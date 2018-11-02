Plan Your Next Vacation at Platinum Travel's Virtuoso Community Travel Showcase



Louisville Tickets Promotion

If this cloudy Louisville weather has you feeling down, Platinum Travel’s Virtuoso Showcase will help you fly south for the winter. Plan your next vacation with help from exciting presentations from more than 15 vendors from Virtuoso Family, Wellness and Adventure Travel, as well as Virtuoso Voyages. This event will feature door prizes, food and a cash bar. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Kentucky Refugee Ministries, Inc.

Based in Louisville, Platinum Travel was founded by Marlys Swope in 1982 and has been a member of Virtuoso, the industry’s leading luxury travel network, since 2000. Through their collaboration with the Virtuoso network, they are able to help their customers find and design a personalized getaway. Learn more at platinumtvl.com.

Platinum Travel’s Virtuoso Showcase will take place on Friday, November 9 from 6-10 p.m. at Gheens Foundation Lodge in the Parklands of Floyd’s Fork (1421 Beckley Creek Pkwy.). Tickets are only $9 to attend.