Make Waves at Salsa on the Belle



Louisville Tickets Promotion

On Sunday, June 24, take to the river for a night of dancing at Salsa on the Belle. Enjoy live music from the Kentucky Salsa All-Stars, with everything from salsa to bachata to cha-cha-cha. DJ Frank will also be onboard to keep the music going throughout the trip. There is a full bar on the boat, as well as a light concession stand. This event is all ages! Children under two years old get in free.

Salsa on the Belle is Sunday, June 24 from 6-9 p.m. You can board the Belle at 401 W. River Road. Tickets are $35 through June 23 and increase to $45 at the door. Get yours ahead of time through Louisville Tickets.