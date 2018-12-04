Add Event My Events Log In

    The Memo: Write a haiku about your 2018

    In our December issue, we asked our staff to write a haiku about their 2018.

     

    “Do better,” I said.
    My nervousness palpable.
    He kissed me again.

    — Katie Molck, contributing writer

     

    Freedom to travel.
    Nashville, D.C., Chicago.
    Next year? Look out, Spain.

    — Alexandra Winters, assistant web editor 

     

    Tarifa skies flaunt
    a mosaic of colors.
    Kite-surfing splendor.

    — Michelle Roeder, Louisville Tickets

     

    A sunny season
    with severe-weather warnings.
    Somehow missed the storm.

    — Maya O. McKenzie, editorial intern

     

    Off to Louisville,
    spreading my wings to soar far.
    Adventure awaits.

    — Dahlen Mitzalis, editorial intern

     

    Mad as hell woman
    tried to heal from news of hate
    recording dream scenes.

    — Suki Anderson, art director

     

    Work, then wine. Kids whine.
    Kids whine, work, then some more wine.
    More wine before whine.

    — Emily Douglas, advertising account executive

     

    In the hills off Zorn,
    post-Forecastle, um — rager?
    That’s what the kids say?

    — Josh Moss, editor

     

    One Bendapudi.
    Two in a row — LouCity.
    Three for Justify.

    — Matthew Barzun, publisher

     

    Discreet trash panda
    chews dog food in our kitchen,
    thinks to poop outside.

    — Jenni Laidman, writer at large

     

    Kindergarten, yes.
    Other one fails potty train.
    What else did I do?

    — Anne Marshall, senior writer

     

    No Dad. No Grandpa.
    Path of broken mirror glass.
    Pierced soles raw, sparkling.

    — Dylon Jones, web editor

     

    My dear friends, now wed,
    are starting to have children.
    30 isn’t far.

    — Mary Chellis Nelson, managing editor

     

    This originally appeared in the December 2018 issue of Louisville Magazine under the headline To subscribe to Louisville Magazineclick here. To find us on newsstands, click here.

    Cover photo: Pexels.com

