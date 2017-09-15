Meet Nine Other Cover Contest Pets

This year's Cover Pet Contest received 225 entries and ended in a tie for first place between Winston, the miniature horse, and Presley Jane, the American pit bull terrier. Here are nine other pet entries for you to get to know.



CHEESE

Sphynx, 12 years old

Secret talent: Meows at his humans' bedroom door at 3 a.m., waits for them to wake up and

open the door, receives a pat on the head and then darts into the other room.



BELLA

Pug, eight years old

Fun fact: If Bella were a human she would be one of the Real Housewives of Louisville.

Her favorite mode of transportation is being pushed around in a rolling chair.



KOTA

Boxer mix, 14 months old

Famous quote: "Squirrel!"



ROSCOE

Boxer-Tibetan mastiff-German shepherd mix, eight years old

Secret talent: Once at an entire bush.



LOUIE

Golden retriever, two years old

Secret talent: Can balance a glass of Old Forester on his head.



FLAME

Albino corn snake, nine (or so) years old

Fun fact: Originally from Jersey.



ROGUE

Sugar glider, one year old

Fun fact: Will sleep in your pocket.



RUBY

Miniature dachshund, six years old

Fun fact: "Brown Eyed Girl" is actually about Ruby.



ANNA & JIM

Ringneck doves, one year old

Fun fact: Actual love doves.

This originally appeared in the September 2017 issue of Louisville Magazine. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find your very own copy of Louisville Magazine, click here.