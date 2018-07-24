Meet Miss Kentucky

Photos by Jessica Ebelhar.

​In January, Braea Tilford stood onstage in a glittering red dress that billowed to the floor. A white sash draped from her right shoulder to left hip. Her final competitor wore what looked like a wedding gown. “If Miss Kentucky cannot complete her duties,” a faraway voice said, “the runner-up will take her place.” Tilford fidgeted, stretched her neck as the announcer slowly eked out the name of the runner-up. Which was not Tilford’s name. Which meant Tilford had won Miss Kentucky. She held in tears as she accepted a bouquet of white flowers, a new sash and a studded crown. “It is a nerve-racking process because you’re being judged on who you are,” the 25-year-old says.

Growing up in the Jeffersontown area, Tilford didn’t dream of crowns and sashes. She spent a lot of time on cheer and dance teams. After graduating from Central High School and U of L, she created Grow, Lead, Inspire, a weekend conference in the fall for girls ages 13 to 18. Eventually, she decided the pageant world could help her reach women and spread a message about leadership and self-love. Being Miss Kentucky also means speaking engagements with young women, charitable appearances and community-outreach events. And qualifying for Miss USA. (On Miss America ending its swimsuit competition, Tilford says, “I definitely think there are other ways a woman can display her confidence.”)

Tilford didn’t place in the top 15 at Miss USA in May, but during the competition she did field a question about Mitch McConnell, the U.S. Senate majority leader from her home state. Question: If you had the opportunity to meet Mitch McConnell, what would you say? Answer: “I’d ask how he could assist me in amplifying my efforts to assist women in my community.”

