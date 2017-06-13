Raise a Glass at Coopers' Craft's One Year Anniversary



Louisville Tickets Promotion

It’s been a year since Coopers’ Craft released their Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and we’re raising a glass to their anniversary. Head to OUTERspace behind Galaxie for the Coopers' Craft One Year Celebration, presented by Louisville Magazine, on Thursday, June 29th from 6–8 p.m. Tickets are $20, available through Louisville Tickets, and include vouchers for three drinks plus tastings, live music by Jameron, appetizers by Rye and a copy of the new Louisville Swig drink guide. There will be prize drawings, including the chance to win tickets to the Best of Louisville Pary and to Forecastle, with access to the popular Bourbon Lodge.

Coopers’ Craft Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is Brown Forman’s first new bourbon brand in 20 years, so don't miss your chance to celebrate this momentous anniversary! Tickets are limited, so reserve yours today through Louisville Tickets. 21+ only please. A portion of the proceeds benefits The Forecastle Foundation. Check out the Coopers' Craft Celebration on Facebook to stay up to date.



Cooper’s Craft One Year Celebration

Presented by Louisville Magazine

OUTERspace, 732 East Market St.

