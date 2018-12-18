Naive Teaming with Local Queens for Unique Christmas Eve Brunch



Louisville Tickets Promotion

It's almost 2019, and plenty of people are gearing up for a low-impact, sustainable new year. What better way to celebrate than to support one of Louisville's newest, greenest restaurants, Naive, at their inaugural Christmas Eve brunch. 'Twas the Brunch Before Christmas is a three-course brunch featuring Christmas-themed bites and a show with some of Louisville's finest drag queens. And don't miss the opportunity to don your ugliest Christmas sweater for a chance to win the ugly Christmas Sweater Contest.

Owned by power couple Cat MacDowell and Michael Kerrigan, Naive strives to build an environmentally conscious and locally sourced Louisville. Their goal is to inspire a collaborative atmosphere to connect the local community and to promote a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. In the coming year, the owners plan to host a variety of eco-friendly educational events, in their event space above the restaurant.

'Twas the Brunch Before Christmas will take place on Monday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) at Naive (1001 E. Washington St.), with seatings at 9:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Tickets are $45 each and include a three-course brunch, one complimentary mimosa and admission to the drag show. Additional cocktails will be available for purchase. Check out the menu below.