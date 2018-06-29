Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Louisville Tickets

    Poorcastle Returns with a 2018 Lineup Sure to Impress

    Posted On:

    Louisville Tickets
    Print this page


    Louisville Tickets Promotion

    It's the fest for the rest of us. On the first weekend in July, Poorcastle Festival returns once again to Apocalypse Brew Works with a lineup of all-local bands sure to impress even Forecastle fanatics. If you still haven't been to this non-profit musical festival, this year is the time to change that. Bands like Bendigo Fletcher, Joann + The Dakota, Stagecoach Inferno and Tycoon$ of Teen will take the stage at Poorcastle — and that's just the first day. Friday through Sunday, prepare for a never-ending wave of artists that are ready to show you just how legitimate Louisville's music scene is.

    Poorcastle is July 6-8, with doors opening at 1 p.m. each day. Tickets are $5 at the door, or for $10, you can buy a weekend pass with admission for all three days. Get yours in advance today through Louisville Tickets.

    Cover photo: Sick Velvet at 2017 Poorcastle // Facebook

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories