Red Hot Chili Peppers Heat Up the Yum! Center: Louisville.com Photo Gallery

Last night, there was no relief from the heat inside the KFC Yum! Center, where Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members the Red Hot Chili Peppers stopped on The Getaway World Tour. The opening acts were Jack Irons, the RHCP founding drummer and fellow Hall of Famer, along with Irontom, a high energy LA-based quintet. Fans were thrilled with the frenzied funk all three acts brought, enhanced by multicolored lights undulating just above the crowd from stage to sound board.

All photos by Glenn Hirsch

