A Night of Compassion & Cooking with Chef Anoosh Shariat

Escape the stress and anxiety of modern life at an evening focused on peace, patience, health and joy. This Thursday, treat yourself to the Compassion & Cooking Dinner, presented by Yes Media. Enjoy a positive, uplifting environment where you can meet like-minded individuals and form new connections. You’ll be treated to an inspiring message from Carlos Rivas, in addition to dinner from Chef Anoosh Shariat, of Anoosh Bistro and Noosh Nosh.

Chef Shariat will prepare a nutritious dinner, designed around the concept of ‘compassion to your body.’ While the menu is still being finalized, the dinner will include a mixed green salad; roasted vegetables, including roasted butternut squash with pomegranate & walnut sauce; a still-to-be-decided vegetarian or vegan main dish; and cobbler for dessert.

The Compassion & Cooking Dinner is this Thursday, November 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., located at The Temple (5101 U.S. Hwy. 42). Tickets are $50 and available through LouisvilleTickets.com.