Prep for Summer Concert Season by Strengthening Your Sight at Joffe Medi-Center and LasikPlus

SPONSORED

Summer and fall mean outdoor activities, from paddling and hiking to baseball and biking. In Louisville, the sunny season means music festival after music festival.

Festivals such as Forecastle have helped mark Louisville as a summer music destination on the national map. In late July, the Louisville Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival took place at the Water Tower, and in August, Funk Fest will take over the Waterfront. Bourbon and Beyond is not far behind, and Louder Than Life drops soon after. Monthly, you can even catch the WFPK Waterfront Wednesday on the last Wednesday of the month.

Music is meant to be heard, but modern concerts are as much about the on-stage spectacle — just ask anyone who saw Taylor Swift earlier in the year. And at a concert, whether you have front row seats or are up in the nosebleeds, your vision should be one thing you don’t have to worry about. Have you ever feared losing a contact or losing or breaking your glasses as you dance, jump and head-bang the night away?

Enter Joffe Medi-Center. JMC offers a few options to ensure your healthy vision, including LASIK, the time-tested laser vision correction procedure that can take even some of the worst cases of astigmatism or myopia to near-20/20 vision. Did you know that, according to current peer-reviewed worldwide scientific literature for LASIK, that LASIK has a patient satisfaction rate up to 98% and that 90% of patients achieve 20/20 vision or better?

“We believe that a healthy set of eyes is a big part of having a happy life,” Joffe ophthalmologist Kenneth Smith, M.D., says. “Whatever you’re out doing, it only stands to reason that if you can see it clearly, you’ll enjoy it more thoroughly. And, yes, that includes outdoor festivals.”



Music is meant to be heard, but modern concerts are as much about the on-stage spectacle.

Vision correction, be it LASIK or PRK, is a gift to one’s self or to someone you love, especially for those who aren’t able to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors without the help of eyewear –including the concert on a stage yards away.

But the benefits of optimal vision extend beyond music festivals. Consider a morning walk along the river, a sunset in Iroquois Park or simply enjoying an overall better quality of life when your vision is the best it can be.

Laser eye surgery is less expensive than you might think, which is part of the Joffe vision. “My son Craig and I launched our business with the goal of providing top-quality LASIK care at an affordable price,” said Stephen Joffe, M.D., a co-founder of Joffe Medi-Center. “We strongly believe that everyone deserves the best vision they can possibly enjoy.”

The board-certified ophthalmologists at Joffe Medi-Center know that no two eyes are exactly the same, so each procedure is done with full customization in mind. Many patients have two very different refractions in their eyes, often due to varied astigmatism or corneal thickness.

Joffe and LasikPlus physicians have the proven experience to know which treatment is best for pretty much any situation, and whether each patient is a good candidate for LASIK or PRK (a refractive procedure similar to LASIK). This customization enables the patient to enjoy the best possible vision for their unique eyes and their unique situation.

In the words of many satisfied clients, your vision is in good hands with the staff at Joffe Medi-Center and LasikPlus. Now’s the time to realize your best vision; the music festival season is just beginning, and you don’t want to be left out.