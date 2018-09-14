Old 502 Puts Pride Fest in a Bottle

Omicah House of the Pride Foundation wasn’t quite sure what kind of wine he and his colleagues were looking for. They wanted to select a special wine for this year’s Pride Festival on Bardstown Road. It’s hard enough to pick a bottle for a dinner party, let alone an event that shuts down a street. Maybe a rosé? “We wanted something that was open and light that would cater to as many tastes as possible,” House says. The Pride Foundation found that at Old 502 Winery.

Members of the Pride Foundation sampled a few different Old 502 whites, and settled on a wine called “White Noise,” made from Kentucky-grown grapes. It’s been rebranded as “Louisville Proud” wine for a limited-edition run, with a rainbow label bearing the Pride Foundation’s logo. Dry, tart, a little fruity, it’s a sweet sipper perfect for the patio at Chill Bar — one of several gay bars, including Big Bar, that served it during the festival. Old 502’s physical location on 10th Street also carries Louisville Proud. One dollar from every purchase goes to support the Pride Foundation. Old 502’s director of marketing Kenneth Wright tells me they hope to continue collaborating with the Pride Festival in the future. I personally wouldn’t mind a whole wine rainbow.



Old 502's collaboration with the Pride Foundation. // Facebook