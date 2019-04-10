

Louisville Tickets Promotion

Next Wednesday you won't want to miss the chance to golf for a cause at Putt Fore the Patch. This 18-hole course serves to raise awareness and benefit the Cabbage Patch settlement, a 109-year-old center serving at risk youth in our community. Whether you are participating as a team in the golf tournament or cheering the teams on, you're sure to enjoy the circulating appetizers and drinks at the open bar.

Putt Fore the Patch takes place on Wednesday, April 17 from 5-9:30 p.m. at Mellwood Arts and Entertainment Center (1860 Mellwood Ave.). Tickets are $30 each. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Cabbage Patch Settlement. If you are interested in sponsoring a team for this event, please contact the Cabbage Patch at elevine@cabbagepatch.org.

Cover photo: Pexels.com