Poorcastle Returns with a 2018 Lineup Sure to Impress

It's the fest for the rest of us. On the first weekend in July, Poorcastle Festival returns once again to Apocalypse Brew Works with a lineup of all-local bands sure to impress even Forecastle fanatics. If you still haven't been to this non-profit musical festival, this year is the time to change that. Bands like Bendigo Fletcher, Joann + The Dakota, Stagecoach Inferno and Tycoon$ of Teen will take the stage at Poorcastle — and that's just the first day. Friday through Sunday, prepare for a never-ending wave of artists that are ready to show you just how legitimate Louisville's music scene is.

Poorcastle is July 6-8, with doors opening at 1 p.m. each day. Tickets are $5 at the door, or for $10, you can buy a weekend pass with admission for all three days. Get yours in advance today through Louisville Tickets.