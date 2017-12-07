Person of the Year: Sadiqa Reynolds



Photo: Sadiqa Reynolds, President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, is Louisville Magazine's 2017 Person of the Year.

Photos by Jessica Ebelhar

On a hazy, 90-degree day in August, Sadiqa Reynolds sits straight-backed on a light-gray chair, cushioned like a couch, tall like a barstool. In a ruby-red satin blouse, a black suit and glossy fuchsia lipstick, Reynolds folds her hands in her lap, not a speck of jitters, just a calm conviction that doesn’t loosen at the seams or soften in certain crowds. There’s no back alley to her truth. It’s raw and available, ready for an audience of Make America Great Again-leaning viewers. It will be a sprint — six minutes and 16 seconds on The Story with Martha MacCallum on Fox News.

The Kentucky State Fair is the show’s temporary studio for the day. A blue and purple dragon twirls behind the host’s left shoulder; a Ferris wheel nearly grazes her right. She plays clips from fairgoers who defend Confederate monuments. “Someone’s offended by every different type of statue. It’s crazy,” says a blond woman with a shrug. A middle-aged man with a gray buzz cut says, “That is history. Leave history alone.”

MacCallum makes introductions. “Republican congressman Thomas Massie has represented Kentucky for five years and Sadiqa Reynolds is president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League.” Reynolds and Massie sit side by side, both 40-something, smiling polite grins that reveal matching dimples. This show is airing a little more than a week after the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, when white supremacists marched to protect a statue of Confederate icon Robert E. Lee and clashed with anti-racist protestors. When a white supremacist plowed his car into those protestors, one woman was killed.

“Sadiqa, let me start with you,” MacCallum says. Massie, a well-educated engineer of Tea Party stock who lives on a cattle farm and whose district includes the area across the river from Cincinnati, turns to listen to Reynolds, a well-educated former criminal-defense attorney and judge, born in the South Bronx, raised by a single mother who moved to Kentucky after a painful chapter of life. “I think that black people have never been guilty of attempting to sanitize history,” Reynolds begins. “But these folks who have erected these statues to celebrate people who were murderers, who were treasonous, who were willing to die in order to save slavery….” Reynolds doesn’t flinch at a good verbal joust; she was a lawyer years before she set foot in law school. “It’s almost as if . . . they wish the South had won.”

She’s devouring airtime like Thanksgiving dinner. “So the idea that we are the ones who are attempting to change history? It is absolutely insane.”

She could let Massie have his take.

“But one more thing — you don’t have to have a memorial or a statue to be able to teach history.”

Reynolds packs energy. And she’s a pinball by choice — work, family, work, family, church on Sunday, and so on. A young lawyer, Monet Duke, whom Reynolds mentored some 15 years ago, remembers chasing Reynolds, a streak of pantsuits and high heels click-clacking through crosswalks, down sidewalks, up courthouse steps, to the courtroom.

About a minute into the Fox News segment, Reynolds pushes on. “People have dehumanized black people and the black experience so much that there is no ability to see what kind of damage something like this can cause.”

Duke, who now lives in Texas, left work early so she could catch the “fierce” woman who inspired her back when she was a Shawnee High School student weathering personal chaos — siblings in foster care, a neglectful parent. “It was amazing to see someone so young, a woman who was black, who had a legal career. When you see that, it reinforces that I can do that too,” Duke recalls.

With a few seconds to go, Massie and MacCallum reflect: Where does it end? Thomas Jefferson? George Washington?

Reynolds: “We are a part of this country and deserve to have respect. When we walk through the streets, we should not see monuments like that.”

Fifteen seconds left.

Massie: “It’s a slippery slope.”

Reynolds: “Slide down.”

Slide down. Two words that stick — stickier than double-stick tape. Two words that anyone who watched this segment will remember as Sadiqa Reynolds’ “slide down” moment. It’s an invitation. A push. Tumble down that slippery slope. Does it hurt? Let’s slip farther, subterranean, into centuries past, into the bones, into the marrow of this country that’s so splintered. Slide down.

In the moments after “slide down,” I can only imagine the pride, the cheers, the cleansing breath from like-minded viewers watching Reynolds use her place on that cushioned bar stool, cameras rolling, to challenge a U.S. congressman’s stock phrase — “slippery slope.” The day after the Fox News segment, I am at the Jefferson County Public Schools headquarters working on a story and overhear two men stop each other in the hallway just to say:

“You see Sadiqa? Slide down?”

