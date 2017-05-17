Add Event My Events Log In

    Red Hot Chili Peppers Heat Up the Yum! Center: Louisville.com Photo Gallery

    Music
    Last night, there was no relief from the heat inside the KFC Yum! Center, where Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members the Red Hot Chili Peppers stopped on The Getaway World Tour. The opening acts were Jack Irons, the RHCP founding drummer and fellow Hall of Famer, along with Irontom, a high energy LA-based quintet. Fans were thrilled with the frenzied funk all three acts brought, enhanced by multicolored lights undulating just above the crowd from stage to sound board.

    Check out the images from last night in the gallery below!

    All photos by Glenn Hirsch
    glennhirschphotography.com

    The first "n" in Glenn is silent. Grew up near ORD then stops of DTW, ORD and 12 years around BWI, IAD and DCA until SDF in 2012. Love wildlife (have 2 young kids), international travel and chatting with interesting people. My photography passion led me to Louisville.com. www.ghirschphoto.com

