Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper at KFC Yum! Center: Photo Gallery

It was no surprise to see the KFC Yum! Center packed full as hundreds turned out to hear the instantly recognizable Rod Stewart, accompanied on this tour by Cyndi Lauper. Lauper returned to Derby City after a recent appearance at the Louisville Palace, but the audience still remembered the infamous 2012 Kentucky Derby Parade incident, where Lauper dropped an f-bomb when she thought the mic was off. At the Yum! Center last night, she jokingly apologized again, getting laughs from the crowd. All in all, the show was a huge dose of nostalgia, as the two powerhouse musicians took turns onstage and then shared the spotlight. Check out the photos below.



All photos by Glenn Hirsch.