“That was awesome.”

As for Duke: “I was screaming 1,000 miles away.”

Reynolds will never forget how, after the segment wrapped, an older white man in a red cap and jean shorts approached her. “I know you thought my hat said MAGA; it doesn’t,” she remembers him saying. “I was waiting for you. You make me proud to be from Kentucky.” Reynolds took a picture with him. “I was like, ‘Nobody is going to believe this,’” she says, recalling the memory.

National spotlight aside, Reynolds has had a big, busy year. She’s president and CEO of a nearly 100-year-old nonprofit that fights to achieve justice and economic equality for people of color. In Trump’s America. “She has a fire in her eyes,” says Sarah Graves, a colleague and friend at the Urban League.

In the days following Charlottesville, Reynolds was asked to speak at the Kentucky State Capitol during a rally calling for the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue in the rotunda. She jumped at the chance. Then folks from the National Urban League called. Are you crazy? Four days after Charlottesville? You’re not going alone, are you?

Before her speech, adrenaline breached the levee. “I was fine until they got me all scared,” she says with a laugh. Hands shaking, dressed in a red blouse — the Urban League’s signature color — she addressed the 50 or so people scattered in and around aluminum chairs. “Some people questioned my judgment about coming here today and participating in this event. But I will never pass up the opportunity to represent my people,” she said, her voice echoing off marble walls and stairs. “I do wonder: When is it that America was so great? Was she great when it was legal to own another human being? Was she great when she made education illegal for black people?”

Her words landslide in person. On Twitter, she must pinch thoughts down. August 30: “Building slave monument next to a Confederate monument would be like burying a rapist next to his victim. Imagine that trip to the cemetery.” Twitter and Facebook offer a 24-hour audience. When Reynolds started at the Louisville Urban League in 2015, one of her first goals was to elevate the brand. Social media helps. Though she’s quick to clarify on her Twitter account that she isn’t the official LUL Twitter. “Tweets are my own but I speak for many . . . and then again, sometimes I’m just speaking for me.”

Lifting west Louisville, creating jobs, stealing a bit of downtown’s thunder — that’s another part of her plan. And in August 2016, when a tentative FoodPort project in the Russell neighborhood was scrapped, Reynolds prayed on it. What would benefit that community? What would lure folks to west Louisville at all hours of the day? One night, she opened her eyes from praying and there on the television was sprinter Usain Bolt, his spindly gazelle legs making victory look breezy. Aha.

When the city opened a competition, recruiting proposals for the former FoodPort site — an empty, overgrown 24 acres known as Heritage West — the Louisville Urban League submitted its proposal for a $30-million indoor track and field facility and sports complex. At a press conference in mid-September, Mayor Greg Fischer revealed that the Urban League’s plan was selected out of the four submitted proposals.

The vision is this: Thousands of people from all over the Midwest will follow “their little track stars,” as Reynolds likes to say, to 30th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. All the phobias and fears of the area? They won’t know. They’ll want coffee, food, a gift shop, a place to stay. Development around the track should naturally sprout. The closest indoor facility like the one LUL is proposing is in Birmingham, Alabama. College athletes, professionals and on-the-rise amateurs will use the facility so far dubbed the “Track on Ali.”

These last few months, how to get it built has been a major focus of her time at the Urban League’s headquarters at 16th Street and Broadway. Outside her second-story window, with blinds half-open like droopy eyelids, the traffic of West Broadway spurts and trickles depending on the hour. In her office there’s a generous wood desk with a hutch that’s consumed with folders and files. Walls and shelves hold African art, plaques and awards. Photos of her two daughters, ages 12 and 10, add warmth.

The oldest decoration, the one that’s been with her for close to 20 years, is a framed Courier-Journal article from 1999. In it, she sits in the sunlit window of the public defender’s office smiling. The headline: “Few courts in Kentucky have African-American law clerks.” Reynolds was the first African-American woman to clerk for the Kentucky Supreme Court. (Another first she can claim: first African-American inspector general for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.)

Reynolds’ days stretch from 8 in the morning until, sometimes, 8 or 9 at night. Morning meetings, phone conferences, lunch meetings, meet-and-greets, moderator, guest speaker. “I’m on my way,” might be the phrase she repeats the most.

