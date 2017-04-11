Panic! At The Yum Center: Louisville.com Photo Gallery

This past Sunday, the KFC Yum! Center was filled with young girls waiting for the panic to start. Panic! at the Disco was about to play the 32nd stop on their “Death of a Bachelor” tour. A light haze filled the arena, whispering around groups of bouncy teenagers. Twenty-somethings had come yearning to reminisce. (“My middle school me loved this!” one later posted online.) There were also parents with their children. One father and daughter sat directly below me. She excitedly tapped at her phone; he put his arm around her shoulders.

Brendon Urie, the frontman and sole original member of Panic! At The Disco, used every inch of the stage. Not only did he sing tracks from the new Death Of A Bachelor album, he embraced nostalgia by singing the hit single “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” and covering Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Billy Joel’s “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song).” Urie teemed with energy; he showed off his skills as a pianist, a solo drummer and a back-flipper. (Yes, the guy can backflip.) After taking a shot onstage and performing “This is Gospel,” he walked through the crowd on the floor of the arena as he sang Panic!’s most current hit single, “Death of a Bachelor.” Towards the end of the night, Urie expressed his support for the LGBTQ community by performing “Girls/Girls/Boys.”

All photos by John Miller

