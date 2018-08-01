Seven Sense Fest Returns Bigger and Better than Ever

Back again for 2018, Seven Sense Festival is one of the region's fastest growing festivals. It is designed to be a taste-maker, featuring more than 40 local, regional and national musical acts, as well as some of the best in local food, arts arts crafts and visual art performances.

For the first time, the festival will be held August 10 and 11 at Gravely Brewing Co. (514 Baxter Ave.) and the surrounding outdoor areas. Weekend passes (currently only $15) can be purchased at SevenSenseFest.com. There you will also find a full list of this year's artists, including All Them Witches, The Whigs, *repeat repeat, Tristen, Cedric Burnside and many more.



Throughout the festival, 16 limited release and/or hard-to-find craft beers from Bell's Brewery and several other local breweries will be tapped. Attendees will also have the chance to take part in guided bourbon and tequila tastings from the experts at Heaven Hill Brands (Larceny, Elijah Craig, Evan Williams and Lunazul).

The festival has drawn more than 20,000 attendees since its inception in 2014. Each year, proceeds benefit non-profit Girls Rock Louisville, which empowers girls and gender non-conforming youth from all backgrounds by exploring music creation in a supportive, inclusive environment. GRL views music as a force for change and community building and as an opportunity to develop self-confidence, self-expression, and involvement in social justice.