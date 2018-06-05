17 Places to Swim in Louisville

SPLASH PARKS

Beckley Creek Park's Marshall Playground & Sprayground

1310 S. Beckley Station Road

Free to attend

Louisville Parks & Recreation Spraygrounds & Spraypads

Free to attend

Most are open daily, dawn to dusk

Louisville Waterfront Park

Dancing Waters | Adventure Playground & Waterplay

129 E. River Road

Free to attend

Louisville Zoo's Splash Park

1100 Trevillian Way

​Free with zoo admission

Daily | 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

WATER PARKS

Kentucky Kingdom Hurricane Bay

937 Phillips Lane

General admission to the entire park, including the water park, is $44.95. Children under 48 inches tall are $39.95.

YMCA Calypso Cove Family Water Park

9400 Mill Brook Road

Guests get two free initial visits. After that, it's $20 per person, per visit. There is also a flat household fee of $60 if you have a full house at home and want to bring all the kids out for a day of fun. YMCA members can get an all-access pass to the park.

OUTDOOR POOLS

Algonquin Park

1614 Cypress St.

Admission is $2 for kids 13 and under and $3 for 14 and older. Photo ID is required for ages 9 and older.

Camp Taylor Memorial Park

4201 Lee Ave.

Admission is $2 for kids 13 and under; $3 for 14 and older. Photo ID is required for ages 9 and older.

John W. Black Aquatic Center

1551 Hwy. 393, La Grange

Admission is $5 for kids 3 to 12; $6 for 13 and up.

Monday through Saturday | noon-7 p.m.

Sunday | 1-6 p.m.



Lakeside Swim Club

2010 Trevilian Way

To enter Lakeside, you must be a member or be accompanied by one. Guest tickets are available for purchase.

Nelson Hornbeck Park

709 Fairdale Road

Admission is $2 for kids 13 and under; $3 for 14 and older. Photo ID is required for ages 9 and older.

Tom Sawyer State Park Pool

3000 Freys Hill Road

Admission for ages 13 and older is $5; ages 3-12 is $4; free for 2 and under.

Tuesday through Friday | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun Valley Park

6506 Bethany Lane

Admission is $2 for kids 13 and under; $3 for 14 and older. Photo ID is required for ages 9 and older.

INDOOR POOLS

Blairwood Tennis, Swim and Fitness Club

9300 Blairwood Road

To enter Blairwood, you must be a member or be accompanied by one. Guest tickets are available for purchase.

Monday through Friday | 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday through Sunday | 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center

201 Reservoir Road

Admission for ages 12 and under is $3 and 13 and older is $6.

Monday and Wednesday | 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday | 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Friday | 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. (deep end closes at 4:30 p.m.)

Saturday | 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday | 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Ralph R. Wright Natatorium

2216 S. Floyd St.

A membership is required to swim here, and there is only lap swimming.

Monday through Friday | 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday | 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

QUARRIES

Falling Rock Quarry

2201 Fendley Mill Road, La Grange

$15 cash only. Must be 18+ to enter. No alcohol, drugs or firearms are allowed on the property. A floatation device is required.