She’s known for late-night emails as her mind rarely stops spinning. While reporting this story, I spend a couple of days following her into boardrooms and eavesdropping on office business. It sounds dull, especially since half the time I have only a vague grasp of what the meeting is about. Watching her, though, that’s a kick. She jots notes in neat cursive in a black leather journal instead of punching at a laptop. She doesn’t mince words: “Do I have homework?” she’ll often say after an hour of hashing out ideas.

Reynolds likes to get things done. One day, as she and another local nonprofit leader strategize about collaborating, she says, “A meeting to plan for another meeting? No, I don’t do that.”

She tells me about a meeting I wish I could have witnessed, a tense one with an employer that mentioned a commitment to diversity when filling jobs. But Reynolds didn’t like what she was hearing. She said something along the lines of, “Why are you talking about just service jobs? What about managerial jobs? How wide are you casting your net?” She doesn’t enjoy uncomfortable interactions like this. Like most humans, she has that innate instinct to make nice and be liked. But there’s business to do.

She emails and texts and somehow still catches each word being said. At one lunch meeting she’s having a conversation with someone across from her and also listening to a discussion at the end of the table. When the one at the end of the table pauses, she swoops in. “Don’t worry. I can be in that conversation and this one. And I’m about to go get another sandwich,” she says. Laughter bounces around the table. Reynolds pops a chip in her mouth, all sure and ready, smiling.

When we do sit to talk, she’s open and honest. Somewhere along the way she tells me she’s in a period of reflection. Her mind travels like a wagon, collecting memories both pleasant and unpleasant, then drifting on for more. Reynolds wants to share. This is her story, after all. So let’s tell it. Let’s start with her name: Sadiqa. Arabic for one who is sincere, truthful.

Photo: A high school portrait of Reynolds' mother.

Sadiqa Reynolds was born Sadiqa Noni Moore at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital on Jan. 30, 1970-something. (Age, the one place she opts out of openness. Me: “You mind sharing what year you were born?” Reynolds: “Yes! I mind.”) Her mother, Sandi Lowrance, was young, early 20s. Lowrance gave Sadiqa, her only child, dark brown eyes and skin, a pretty smile. Though her daughter received a bonus: one deep dimple in her right cheek, like an asterisk.

An only child, Reynolds spent her first years in the South Bronx surrounded by aunts and uncles (her mother was one of seven children), cousins and half-siblings that her father brought to the marriage. A boisterous, opinionated crew. She lived in a brick high-rise with a candy store on the first floor, New York’s carousel of noise — sirens, music, traffic, fighting, laughter — forever looping.

Reynolds delighted her family. She was a true cut-up, grabbing a comb and singing into it, always entertaining. “I could sit back and watch her all day,” her uncle Barry Daniels recalls. Her aunt Wendy Braxton animates when reliving her niece’s routine to the song “Kung Fu Fighting.” Play it again! Play it again! “It was so funny,” she says. “Put ‘Kung Fu Fighting’ in this (story), please.” (One day, Reynolds shows me a picture of her in a jumpsuit, one tiny leg kicked up, mid-routine, her family belly-laughing in the background.)

Around the age of five, it was time to leave New York. It was Palm Sunday. Dried palms from church were strewn about in her aunt’s apartment. There was Lowrance, lying on her sister’s velvety lime-green couch, battered and swollen, totally unrecognizable. “My aunt gave me this ridiculous story saying my father threw a cup at my mother,” Reynolds says, tears welling. “My father was extremely abusive to my mother. My mother was a social worker. Here she is, helping all these other people, but she’s not in a position to help herself.” The abuse had been going on for some time. But that Palm Sunday was the last of it. Reynolds’ father went to prison. (He’s still alive but Reynolds says they do not have a relationship.) Her mom headed for Lexington, Kentucky, where her best friend lived. She wanted a fresh start, a better environment for the little girl she adored. “The sun rose and set on that child,” Braxton says.

Once settled in Lexington, Lowrance’s brother, Barry Daniels, chaperoned Reynolds for the 18-hour ride to Kentucky. “It was a great time!” Daniels says, laughing. She entertained passengers with her singing, marveled at the cows and horses roaming in pastures. Other than pigeons and squirrels, the only animals in the South Bronx were caged at the zoo. “Nothing phony about this child,” Daniels recalls. “Always knew she was going to be something.”

