Preview the St. James Court Art Show at Bubbly & Bites

Next weekend, the St. James Court Art Show, one of Louisville's most anticipated events, returns for its sixty-second year. This juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show features over 700 artists from around the country, all within four-square blocks of Old Louisville.

For almost twenty years, the Art Show has partnered with CASA to raise awareness and funds for abused and neglected children. Through this partnership, CASA of the River Region has been able to serve thousands of children, giving them hope, faith and a stable home. On Friday morning, before the show officially opens, join CASA at their St. James Preview Party, Bubbly & Bites. Step into the champagne tent, where you can enjoy brunch style appetizers, mimosas, an art raffle and live demonstrations, all before the court opens to the general public. Guests can leisurely make their rounds at the Art Show and purchase items while enjoying the convenience of a tented area for cocktails and food.

Traditionally, the Preview Party was held on the eve of the St. James Court Art Show, and guests were able to get a sneak peek at 40 select artists. This year, CASA will give guests access to ALL participating artists the morning of the event prior to the general public opening.

Bubbly & Bites will run from 8:30-11 a.m. on Friday, October 5, at the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum (1402 St. James Court). Tickets are $75 per person.