The Memo: Write a haiku about your 2018

In our December issue, we asked our staff to write a haiku about their 2018.

“Do better,” I said.

My nervousness palpable.

He kissed me again.

— Katie Molck, contributing writer

Freedom to travel.

Nashville, D.C., Chicago.

Next year? Look out, Spain.

— Alexandra Winters, assistant web editor

Tarifa skies flaunt

a mosaic of colors.

Kite-surfing splendor.

— Michelle Roeder, Louisville Tickets

A sunny season

with severe-weather warnings.

Somehow missed the storm.

— Maya O. McKenzie, editorial intern

Off to Louisville,

spreading my wings to soar far.

Adventure awaits.

— Dahlen Mitzalis, editorial intern

Mad as hell woman

tried to heal from news of hate

recording dream scenes.

— Suki Anderson, art director

Work, then wine. Kids whine.

Kids whine, work, then some more wine.

More wine before whine.

— Emily Douglas, advertising account executive

In the hills off Zorn,

post-Forecastle, um — rager?

That’s what the kids say?

— Josh Moss, editor

One Bendapudi.

Two in a row — LouCity.

Three for Justify.

— Matthew Barzun, publisher

Discreet trash panda

chews dog food in our kitchen,

thinks to poop outside.

— Jenni Laidman, writer at large

Kindergarten, yes.

Other one fails potty train.

What else did I do?

— Anne Marshall, senior writer

No Dad. No Grandpa.

Path of broken mirror glass.

Pierced soles raw, sparkling.

— Dylon Jones, web editor

My dear friends, now wed,

are starting to have children.

30 isn’t far.

— Mary Chellis Nelson, managing editor

