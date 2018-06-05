17 Places to Swim in Louisville

SPLASH PARKS
Beckley Creek Park's Marshall Playground & Sprayground
1310 S. Beckley Station Road
Free to attend
Louisville Parks & Recreation Spraygrounds & Spraypads
Free to attend
Most are open daily, dawn to dusk
Louisville Waterfront Park
Dancing Waters | Adventure Playground & Waterplay
129 E. River Road
Free to attend
Louisville Zoo's Splash Park
1100 Trevillian Way
Free with zoo admission
Daily | 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
WATER PARKS
Kentucky Kingdom Hurricane Bay
937 Phillips Lane
General admission to the entire park, including the water park, is $44.95. Children under 48 inches tall are $39.95.
YMCA Calypso Cove Family Water Park
9400 Mill Brook Road
Guests get two free initial visits. After that, it's $20 per person, per visit. There is also a flat household fee of $60 if you have a full house at home and want to bring all the kids out for a day of fun. YMCA members can get an all-access pass to the park.
OUTDOOR POOLS
Algonquin Park
1614 Cypress St.
Admission is $2 for kids 13 and under and $3 for 14 and older. Photo ID is required for ages 9 and older.
Camp Taylor Memorial Park
4201 Lee Ave.
Admission is $2 for kids 13 and under; $3 for 14 and older. Photo ID is required for ages 9 and older.
John W. Black Aquatic Center
1551 Hwy. 393, La Grange
Admission is $5 for kids 3 to 12; $6 for 13 and up.
Monday through Saturday | noon-7 p.m.
Sunday | 1-6 p.m.
Lakeside Swim Club
2010 Trevilian Way
To enter Lakeside, you must be a member or be accompanied by one. Guest tickets are available for purchase.
Nelson Hornbeck Park
709 Fairdale Road
Admission is $2 for kids 13 and under; $3 for 14 and older. Photo ID is required for ages 9 and older.
Tom Sawyer State Park Pool
3000 Freys Hill Road
Admission for ages 13 and older is $5; ages 3-12 is $4; free for 2 and under.
Tuesday through Friday | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sun Valley Park
6506 Bethany Lane
Admission is $2 for kids 13 and under; $3 for 14 and older. Photo ID is required for ages 9 and older.
INDOOR POOLS
Blairwood Tennis, Swim and Fitness Club
9300 Blairwood Road
To enter Blairwood, you must be a member or be accompanied by one. Guest tickets are available for purchase.
Monday through Friday | 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday through Sunday | 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center
201 Reservoir Road
Admission for ages 12 and under is $3 and 13 and older is $6.
Monday and Wednesday | 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday | 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Friday | 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. (deep end closes at 4:30 p.m.)
Saturday | 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday | 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Ralph R. Wright Natatorium
2216 S. Floyd St.
A membership is required to swim here, and there is only lap swimming.
Monday through Friday | 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Sunday | 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
QUARRIES
Falling Rock Quarry
2201 Fendley Mill Road, La Grange
$15 cash only. Must be 18+ to enter. No alcohol, drugs or firearms are allowed on the property. A floatation device is required.