    Opal's Annual Gala Fundraiser Returns This Weekend

    This Saturday, Opal's Dream Foundation is hosting their Annual Gala fundraiser. This year, guests are invited to rock n' roll for a cause with the theme "Great Balls of Fire!" Guests of the gala will enjoy a cocktail hour, three-course meal, live rock n' roll music, auctions and more. Opal's auctions are known for featuring a large selection of rare and collectible bourbon, including the coveted Pappy Van Winkle.

    Since its creation in 2011 by current board chairman Jerry Stith, Opal's Dream Foundation has worked to help restore dignity, respect and joy to the elderly in the nursing home community. Whether it's a new blanket, an electric wheelchair or a trip to the zoo, Opal's strives to make dreams come true whenever they can. Learn more at opalsdreamfoundation.org.

    Opal's Annual Gala is this Saturday, November 3 from 5:45-11 p.m. at Paroquet Springs, 395 Paroquet Springs Drive, in Shepherdsville. Tickets are $104 for an individual, $805 for a table for eight or $1,205 for a premium table for eight.