Daniels returned to New York. Reynolds and her mom moved into an apartment in the housing projects of Lexington. It was so quiet. With no central air, Reynolds would open her window. Just crickets! New York had not instructed her on quiet. In elementary school, Reynolds recalls being a bit reluctant, not yet a leader. To this day, she considers herself an introvert naturally, an extrovert out of necessity. Angie Moore (no realtion), who met Reynolds in the fourth grade, says, at first, she thought Reynolds was a loner. “But that was not the case,” she says. “She chose her friends wisely.”

The two grew close. At a talent show in elementary school, Moore performed a dance routine with some pals. She watched as the last contestant took the stage. There was her petite dimpled friend. Reynolds opened her mouth to sing. “She had this amazing voice no one knew she had,” Moore recalls. The song that would crown her winner of the show? A Reynolds original:

I am me, and I am nobody else but me.

I am me, and that’s all that I want to be.

Just because I’m not exactly like you,

That doesn’t mean my life is through.

Reynolds likes to tell the story of her first track race in elementary school. She was in fourth or fifth grade. She had never dashed for a finish line in her life. But a coach at a community center she hung out at encouraged her to try it out. She won her first race, the 100-meter dash. “I went from not knowing anybody on the bus to being a star in one day,” she recalls. “Just from winning a race. Oh, man, you can run? It was a game-changer.” She went on to compete in junior high and even won the “most athletic award” in the sixth grade.

That esteem boost is in the DNA of the Urban League’s track project. While young kids may not be the ones competing on it, Reynolds sees it as an “educational carrot,” something to inspire children. “You don’t have kids with high absenteeism running track,” she explains. “We need to see winners. We watch the news. You see so many negative images for brown and black people. We need heroes.”

Photo: Reynolds receives the "most athletic" award in the sixth grade.

So you’d think on the day after the press announcement, Reynolds would be floating. Everyone who spots her offers congratulations. She has an 81-year-old aunt wanting a VHS copy of the press conference. When she walks into a boardroom for a meeting, cheers nearly rattle the walls. “Get your track shoes on!” someone yells. She smiles. The dimple sparkles. But later she’ll say, “I can’t get happy like I want to. I’m just not there. I’m so emotional. You just don’t want to let anybody down. So immediately comes the stress.”

Reynolds often does this thing when she knows she’s in the news. She skims the whole in search of the negative. For that guy on WDRB, a business owner in west Louisville who basically says: I’ll believe it when I see it. Or that post in the comments section: Jobs? This won’t bring jobs. Or the tweet that states, “I would think housing should have been a priority over a track and field facility.” It stings.

“If she had 80 people tell her that was great and two people that said it wasn’t great, she’d focus on those two people,” Keith Reynolds says. The two met on a blind date and were married for more than a decade. They divorced last year and remain close friends. (Or as she joked one day: “He adoooores me. Just don’t talk to him for more than 10 minutes. He is my ex.”) Keith says Sadiqa has always taken criticism hard. Maybe, he thinks, it’s because she was an only child, no siblings to toughen her up. Maybe it’s because her heart leads her charge.

Keith remembers how, when Sadiqa was a criminal-defense attorney, she’d meet with clients on weekends and bring them food, furniture, whatever they needed. “I was like, ‘Do lawyers really do this?’” he recalls. In 2009, she was appointed as a Jefferson County district court judge. A year later, she campaigned to keep her seat on the bench and lost. (Gina Calvert won with 55 percent of the vote.) Disappointment consumed her. She felt she had let her supporters down. That was a Tuesday. “On Thursday we were on our way to Disneyland,” Keith says. A seven-day Disney cruise with their girls. No phone service. No one knew her. No one had seen the ticker at the bottom of the television documenting her loss. It was perfect.

Reynolds’ most difficult year professionally may have been 2014, when she was working in the mayor’s office as chief of community building, essentially deputy mayor. Her job included overseeing eight metro departments, including Louisville Metro Animal Services. The controversy is a saga within a story, but for this story: Basically, a pit bull that should’ve received surgery didn’t get it. The dog, Sadie, was euthanized. Reynolds and other LMAS staff were grilled — hours of special Metro Council hearings led by Democrat Cindi Fowler and Republican Kelly Downard. There were blog posts with titles like, “Sadiqa Reynolds: The Reason LMAS is a Disaster.” A council investigation found Reynolds’ investigation into the dog’s illness and death inadequate and improperly documented.

Reynolds calls the whole ordeal “horrible, traumatizing.” She had done some good work, like drastically improving the live-release rate. But Sadie’s death fueled outrage. “I don’t have thick skin,” Reynolds says, adding that it’s growing thicker. “I don’t know how I do this. I think it’s when people question my motivation. Are you fucking kidding me? You been paying attention?”

