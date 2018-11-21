Preston Lacy Comes to Town for a One Night Only Stand-up Event



Looking for a laugh next weekend? Louisville is Funny is proudly hosting the one and only Preston Lacy, from MTV's Jackass, in a one-night event at Butchertown Pizza Hall. Lacy is known for his one-of-a-kind stunts performed on the popular MTV series Jackass and has recently begun touring with BBM Comedy tours in New York and Florida. Further laughs will be orchestrated by Lacy’s openers Mike Stricker, Terry McNeeley, Tim Brennan and Louisville favorites Charlie Walker and Ryan Riker.

This event will be held on Saturday, December 1 from 11 p.m.-1 a.m. above Butchertown Pizza Hall at the Cabel Street Bar (1514 Rosewood Ave.). Tickets are $15 each, and there will be drinks and food available for purchase as well.