The Memo: Write a haiku about your 2018

In our December issue, we asked our staff to write a haiku about their 2018.
“Do better,” I said.
My nervousness palpable.
He kissed me again.
— Katie Molck, contributing writer
Freedom to travel.
Nashville, D.C., Chicago.
Next year? Look out, Spain.
— Alexandra Winters, assistant web editor
Tarifa skies flaunt
a mosaic of colors.
Kite-surfing splendor.
— Michelle Roeder, Louisville Tickets
A sunny season
with severe-weather warnings.
Somehow missed the storm.
— Maya O. McKenzie, editorial intern
Off to Louisville,
spreading my wings to soar far.
Adventure awaits.
— Dahlen Mitzalis, editorial intern
Mad as hell woman
tried to heal from news of hate
recording dream scenes.
— Suki Anderson, art director
Work, then wine. Kids whine.
Kids whine, work, then some more wine.
More wine before whine.
— Emily Douglas, advertising account executive
In the hills off Zorn,
post-Forecastle, um — rager?
That’s what the kids say?
— Josh Moss, editor
One Bendapudi.
Two in a row — LouCity.
Three for Justify.
— Matthew Barzun, publisher
Discreet trash panda
chews dog food in our kitchen,
thinks to poop outside.
— Jenni Laidman, writer at large
Kindergarten, yes.
Other one fails potty train.
What else did I do?
— Anne Marshall, senior writer
No Dad. No Grandpa.
Path of broken mirror glass.
Pierced soles raw, sparkling.
— Dylon Jones, web editor
My dear friends, now wed,
are starting to have children.
30 isn’t far.
— Mary Chellis Nelson, managing editor
This originally appeared in the December 2018 issue of Louisville Magazine under the headline To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find us on newsstands, click here.
Cover photo: Pexels.com