Since the September press conference, the track and field project has gained momentum and support. Stephen Reily and Caroline Heine, co-founder and project director of the FoodPort, have shared heaps of environmental reports, maps and documents that can help the Urban League learn about the site. The Louisville Sports Commission is behind the idea.

The Urban League doesn’t have any dedicated money from the city yet. But Mayor Fischer, who’s up for reelection in 2018, did stand at the podium with Reynolds and applaud the project. “Money talks. So I’ll tell you when I get some,” Reynolds says one day. “I believe (the city) wants this. Nobody in office wants to be tied to something that fails.” (Metro Council did just approve a $30-million bond to help build a soccer stadium in Butchertown, but Reynolds doesn’t think that will affect the city’s support of the track and field facility.)

A key mentor for Reynolds in this project is Valle Jones, a longtime real estate developer who revamped five historic buildings on Whiskey Row. “Some people have the ability, but not the vision,” Jones says. “Some people can have the vision but not the right stuff. (Reynolds) has both. (But) it is scary, when you have a big vision and you see something that other people haven’t seen. You’re stepping out on a ledge. That doesn’t mean that it’s not the exactly right thing to do.”

Reynolds really wants to make the city proud. And right now she knows some folks are skeptics, especially because the Urban League has never tackled such a project. “I have the ability to pull people together,” Reynolds says. “I don’t want to pretend I’m an expert on bonding. But I do want experts.” She snagged Jim Host (of KFC Yum! Center fame) to work for her. For $1 a year. Let him navigate that snarly web of bonding and financing. Reynolds has a project manager and, yes, these are just first steps but they’re steps nonetheless. Reynolds is focused — this track is happening. She wants west Louisville to feel a bit taller and stronger when this is all said and done. Like any daughter, she wants her mom to be proud. At the press conference on the morning of Sept. 19, Reynolds spoke of how, when she got the news from Mayor Fischer’s office about the Urban League’s winning proposal, she tried to call her person, the one who pushed and believed in her.

“My mother passed many, many years ago,” she said. “Yesterday was so good I picked up the phone to call her. I just forgot.”

Reynolds pauses, holding back tears.

“This is going to be amazing,” she said before walking away from the podium.

Photo: Reynolds graduates from Henry Clay High School in Lexington.

It’s impossible to tell the story of Sadiqa Reynolds without visiting the intimate universe created between a mother and her only daughter. The two mirrored each other, family members say, part granite, part raw and sensitive. Lowrance’s father died when she was just nine or 10 years old. “I’ll never forget her telling this story: She walked into the funeral home and fainted,” Reynolds recalls. Overcome by sadness, Lowrance had to disappear.

“I think a lot about the courage it took for my mother to leave her family in New York,” Reynolds writes in an email to me one day. “She left with only one suitcase.” When Lowrance got to Kentucky, she eventually got hired at the GTE telephone company as an operator. “When I was in first grade I was a latchkey kid,” Reynolds recalls. “I would go home and I had to stay in the house until she got home. I would just dial zero and ask to speak to my mother.” Lowrance was promoted into management and Reynolds remembers her mother mentoring younger folks trying to move up, inviting them to their apartment so she could help them prep for interviews.

In high school, she took her mom’s car without asking. As punishment, Reynolds had to walk everywhere for two weeks, even to her job at Burger King, about a 10-minute stuffy, sweaty walk. “You have no idea how hot that polyester suit was!” Reynolds recalls. Lowrance was firm with her daughter, quick with consequences. “She wanted me to be the best,” Reynolds says. In the ninth grade, at a school in Durham, North Carolina, where the two moved for five years, a girl called Reynolds a “nigger” and slapped her in the face. “Unfortunately, I beat her up,” she says. “I was suspended for 10 days.” Lowrance cried and cried. Reynolds remembers her mother’s words clearly. “She said, ‘They want you to fail. You will not fail. You will do all your work and you will go back to that school.’ She called a tutoring service and hired a tutor for every day that I was out. She said, ‘I don’t know where I’ll get the money, but you will not fail.’” Lowrance couldn’t let it go there. She was angry that her daughter who was defending herself from a racist was suspended. As Reynolds remembers it, her mother walked up to the principal, who was a black man, and called him a “useless Uncle Tom.”