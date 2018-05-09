Put Some Zing in Your Spring at Zoom Group's Fundraiser



Imagine a world in which all people are empowered to pursue their passions. Zoom Group seeks to make that vision a reality through the education and employment of people of all abilities. Next week, you can support this mission at their annual fundraiser, the Spring Zing! Enjoy dinner and cocktails, as well as silent and live auctions. Cocktail attire is recommended.

There will be several special guest appearances at this event, including WAVE 3 News Anchor Dawne Gee, who will serve as Mistress of Ceremony, and WAVE 3 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned, who will serve as Auctioneer Extraordinaire. In addition, President Tori Murden McClure of Spalding University will be the event's Keynote Speaker.

The Spring Zing will take place on Thursday, May 17 from 6-9 p.m. at the Olmsted (3701 Frankfort Ave.). Tickets for the Spring Zing are $125 for an individual, with table sponsorship available starting at $1,000. Tickets are available at Louisville Tickets.