    17 Places to Swim in Louisville

    SPLASH PARKS

    Beckley Creek Park's Marshall Playground & Sprayground
    1310 S. Beckley Station Road
    Free to attend

    Louisville Parks & Recreation Spraygrounds & Spraypads
    Free to attend
    Most are open daily, dawn to dusk

    Louisville Waterfront Park
    Dancing WatersAdventure Playground & Waterplay
    129 E. River Road
    Free to attend

    Louisville Zoo's Splash Park
    1100 Trevillian Way
    ​Free with zoo admission
    Daily | 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

     

    WATER PARKS

    Kentucky Kingdom Hurricane Bay
    937 Phillips Lane
    General admission to the entire park, including the water park, is $44.95. Children under 48 inches tall are $39.95.

    YMCA Calypso Cove Family Water Park
    9400 Mill Brook Road
    Guests get two free initial visits. After that, it's $20 per person, per visit. There is also a flat household fee of $60 if you have a full house at home and want to bring all the kids out for a day of fun. YMCA members can get an all-access pass to the park.

     

    OUTDOOR POOLS

    Algonquin Park
    1614 Cypress St.
    Admission is $2 for kids 13 and under and $3 for 14 and older. Photo ID is required for ages 9 and older.

    Camp Taylor Memorial Park
    4201 Lee Ave.
    Admission is $2 for kids 13 and under; $3 for 14 and older. Photo ID is required for ages 9 and older.

    John W. Black Aquatic Center
    1551 Hwy. 393, La Grange
    Admission is $5 for kids 3 to 12; $6 for 13 and up.
    Monday through Saturday | noon-7 p.m.
    Sunday | 1-6 p.m.

    Lakeside Swim Club
    2010 Trevilian Way
    To enter Lakeside, you must be a member or be accompanied by one. Guest tickets are available for purchase.

    Nelson Hornbeck Park
    709 Fairdale Road
    Admission is $2 for kids 13 and under; $3 for 14 and older. Photo ID is required for ages 9 and older.

    Tom Sawyer State Park Pool
    3000 Freys Hill Road
    Admission for ages 13 and older is $5; ages 3-12 is $4; free for 2 and under.
    Tuesday through Friday | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    Saturday | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Sunday | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    Sun Valley Park
    6506 Bethany Lane
    Admission is $2 for kids 13 and under; $3 for 14 and older. Photo ID is required for ages 9 and older.

     

    INDOOR POOLS

    Blairwood Tennis, Swim and Fitness Club
    9300 Blairwood Road
    To enter Blairwood, you must be a member or be accompanied by one. Guest tickets are available for purchase.
    Monday through Friday | 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    Saturday through Sunday | 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center
    201 Reservoir Road
    Admission for ages 12 and under is $3 and 13 and older is $6.
    Monday and Wednesday | 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
    Tuesday and Thursday | 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
    Friday | 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. (deep end closes at 4:30 p.m.)
    Saturday | 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
    Sunday | 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

    Ralph R. Wright Natatorium
    2216 S. Floyd St.
    A membership is required to swim here, and there is only lap swimming.
    Monday through Friday | 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Saturday | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
    Sunday | 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

     

    QUARRIES

    Falling Rock Quarry
    2201 Fendley Mill Road, La Grange
    $15 cash only. Must be 18+ to enter. No alcohol, drugs or firearms are allowed on the property. A floatation device is required.

