housewives of Louisville.
    Her favorite mode of transportation is being pushed around in a rolling chair.

     


    KOTA
    Boxer mix, 14 months old

    Famous quote: "Squirrel!"

     


    ROSCOE
    Boxer-Tibetan mastiff-German shepherd mix, eight years old

    Secret talent: Once at an entire bush.

     


    LOUIE
    Golden retriever, two years old

    Secret talent: Can balance a glass of Old Forester on his head.

     


    FLAME
    Albino corn snake, nine (or so) years old

    Fun fact: Originally from Jersey.

     


    ROGUE
    Sugar glider, one year old

    Fun fact: Will sleep in your pocket.

     


    RUBY
    Miniature dachshund, six years old

    Fun fact: "Brown Eyed Girl" is actually about Ruby.

     


    ANNA & JIM
    Ringneck doves, one year old

    Fun fact: Actual love doves.

     

    This originally appeared in the September 2017 issue of Louisville Magazine. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find your very own copy of Louisville Magazine, click here. 

