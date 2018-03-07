Mocktails Take Center Stage at S.V. Foundation’s Social Mixer



The mocktail is more than just clever wordplay. Ever since gaining popularity during the 1920s’ prohibition era, the mocktail has remained the crafted drink of choice for those looking for an alternative to alcohol. Today, the mocktail-making craft is as artistic and meticulous as that of their boozy cousins. Now, the S.V. Foundation is taking that craft to new heights with the inaugural charity Mockoff Mocktail Competition, part of their A Drink for You fundraiser.

Next Wednesday, Mint Julep Tours will host A Drink for You at their event space, Mint on Mellwood (1631 Mellwood Ave.) The event will feature mocktails and cocktails, as well as coffee and food pairings. The highlight of the evening is the Mockoff Mocktail Competition, in which celebrity guests compete for the best mocktail. Participants include Healing Place director of giving Doug Scott, Insider Louisville writer Sara Havens and Louisville mayor Greg Fischer. Mocktails will be judged live by Dean Serneels, award-winning flair bartender and beverage director at American Beverage Marketers, and Mark Coffman, both a brewer and a master distiller.

Well-known Louisville chefs Allan Rosenberg (Butchertown Pizza Hall) and Anoosh Shariat (Anoosh Bistro) will prepare dishes to compliment mocktails made from RE’AL mixer products and Butchertown Soda and cocktails from Brown-Forman spirits. Guests will also have the opportunity to craft their own mocktail at a mocktail bar provided by Bourbon Barrel Foods. Heine Brothers will be on-hand with fresh coffee as well.

A Drink for You is next Wednesday, March 14 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 each and available now on Louisville Tickets. For more information on the S.V. Foundation's Mocktail Project, visit their website at themocktailproject.com.

Proceeds from A Drink for You will fund recovery efforts through the Morton Center and The Healing Place to provide real hope to our community’s most at-risk and vulnerable citizens.