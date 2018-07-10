Night of Purpose Returns for the Second Year



Louisville Tickets Promotion

This Sunday, celebrate the lives of children across Louisville at the second annual Night of Purpose! Guests will be treated to a special catered dinner, with dessert; live, original music from the Purpme Kids; and a silent auction. There will be several guest speakers, including Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams. Brown is one of Louisville’s hometown heroes, as well as a Fern Creek High School graduate and former University of Louisville Guard. In addition, there will be a celebration in remembrance of Purpose, Inc. board member Andre Green, who recently passed away.

Purpose, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that works alongside kids in our communities to help them find their purpose and passions in life. They work with churches and schools within the communities and in the heart of Louisville to positively impact those they serve. All proceeds from the Night of Purpose will directly benefit the nonprofit and help fund their building in west Louisville.

The second annual Night of Purpose will be hosted at Lexus of Louisville (2400 Blankenbaker Pkwy.) on Sunday, July 15 from 5-8 p.m. Recommended attire is business casual. Tickets are $50 each or $500 for a table. Ticket sales are limited to 250, so get yours today through Louisville Tickets before they sell out.