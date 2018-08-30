Romeo + Juliet Gala Opens Louisville Ballet's Season of Romance



Louisville Tickets Promotion

This year, the Louisville Ballet is dedicating their season to love. Featuring interpretations of Romeo and Juliet, Mozart and Cinderella, the Ballet's 2018-2019 Season of Romance will be unlike anything before. The season kicks off next week with Romeo + Juliet on September 7 and 8, featuring choreography by Adam Hougland and music by Sergei Prokofiev. Star-crossed lovers are trapped between their love for each other and their love for family in this moving, modern-day take on the classic tale. In conjunction with the performance, the Louisville Ballet is hosting their annual fundraising event that Saturday. Join them for the Romeo + Juliet Gala at the Omni Hotel to show your support and celebrate the upcoming season. Guests at the Gala will enjoy cocktails, a seated dinner and a premium ticket to that night's performance of Romeo + Juliet.

The Romeo + Juliet Gala is Saturday, September 8 from 5:30 p.m.-midnight, with the ballet performance at 8 p.m. The Gala will be hosted at the Omni Hotel (400 S. Second St.) and the ballet will take place at the Kentucky Center (501 W. Main St.) Discounted valet parking for the gala is available, and transportation between the Omni and Kentucky Center is provided. Tickets are $350 each, plus tax. Tables of eight are also available for $2,800.

Reservations must be made by noon on August 31.

Learn more about the Louisville Ballet and their upcoming season at louisvilleballet.org.