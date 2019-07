Last night, Louisville's newest convert venue opened its doors for the first show. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue headlined the sold-out night, accompanied by Chicago’s Mucca Pazza and contemporary dance outfit Pilobolus with local cellist Ben Sollee. Paristown Hall's next concert is tomorrow, July 25, featuring Lucero with Lydia Loveless. See their full lineup of shows here.

All photos by John Miller Photography, johnjmillerphotography.com