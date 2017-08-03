Spirits Writer Fred Minnick Talks Food

Louisville-based spirits writer Fred Minnick recently released his newest book, Rum Curious: The Indispensable Tasting Guide to the World's Spirit.

A local restaurant people would be surprised to know you’ve never tried?

“Red Hog. It’s been a ‘date night’ three times, and all three times the sitter cancelled on us at the last minute. One day!”

Where are you a regular?

“Bourbons Bistro, charcuterie plate.”

What’d you eat for breakfast today?

“One of those microwaveable breakfast sandwiches you eat just because you’re too lazy to make a real breakfast.”

Favorite hole-in-the-wall?

“El Mariachi on La Grange Road. For the tacos.”

The best place to eat after midnight in Louisville?

“Is this a trick question? My New York friends are always whining that Louisville has no place to eat after 11 p.m., so we end up calling Domino’s.”

What’s in your freezer right now?

“My son’s Finding Nemo ‘boo boo’ ice pack.”

What ingredient do you use more than any other?

“When I put chipotle pepper and citrus together, amazing things happen to my food.”

A kitchen tool you couldn’t live without?

“My juicer. Have you tried hand-squeezing 40 limes?”

What do you make at home most often?

“Chicken thighs. I love the crispy chicken skin.”

What Louisville dish have you eaten more than any other?

“I will sue the Silver Dollar if they ever take the fried oysters off the menu. I’m not bluffing.”

What closed Louisville restaurant do you miss the most?

“Lynn’s Paradise Cafe. I know the restaurant had its problems, but man, that place felt like Louisville. I loved taking my out-of-town friends there.”

What’s always in your refrigerator?

“Mustards.”

If you were a vegetable, what would you be?

“Onion. Peel me and I’ll make you cry.”

If you were a fruit, what would you be?

“Pomegranate. It takes time to get to the sweet side, but when you do it’s an unforgettable taste.”

Favorite snack?

“OMG, almond crackers. I’ll eat the whole box and not even know it.”

First drink you ever had?

“Let’s go with my first legal drink of bourbon: I sipped Jim Beam White Label on the balcony of the Delta fraternity house at Oklahoma State. I was pleased, but, as a college student, I went back to drinking cheap beer.”

Last drink you had?

“Last night was a cigar night, finished with a 1976 Laubade Armagnac (brandy) nightcap.”

What cures your hangover?

“Not drinking much the day before.”

