Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Louisville Tickets

    Make Waves at Salsa on the Belle

    Posted On:

    Louisville Tickets
    Print this page


    Louisville Tickets Promotion

    On Sunday, June 24, take to the river for a night of dancing at Salsa on the Belle. Enjoy live music from the Kentucky Salsa All-Stars, with everything from salsa to bachata to cha-cha-cha. DJ Frank will also be onboard to keep the music going throughout the trip. There is a full bar on the boat, as well as a light concession stand. This event is all ages! Children under two years old get in free.

    Salsa on the Belle is Sunday, June 24 from 6-9 p.m. You can board the Belle at 401 W. River Road. Tickets are $35 through June 23 and increase to $45 at the door. Get yours ahead of time through Louisville Tickets.

    Cover photo: Belle of Louisville // Facebook

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories

      Louisville Tickets