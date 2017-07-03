Add Event My Events Log In

    Check Out Poorcastle: The All-Local Forecastle You Can Actually Afford

    What To Do
    Feeling Forecastle, but not the price? Check out the fifth annual Poorcastle Festival this weekend, July 7-9, at Apocalypse Brew Works! Louisville’s best local acts will be rocking out, rain or shine. You'll also find festival and artist merch, a selection of brews fit for the end of the world and two food trucks, plus you'll get a chance to win prizes through the Poorcastle Starving Artist Raffle.

    Featured bands include Bendigo Fletcher, Satellite Twin, Bungalow Betty, Banshee Child and Joann + The Dakota.

    Tickets are $5 per day if purchased at the door, or you can buy a 3-day pass for $10 through Louisville Tickets.

    For more info, check out Poorcastle's website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

    Cover photo: Pexels

