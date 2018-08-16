What Does Wine Country Women Founder Michelle Mandro Keep in Her Fridge?

Michelle Mandro is the founder and president of Wine Country Women, an event and entertainment brand. She splits her time between Napa in California and Louisville, where she lives in Indian Hills. Last year she published a Napa Valley lifestyle cookbook that shares her company name.

What’d you eat for dinner last night?

“Inspired by my cookbook: smoked salmon ‘candy’ appetizer, a beet and leek rice salad, pork shoulder ragù and pear pie.”

What’s in your freezer right now?

“Chicken breasts, Kona coffee beans and a pint of Häagen-Dazs raspberry sorbet.”

What ingredient do you use more than any other?

“Round Pond Estate olive oils. My favorites are Meyer lemon and blood orange, but all of them are wonderful. The Rattlesnake Hill Farm bourbon-smoked garlic salt is a close second.”

What closed Louisville restaurant do you miss the most?

“Timothy’s on Broadway. It was a great meeting place, and I loved their white chili.”

What’s always in your refrigerator?

“Champagne and rosé. They pair with everything!”

What’s on your weekly grocery list?

“The staples right now: eggs, fresh produce, hummus, Délice de Bourgogne triple cream cheese, ‘everything’ crackers and sparkling pink lemonade.”

Favorite cereal?

“If I broke down and ate cereal, it would be Cinnamon Toast Crunch.”

If you were a vegetable, what would you be?

“Japanese eggplant, because I love color and texture.”

If you were a fruit, what would you be?

“Star fruit, because they are visually appealing, firm and sweet.”

A kitchen tool you couldn’t live without?

“Corkscrew.”

Favorite snack?

“French fries.”

What dish do you make at home most often?

“During this time of the year, shrimp capellini.”

Last drink you had?

“Mint julep.”

First drink you ever had?

“A strawberry daiquiri during spring break in Florida. I thought it was easy to drink but didn’t care for the brain freeze.”

When do you know to cut yourself off?

“When I agree to sing karaoke!”

Favorite cheap beer?

“I never drink anything cheap.”

