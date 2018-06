All photos by John Miller

For the third consecutive year, the Gathering brought a small army of up-and-coming alternative bands to Louisville. The three-day music event blasted at the Louisville Mega Cavern and Jeptha Creek Distillery before the main event at Mercury Ballroom on Friday. Concert-goers heard bands like Tatiana Demaria, Culture Wars, Ruen Brothers and Everything Everything before the headlining act: Canadian outfit Metric. Check out our photos of the performance below.