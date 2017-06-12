Modern Thinkers Social Series Presents Louisville Native & NASA Engineer



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Louisville native “Dynamic Tracy Drain” has flown far. She currently works as a Flight Systems Engineer at NASA, where she works on robotic exploration of our solar system. On Friday, June 16, she will present a special talk at the Copper & Kings Distillery for the Modern Thinkers Social Series, presented by Kentucky to the World. Drain will share her experiences growing up in Kentucky, her transition into her career and the challenges she has faced along the way. The KTW Social Series showcases the talent, ingenuity and excellence of outstanding men and women with strong Kentucky ties. They continue to spread the word that Kentucky is about a whole lot more than fine bourbon, basketball and bluegrass.

This year, the event will include a follow-up discussion panel with local intellectuals, an astronomy-related local art exhibition and the screening of an original short documentary piece examining Kentucky’s astronomy community, as well as plenty of food, drinks and live music.

There will be a pre-program reception at 5:30 p.m., and Drain’s presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include admission and one specialty Copper & Kings cocktail. Get yours today through Louisville Tickets. Learn more about the Modern Thinkers Social Series here.

Modern Thinkers Social Series: Tracy Drain

Friday, June 16 | 5:30-11 p.m.

Copper & Kings Distillery

1121 East Washington St.

Website | Tickets