Brian Setzer, former lead singer of the Stray Cats and 3-time Grammy Awardee, has gone on to bring back various genres from Rockabilly to Swing over the years. He and his 18-piece orchestra brought their 13th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour to the Louisville Palace for an unusually packed Tuesday night performance. Check out the photos in the gallery below!

Photos by Glenn Hirsch

glennhirschphotography.com