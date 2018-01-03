Relive Louisville's Walnut Street Jazz Era at Celebration of Black Louisville's Legacy



Louisville Tickets Promotion

At the end of January, on the eve of Black History Month, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage will once again host the two-day event “Celebrating the Legacy of Black Louisville” on January 26 and 27. Returning for the fifth year organized by veteran entertainment producer Ken Clay, this event seeks to honor and celebrate the years when Walnut Street (now Muhammad Ali Boulevard) was a hub of black entertainment and music.

In the 1940s and ‘50s, the Top Hat jazz club was well known in the Walnut Street entertainment district. Clay encourages us to relive that era as part of weekend’s celebration. On Friday, January 26, the famous Top Hat will be reborn for the night to host the Kendall Carter Quartet and musician/vocalist Gayle King and her jazz ensemble.

The next day, Saturday, January 27, Clay will pay tribute to the black musicians and music of the historic district with the Walnut Street Revue, featuring vocalist, composer and Louisville-native Vic Frierson. Frierson returns to his hometown to perform his popular show, “A Song for You,” a tribute to Grammy-winning vocalist Luther Vandross that has previously sold out. The Walnut Street Revue will be hosted by WLKY’s Ann Bowdan and will feature Tony Fish and his band as the opening act.

The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage will host both events, with entertainment starting at 7:30 p.m. each day. Tickets for both days of “Celebrating the Legacy of Black Louisville” are available now through Louisville Tickets. Tickets to Jazz at the Top Hat are $30, and tickets to the Walnut Street Revue are $40.